Squads Somerset vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026

T20

SOM
SOM

148

SUR
SUR

152

Playing

SOM
SOM
SUR
SUR
First TeamSecond Team
Smith Bryony

all rounder

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Griffiths Alex

all rounder

Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Hazell Jess

no information yet

Davis Ruby

batsman

Harris Lola

no information yet

Barnes Olivia

no information yet

Russell Maddie

no information yet

Buckle Anna

no information yet

Vukusic Erin

no information yet

Bench

SOM
SOM
SUR
SUR
First TeamSecond Team
Burke Emily

all rounder

Dean Charlie

all rounder

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Jones Emma

no information yet

Jones Hannah

no information yet

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Munday Amelie

no information yet

Westley Jasmine

no information yet

Willis Bea

no information yet