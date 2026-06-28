Squads Somerset vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Odgers Rebecca
batsman
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Luff Sophie Natasha
batsman
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Learoyd Anika
batsman
Spence Jemima
batsman
Holland Niamh
bowler
Harris Laura
batsman
Griffiths Alex
all rounder
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Hazell Jess
no information yet
Cranstone Aylish
batsman
Davis Ruby
batsman
Franklin Phoebe
batsman
Harris Lola
no information yet
Moore Kalea
bowler
Barnes Olivia
no information yet
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Russell Maddie
no information yet
Buckle Anna
no information yet
Vukusic Erin
no information yet
Miles Bethan
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Burke Emily
all rounder
Corney Emma
batsman
Chathli Kira Meghan
batsman
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Jackson Laura
batsman
Jones Emma
no information yet
Jones Hannah
no information yet
Macdonald-Gay Ryana
all rounder
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Knight Heather
batsman
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Munday Amelie
no information yet
Robbins Mollie
bowler
Skelton Chloe
bowler
Westley Jasmine
no information yet
Willis Bea
no information yet
Wilson Fran
batsman