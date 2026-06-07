Highlights Somerset vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026

T20

SOM
SOM

126

WAR
WAR

123

16.2
4

Pavely to Skelton, 4 runs

16.1
.

Pavely to Skelton, 0 runs

15.6
1

Davis to Skelton, 1 run

15.5
3

Davis to Griffiths, 3 runs

15.4
1

Davis to Skelton, 1 run

15.3
W

Davis to Jones, appeal, wicket (bowled - Jones)

15.2
4

Davis to Jones, 4 runs

15.1
.

Davis to Jones, 0 runs

14.6
.

Baker to Griffiths, 0 runs

14.5
1

Baker to Jones, 1 run

14.4
2

Baker to Jones, 2 runs

14.3
1

Baker to Griffiths, 1 run

14.2
2

Baker to Griffiths, 2 runs

14.1
.

Baker to Griffiths, 0 runs

13.6
1

Millie Taylor to Griffiths, 1 run

13.5
1

Millie Taylor to Jones, 1 run

13.4
W

Millie Taylor to Holland, appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)

13.3
1

Millie Taylor to Griffiths, 1 run

13.2
1

Millie Taylor to Holland, 1 run

13.1
.

Millie Taylor to Holland, 0 runs

12.6
1

Davis to Holland, 1 run

12.5
4

Davis to Holland, 4 runs

12.4
2

Davis to Holland, 2 runs

12.3
1

Davis to Griffiths, 1 run

12.2
.

Davis to Griffiths, 0 runs

12.1
1

Davis to Holland, 1 run

11.6
1

Pavely to Holland, 1 run

11.5
.

Pavely to Holland, 0 runs

11.4
1

Pavely to Griffiths, 1 run

11.3
W

Pavely to Learoyd, appeal, wicket (bowled - Learoyd)

11.2
.

Pavely to Learoyd, 0 runs

11.1
.

Pavely to Learoyd, 0 runs

10.6
1

Davis to Learoyd, 1 run

10.5
.

Davis to Learoyd, 0 runs

10.4
.

Davis to Learoyd, 0 runs

10.3
.

Davis to Learoyd, 0 runs

10.2
1

Davis to Holland, 1 run

10.1
1

Davis to Learoyd, 1 run

9.6
1

Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run

9.5
4

Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 4 runs

9.4
1

Millie Taylor to Holland, 1 run

9.3
1

Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run

9.2
1

Millie Taylor to Holland, 1 run

9.1
1

Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run

8.6
4

Baker to Holland, 4 runs

8.5
4

Baker to Holland, 4 runs

8.4
1

Baker to Learoyd, 1 run

8.4
1

Baker to Learoyd, wide

8.3
4

Baker to Learoyd, 4 runs

8.2
.

Baker to Learoyd, 0 runs

8.1
2

Baker to Learoyd, 2 runs

7.6
2

Davis to Holland, 2 runs

7.5
1

Davis to Learoyd, 1 run

7.4
1

Davis to Holland, 1 run

7.3
1

Davis to Learoyd, 1 run

7.2
.

Davis to Learoyd, 0 runs

7.1
1

Davis to Holland, 1 run

6.6
1

Baker to Holland, 1 run

6.5
2

Baker to Holland, 2 runs

6.4
.

Baker to Holland, 0 runs

6.3
1

Baker to Learoyd, 1 run

6.2
1

Baker to Holland, 1 run

6.1
.

Baker to Holland, 0 runs

5.6
1

Stonehouse to Holland, 1 run

5.6
1

Stonehouse to Holland, wide

5.5
4

Stonehouse to Holland, 4 runs

5.4
1

Stonehouse to Learoyd, 1 run

5.3
1

Stonehouse to Holland, 1 run

5.2
.

Stonehouse to Holland, 0 runs

5.1
4

Stonehouse to Holland, 4 runs

4.6
1

Mary Taylor to Holland, 1 run

4.5
.

Mary Taylor to Holland, 0 runs

4.4
2

Mary Taylor to Holland, 2 runs

4.3
.

Mary Taylor to Holland, 0 runs

4.2
W

Mary Taylor to Luff, wicket (lbw - Luff)

4.1
.

Mary Taylor to Luff, 0 runs

3.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Odgers)

3.5
4

Stonehouse to Odgers, 4 runs

3.4
4

Stonehouse to Odgers, 4 runs

3.3
1

Stonehouse to Luff, 1 run

3.2
.

Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs

3.1
.

Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs

2.6
2

Mary Taylor to Odgers, 2 runs

2.5
4

Mary Taylor to Odgers, 4 runs

2.4
.

Mary Taylor to Odgers, 0 runs

2.3
1

Mary Taylor to Luff, leg bye

2.2
.

Mary Taylor to Luff, 0 runs

2.1
1

Mary Taylor to Odgers, 1 run

1.6
2

Pavely to Luff, 2 runs

1.6
1

Pavely to Luff, wide

1.6
1

Pavely to Luff, wide

1.6
1

Pavely to Luff, wide

1.5
1

Pavely to Odgers, 1 run

1.4
4

Pavely to Odgers, 4 runs

1.3
.

Pavely to Odgers, 0 runs

1.2
.

Pavely to Odgers, 0 runs

1.1
4

Pavely to Odgers, 4 runs

0.6
4

Stonehouse to Luff, 4 runs

0.5
1

Stonehouse to Odgers, leg bye

0.4
.

Stonehouse to Odgers, 0 runs

0.3
1

Stonehouse to Luff, leg bye

0.2
1

Stonehouse to Odgers, 1 run

0.1
.

Stonehouse to Odgers, 0 runs

19.6
2

Holland to Davis, 2 runs

19.5
1

Holland to Mary Taylor, bye

19.4
2

Holland to Mary Taylor, 2 runs

19.3
1

Holland to Davis, 1 run

19.2
1

Holland to Mary Taylor, 1 run

19.1
1

Holland to Davis, 1 run

18.6
4

Skelton to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

18.5
1

Skelton to Davis, 1 run

18.4
.

Skelton to Davis, 0 runs

18.3
1

Skelton to Mary Taylor, 1 run

18.2
4

Skelton to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

18.1
1

Skelton to Davis, 1 run

17.6
4

Holland to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

17.6
1

Holland to Mary Taylor, no ball

17.5
.

Holland to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

17.4
1

Holland to Davis, 1 run

17.3
.

Holland to Davis, 0 runs

17.2
.

Holland to Davis, 0 runs

17.1
1

Holland to Mary Taylor, 1 run

16.6
.

Barnes to Davis, appeal

16.5
1

Barnes to Mary Taylor, 1 run

16.4
.

Barnes to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

16.3
1

Barnes to Davis, 1 run

16.2
1

Barnes to Mary Taylor, 1 run

16.1
.

Barnes to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

15.6
1

Skelton to Mary Taylor, 1 run

15.5
1

Skelton to Davis, 1 run

15.4
W

Skelton to Millie Taylor, appeal, wicket (caught - Millie Taylor)

15.3
1

Skelton to Mary Taylor, 1 run

15.2
.

Skelton to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

15.1
1

Skelton to Millie Taylor, 1 run

14.6
.

Harris to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

14.5
1

Harris to Millie Taylor, 1 run

14.4
1

Harris to Mary Taylor, 1 run

14.3
1

Harris to Millie Taylor, 1 run

14.2
1

Harris to Mary Taylor, 1 run

14.1
1

Harris to Millie Taylor, 1 run

14.1
1

Harris to Millie Taylor, wide

13.6
1

Vukusic to Millie Taylor, 1 run

13.5
2

Millie Taylor plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

13.4
4

Vukusic to Millie Taylor, 4 runs

13.3
.

Vukusic to Millie Taylor, 0 runs

13.1
.

Vukusic to Millie Taylor, 0 runs

13.1
1

Vukusic to Millie Taylor, wide

12.6
1

Harris to Millie Taylor, 1 run

12.5
.

Harris to Millie Taylor, 0 runs

12.4
1

Harris to Mary Taylor, 1 run

12.3
.

Harris to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

12.2
1

Harris to Millie Taylor, 1 run

12.1
1

Harris to Mary Taylor, 1 run

11.6
W

Holland to Stonehouse, appeal, wicket (caught - Stonehouse)

11.5
1

Holland to Mary Taylor, 1 run

11.4
.

Holland to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

11.4
1

Holland to Mary Taylor, wide

11.3
1

Holland to Stonehouse, 1 run

11.2
1

Holland to Mary Taylor, 1 run

11.1
.

Holland to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

10.6
W

Harris to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (caught - Surenkumar)

10.5
.

Harris to Surenkumar, 0 runs

10.4
.

Harris to Surenkumar, 0 runs

10.3
1

Harris to Mary Taylor, 1 run

10.2
1

Harris to Surenkumar, 1 run

10.1
1

Harris to Mary Taylor, 1 run

9.6
1

Barnes to Mary Taylor, 1 run

9.6
2

Barnes to Surenkumar, 2 wides

9.5
.

Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs

9.4
1

Barnes to Mary Taylor, 1 run

9.3
.

Barnes to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

9.2
W

Barnes to Pavely, appeal, wicket (caught - Pavely)

9.1
1

Barnes to Surenkumar, 1 run

9.1
1

Barnes to Surenkumar, wide

8.6
2

Harris to Pavely, 2 runs

8.5
1

Harris to Surenkumar, 1 run

8.4
.

Harris to Surenkumar, 0 runs

8.3
1

Harris to Pavely, 1 run

8.3
2

Harris to Surenkumar, 2 wides

8.2
W

Harris to Wraith, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Wraith)

8.1
1

Harris to Pavely, 1 run

7.6
1

Holland to Pavely, 1 run

7.5
.

Holland to Pavely, 0 runs

7.4
1

Holland to Wraith, 1 run

7.3
.

Holland to Wraith, 0 runs

7.2
1

Holland to Pavely, 1 run

7.1
.

Holland to Pavely, 0 runs

6.6
W

Vukusic to Austin, appeal, wicket (caught - Austin)

6.5
1

Vukusic to Pavely, 1 run

6.4
1

Vukusic to Austin, 1 run

6.3
4

Vukusic to Austin, 4 runs

6.2
.

Vukusic to Austin, 0 runs

6.1
.

Vukusic to Austin, 0 runs

5.6
.

Skelton to Pavely, 0 runs

5.5
1

Skelton to Austin, 1 run

4.6
1

Griffiths to Pavely, 1 run

4.5
1

Griffiths to Austin, 1 run

4.4
2

Griffiths to Austin, 2 runs

4.3
.

Griffiths to Austin, 0 runs

4.2
.

Griffiths to Austin, 0 runs

4.1
2

Griffiths to Austin, 2 runs

3.6
4

Barnes to Pavely, 4 runs

3.5
W

Barnes to Redmayne, appeal, wicket (bowled - Redmayne)

3.4
.

Barnes to Redmayne, 0 runs

3.3
.

Barnes to Redmayne, 0 runs

3.2
1

Barnes to Austin, 1 run

3.1
.

Barnes to Austin, 0 runs

2.6
4

Skelton to Redmayne, 4 runs

2.5
.

Skelton to Redmayne, 0 runs

2.4
.

Skelton to Redmayne, 0 runs

2.3
W

Skelton to Freeborn, appeal, wicket (caught - Freeborn)

2.2
.

Skelton to Freeborn, 0 runs

2.1
1

Skelton to Austin, 1 run

1.6
4

Barnes to Freeborn, 4 runs

1.5
1

Barnes to Austin, 1 run

1.4
.

Barnes to Austin, 0 runs

1.3
.

Barnes to Austin, appeal

1.2
.

Barnes to Austin, 0 runs

1.1
1

Barnes to Freeborn, 1 run

0.6
2

Griffiths to Austin, 2 runs

0.5
4

Griffiths to Austin, 4 runs

0.4
4

Griffiths to Austin, 4 runs

0.3
1

Griffiths to Freeborn, 1 run

0.2
1

Griffiths to Austin, 1 run

0.1
2

Griffiths to Austin, 2 runs