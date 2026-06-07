Highlights Somerset vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026
Pavely to Skelton, 4 runs
Pavely to Skelton, 0 runs
Davis to Skelton, 1 run
Davis to Griffiths, 3 runs
Davis to Skelton, 1 run
Davis to Jones, appeal, wicket (bowled - Jones)
Davis to Jones, 4 runs
Davis to Jones, 0 runs
Baker to Griffiths, 0 runs
Baker to Jones, 1 run
Baker to Jones, 2 runs
Baker to Griffiths, 1 run
Baker to Griffiths, 2 runs
Baker to Griffiths, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Griffiths, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Jones, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Holland, appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)
Millie Taylor to Griffiths, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Holland, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Holland, 0 runs
Davis to Holland, 1 run
Davis to Holland, 4 runs
Davis to Holland, 2 runs
Davis to Griffiths, 1 run
Davis to Griffiths, 0 runs
Davis to Holland, 1 run
Pavely to Holland, 1 run
Pavely to Holland, 0 runs
Pavely to Griffiths, 1 run
Pavely to Learoyd, appeal, wicket (bowled - Learoyd)
Pavely to Learoyd, 0 runs
Pavely to Learoyd, 0 runs
Davis to Learoyd, 1 run
Davis to Learoyd, 0 runs
Davis to Learoyd, 0 runs
Davis to Learoyd, 0 runs
Davis to Holland, 1 run
Davis to Learoyd, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 4 runs
Millie Taylor to Holland, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Holland, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Learoyd, 1 run
Baker to Holland, 4 runs
Baker to Holland, 4 runs
Baker to Learoyd, 1 run
Baker to Learoyd, wide
Baker to Learoyd, 4 runs
Baker to Learoyd, 0 runs
Baker to Learoyd, 2 runs
Davis to Holland, 2 runs
Davis to Learoyd, 1 run
Davis to Holland, 1 run
Davis to Learoyd, 1 run
Davis to Learoyd, 0 runs
Davis to Holland, 1 run
Baker to Holland, 1 run
Baker to Holland, 2 runs
Baker to Holland, 0 runs
Baker to Learoyd, 1 run
Baker to Holland, 1 run
Baker to Holland, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Holland, 1 run
Stonehouse to Holland, wide
Stonehouse to Holland, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Learoyd, 1 run
Stonehouse to Holland, 1 run
Stonehouse to Holland, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Holland, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Holland, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Holland, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Holland, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Holland, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Luff, wicket (lbw - Luff)
Mary Taylor to Luff, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Odgers)
Stonehouse to Odgers, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Odgers, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Luff, 1 run
Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Luff, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Odgers, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Odgers, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Odgers, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Luff, leg bye
Mary Taylor to Luff, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Odgers, 1 run
Pavely to Luff, 2 runs
Pavely to Luff, wide
Pavely to Luff, wide
Pavely to Luff, wide
Pavely to Odgers, 1 run
Pavely to Odgers, 4 runs
Pavely to Odgers, 0 runs
Pavely to Odgers, 0 runs
Pavely to Odgers, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Luff, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Odgers, leg bye
Stonehouse to Odgers, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Luff, leg bye
Stonehouse to Odgers, 1 run
Stonehouse to Odgers, 0 runs
Holland to Davis, 2 runs
Holland to Mary Taylor, bye
Holland to Mary Taylor, 2 runs
Holland to Davis, 1 run
Holland to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Holland to Davis, 1 run
Skelton to Mary Taylor, 4 runs
Skelton to Davis, 1 run
Skelton to Davis, 0 runs
Skelton to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Skelton to Mary Taylor, 4 runs
Skelton to Davis, 1 run
Holland to Mary Taylor, 4 runs
Holland to Mary Taylor, no ball
Holland to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Holland to Davis, 1 run
Holland to Davis, 0 runs
Holland to Davis, 0 runs
Holland to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Barnes to Davis, appeal
Barnes to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Barnes to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Barnes to Davis, 1 run
Barnes to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Barnes to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Skelton to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Skelton to Davis, 1 run
Skelton to Millie Taylor, appeal, wicket (caught - Millie Taylor)
Skelton to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Skelton to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Skelton to Millie Taylor, 1 run
Harris to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Harris to Millie Taylor, 1 run
Harris to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Harris to Millie Taylor, 1 run
Harris to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Harris to Millie Taylor, 1 run
Harris to Millie Taylor, wide
Vukusic to Millie Taylor, 1 run
Millie Taylor plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.
Vukusic to Millie Taylor, 4 runs
Vukusic to Millie Taylor, 0 runs
Vukusic to Millie Taylor, 0 runs
Vukusic to Millie Taylor, wide
Harris to Millie Taylor, 1 run
Harris to Millie Taylor, 0 runs
Harris to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Harris to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Harris to Millie Taylor, 1 run
Harris to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Holland to Stonehouse, appeal, wicket (caught - Stonehouse)
Holland to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Holland to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Holland to Mary Taylor, wide
Holland to Stonehouse, 1 run
Holland to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Holland to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Harris to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (caught - Surenkumar)
Harris to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Harris to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Harris to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Harris to Surenkumar, 1 run
Harris to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Barnes to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Barnes to Surenkumar, 2 wides
Barnes to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Barnes to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Barnes to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Barnes to Pavely, appeal, wicket (caught - Pavely)
Barnes to Surenkumar, 1 run
Barnes to Surenkumar, wide
Harris to Pavely, 2 runs
Harris to Surenkumar, 1 run
Harris to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Harris to Pavely, 1 run
Harris to Surenkumar, 2 wides
Harris to Wraith, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Wraith)
Harris to Pavely, 1 run
Holland to Pavely, 1 run
Holland to Pavely, 0 runs
Holland to Wraith, 1 run
Holland to Wraith, 0 runs
Holland to Pavely, 1 run
Holland to Pavely, 0 runs
Vukusic to Austin, appeal, wicket (caught - Austin)
Vukusic to Pavely, 1 run
Vukusic to Austin, 1 run
Vukusic to Austin, 4 runs
Vukusic to Austin, 0 runs
Vukusic to Austin, 0 runs
Skelton to Pavely, 0 runs
Skelton to Austin, 1 run
Griffiths to Pavely, 1 run
Griffiths to Austin, 1 run
Griffiths to Austin, 2 runs
Griffiths to Austin, 0 runs
Griffiths to Austin, 0 runs
Griffiths to Austin, 2 runs
Barnes to Pavely, 4 runs
Barnes to Redmayne, appeal, wicket (bowled - Redmayne)
Barnes to Redmayne, 0 runs
Barnes to Redmayne, 0 runs
Barnes to Austin, 1 run
Barnes to Austin, 0 runs
Skelton to Redmayne, 4 runs
Skelton to Redmayne, 0 runs
Skelton to Redmayne, 0 runs
Skelton to Freeborn, appeal, wicket (caught - Freeborn)
Skelton to Freeborn, 0 runs
Skelton to Austin, 1 run
Barnes to Freeborn, 4 runs
Barnes to Austin, 1 run
Barnes to Austin, 0 runs
Barnes to Austin, appeal
Barnes to Austin, 0 runs
Barnes to Freeborn, 1 run
Griffiths to Austin, 2 runs
Griffiths to Austin, 4 runs
Griffiths to Austin, 4 runs
Griffiths to Freeborn, 1 run
Griffiths to Austin, 1 run
Griffiths to Austin, 2 runs