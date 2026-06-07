Squads Somerset vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Odgers Rebecca
batsman
Austin Meg
batsman
Luff Sophie Natasha
batsman
Freeborn Abbey
wicket keeper
Learoyd Anika
batsman
Redmayne Georgia
wicket keeper
Holland Niamh
bowler
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
Surenkumar Amuruthaa
bowler
Griffiths Alex
all rounder
Wraith Natasha
wicket keeper
Skelton Chloe
bowler
Taylor Millie
no information yet
Davis Ruby
batsman
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Vukusic Erin
no information yet
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Harris Lola
no information yet
Davis Georgia
bowler
Barnes Olivia
no information yet
Baker Hannah
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Arlott Emily
bowler
Corney Emma
batsman
Beech Sophie
no information yet
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Hazell Jess
no information yet
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Jackson Laura
batsman
George Katie
bowler
Jones Hannah
no information yet
Graham Phoebe
bowler
Knight Heather
batsman
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Munday Amelie
no information yet
Harris Laura
batsman
Robbins Mollie
bowler
Kalis Sterre
batsman
Westley Jasmine
no information yet
Perrin Davina
all rounder
Willis Bea
no information yet
Porter Gemma
no information yet
Wilson Fran
batsman
Rainey Hannah
bowler