Squads Somerset vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026

T20

SOM
SOM

126

WAR
WAR

123

Playing

SOM
SOM
WAR
WAR
First TeamSecond Team
Austin Meg

batsman

Freeborn Abbey

wicket keeper

Redmayne Georgia

wicket keeper

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

Griffiths Alex

all rounder

Wraith Natasha

wicket keeper

Taylor Millie

no information yet

Davis Ruby

batsman

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Vukusic Erin

no information yet

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Harris Lola

no information yet

Barnes Olivia

no information yet

Bench

SOM
SOM
WAR
WAR
First TeamSecond Team
Beech Sophie

no information yet

Dean Charlie

all rounder

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Hazell Jess

no information yet

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Jones Hannah

no information yet

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Munday Amelie

no information yet

Westley Jasmine

no information yet

Perrin Davina

all rounder

Willis Bea

no information yet

Porter Gemma

no information yet