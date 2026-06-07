Match details Somerset vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026

T20

SOM
SOM

126

WAR
WAR

123

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Warwickshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 07, 2026 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersOdgers Rebecca, Luff Sophie Natasha, Learoyd Anika, Holland Niamh, Jones Katie, Griffiths Alex, Skelton Chloe, Davis Ruby, Vukusic Erin, Harris Lola, Barnes Olivia
BenchAnderson Ellie, Corney Emma, Dean Charlie, Gibson Danielle, Hazell Jess, Jackson Laura, Jones Hannah, Knight Heather, Munday Amelie, Robbins Mollie, Westley Jasmine, Willis Bea, Wilson Fran

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersAustin Meg, Freeborn Abbey, Redmayne Georgia, Pavely Charis, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Wraith Natasha, Taylor Millie, Taylor Mary, Stonehouse Alexa, Davis Georgia, Baker Hannah
BenchArlott Emily, Beech Sophie, Brett Phoebe, Brewer Chloe, Ellis Bethan, George Katie, Graham Phoebe, Hardwick Hannah, Harris Laura, Kalis Sterre, Perrin Davina, Porter Gemma, Rainey Hannah, Wong Issy

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet