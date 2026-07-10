Highlights Warwickshire vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 10.07.2026
Tyson to Brewer, 1 run
Tyson to Arlott, 1 run
Tyson to Arlott, wide
Tyson to Arlott, 2 runs
Tyson to Brewer, no ball + 1 run
Tyson to Brewer, 2 runs
Tyson to Arlott, 1 run
Tyson to Brewer, 1 run
Tulloch to Arlott, 6 runs
Tulloch to Brewer, 1 run
Tulloch to Brewer, 4 byes
Tulloch to Arlott, 1 run
Tulloch to Brewer, 1 run
Tulloch to Arlott, 1 run
Gibb to Beech, wicket (lbw - Beech)
Gibb to Arlott, 1 run
Gibb to Arlott, 6 runs
Gibb to Arlott, 2 runs
Gibb to Beech, 1 run
Gibb to Beech, 2 runs
Wellington to Beech, 1 run
Wellington to Beech, 0 runs
Wellington to Beech, wide
Wellington to George, appeal, wicket (bowled - George)
Wellington to George, 4 runs
Wellington to George, 2 runs
Wellington to George, 6 runs
Adams to George, 1 run
Adams to George, 4 runs
Adams to George, 2 runs
Adams to George, 0 runs
Adams to Arlott, 1 run
Adams to Pavely, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pavely)
Wellington to George, 0 runs
Wellington to Pavely, 1 run
Wellington to George, leg bye
Wellington to George, 0 runs
Wellington to Pavely, 1 run
Wellington to Pavely, 0 runs
Tyson to Pavely, 1 run
Tyson to Pavely, 6 runs
Tyson to George, 1 run
Tyson to George, 0 runs
Tyson to Pavely, 1 run
Tyson to George, 1 run
Tulloch to George, 1 run
Tulloch to George, 0 runs
Tulloch to George, 4 runs
Tulloch to Pavely, 1 run
Tulloch to George, 1 run
Tulloch to George, 0 runs
Adams to George, 1 run
Adams to Pavely, 1 run
Adams to George, 1 run
Adams to Pavely, 1 run
Adams to George, 1 run
Adams to Pavely, 1 run
Wellington to Pavely, 1 run
Wellington to Pavely, 4 runs
Wellington to George, 1 run
Wellington to George, 2 runs
Wellington to George, 0 runs
Wellington to Pavely, 1 run
Adams to Pavely, 1 run
Adams to Pavely, 0 runs
Adams to Pavely, 0 runs
Adams to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (caught - Surenkumar)
Adams to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Adams to Surenkumar, 2 runs
Dattani to George, 4 runs
Dattani to Surenkumar, 1 run
Dattani to George, 1 run
Dattani to George, 6 runs
Dattani to George, 0 runs
Dattani to George, 4 runs
Tyson to Surenkumar, 2 runs
Tyson to George, 1 run
Tyson to Surenkumar, 1 run
Tyson to George, 1 run
Tyson to Surenkumar, 1 run
Tyson to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Wellington to George, 0 runs
Wellington to George, 0 runs
Wellington to George, 0 runs
Wellington to George, 4 runs
Wellington to Surenkumar, 1 run
Wellington to George, 1 run
Dattani to Redmayne, appeal, wicket (caught - Redmayne)
Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs
Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs
Dattani to Redmayne, 4 runs
Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs
Dattani to George, 1 run
Gibb to Redmayne, 0 runs
Gibb to George, 1 run
Gibb to Redmayne, 1 run
Gibb to George, 1 run
Gibb to Redmayne, 1 run
Gibb to Redmayne, wide
Gibb to Redmayne, 0 runs
Adams to Redmayne, 1 run
Adams to Redmayne, 0 runs
Adams to George, 1 run
Adams to George, 0 runs
Adams to Redmayne, 1 run
Adams to George, 1 run
Tyson to George, 1 run
Tyson to Redmayne, 1 run
Tyson to George, 1 run
Tyson to George, 4 runs
Tyson to George, 0 runs
Tyson to Redmayne, 1 run
Gibb to George, 0 runs
Gibb to Redmayne, 1 run
Gibb to Redmayne, 4 runs
Gibb to Redmayne, 4 runs
Gibb to Redmayne, wide
Gibb to Redmayne, 0 runs
Gibb to Redmayne, 0 runs
Dattani to Redmayne, 1 run
Dattani to George, 1 run
Dattani to Redmayne, leg bye
Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs
Dattani to Redmayne, 4 runs
Dattani to Redmayne, 2 runs