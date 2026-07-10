Highlights Warwickshire vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 10.07.2026

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T20

WAR
WAR

(20 ov.) 166/5

HAM
HAM
19.6
1

Tyson to Brewer, 1 run

19.5
1

Tyson to Arlott, 1 run

19.5
1

Tyson to Arlott, wide

19.4
2

Tyson to Arlott, 2 runs

19.4
nb

Tyson to Brewer, no ball + 1 run

19.3
2

Tyson to Brewer, 2 runs

19.2
1

Tyson to Arlott, 1 run

19.1
1

Tyson to Brewer, 1 run

18.6
6

Tulloch to Arlott, 6 runs

18.5
1

Tulloch to Brewer, 1 run

18.4
4

Tulloch to Brewer, 4 byes

18.3
1

Tulloch to Arlott, 1 run

18.2
1

Tulloch to Brewer, 1 run

18.1
1

Tulloch to Arlott, 1 run

17.6
W

Gibb to Beech, wicket (lbw - Beech)

17.5
1

Gibb to Arlott, 1 run

17.4
6

Gibb to Arlott, 6 runs

17.3
2

Gibb to Arlott, 2 runs

17.2
1

Gibb to Beech, 1 run

17.1
2

Gibb to Beech, 2 runs

16.6
1

Wellington to Beech, 1 run

16.5
.

Wellington to Beech, 0 runs

16.5
1

Wellington to Beech, wide

16.4
W

Wellington to George, appeal, wicket (bowled - George)

16.3
4

Wellington to George, 4 runs

16.2
2

Wellington to George, 2 runs

16.1
6

Wellington to George, 6 runs

15.6
1

Adams to George, 1 run

15.5
4

Adams to George, 4 runs

15.4
2

Adams to George, 2 runs

15.3
.

Adams to George, 0 runs

15.2
1

Adams to Arlott, 1 run

15.1
W

Adams to Pavely, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pavely)

14.6
.

Wellington to George, 0 runs

14.5
1

Wellington to Pavely, 1 run

14.4
1

Wellington to George, leg bye

14.3
.

Wellington to George, 0 runs

14.2
1

Wellington to Pavely, 1 run

14.1
.

Wellington to Pavely, 0 runs

13.6
1

Tyson to Pavely, 1 run

13.5
6

Tyson to Pavely, 6 runs

13.4
1

Tyson to George, 1 run

13.3
.

Tyson to George, 0 runs

13.2
1

Tyson to Pavely, 1 run

13.1
1

Tyson to George, 1 run

12.6
1

Tulloch to George, 1 run

12.5
.

Tulloch to George, 0 runs

12.4
4

Tulloch to George, 4 runs

12.3
1

Tulloch to Pavely, 1 run

12.2
1

Tulloch to George, 1 run

12.1
.

Tulloch to George, 0 runs

11.6
1

Adams to George, 1 run

11.5
1

Adams to Pavely, 1 run

11.4
1

Adams to George, 1 run

11.3
1

Adams to Pavely, 1 run

11.2
1

Adams to George, 1 run

11.1
1

Adams to Pavely, 1 run

10.6
1

Wellington to Pavely, 1 run

10.5
4

Wellington to Pavely, 4 runs

10.4
1

Wellington to George, 1 run

10.3
2

Wellington to George, 2 runs

10.2
.

Wellington to George, 0 runs

10.1
1

Wellington to Pavely, 1 run

9.6
1

Adams to Pavely, 1 run

9.5
.

Adams to Pavely, 0 runs

9.4
.

Adams to Pavely, 0 runs

9.3
W

Adams to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (caught - Surenkumar)

9.2
.

Adams to Surenkumar, 0 runs

9.1
2

Adams to Surenkumar, 2 runs

8.6
4

Dattani to George, 4 runs

8.5
1

Dattani to Surenkumar, 1 run

8.4
1

Dattani to George, 1 run

8.3
6

Dattani to George, 6 runs

8.2
.

Dattani to George, 0 runs

8.1
4

Dattani to George, 4 runs

7.6
2

Tyson to Surenkumar, 2 runs

7.5
1

Tyson to George, 1 run

7.4
1

Tyson to Surenkumar, 1 run

7.3
1

Tyson to George, 1 run

7.2
1

Tyson to Surenkumar, 1 run

7.1
.

Tyson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

6.6
.

Wellington to George, 0 runs

6.5
.

Wellington to George, 0 runs

6.4
.

Wellington to George, 0 runs

6.3
4

Wellington to George, 4 runs

6.2
1

Wellington to Surenkumar, 1 run

6.1
1

Wellington to George, 1 run

5.6
W

Dattani to Redmayne, appeal, wicket (caught - Redmayne)

5.5
.

Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs

5.4
.

Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs

5.3
4

Dattani to Redmayne, 4 runs

5.2
.

Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs

5.1
1

Dattani to George, 1 run

4.6
.

Gibb to Redmayne, 0 runs

4.5
1

Gibb to George, 1 run

4.4
1

Gibb to Redmayne, 1 run

4.3
1

Gibb to George, 1 run

4.2
1

Gibb to Redmayne, 1 run

4.2
1

Gibb to Redmayne, wide

4.1
.

Gibb to Redmayne, 0 runs

3.6
1

Adams to Redmayne, 1 run

3.5
.

Adams to Redmayne, 0 runs

3.4
1

Adams to George, 1 run

3.3
.

Adams to George, 0 runs

3.2
1

Adams to Redmayne, 1 run

3.1
1

Adams to George, 1 run

2.6
1

Tyson to George, 1 run

2.5
1

Tyson to Redmayne, 1 run

2.4
1

Tyson to George, 1 run

2.3
4

Tyson to George, 4 runs

2.2
.

Tyson to George, 0 runs

2.1
1

Tyson to Redmayne, 1 run

1.6
.

Gibb to George, 0 runs

1.5
1

Gibb to Redmayne, 1 run

1.4
4

Gibb to Redmayne, 4 runs

1.3
4

Gibb to Redmayne, 4 runs

1.3
1

Gibb to Redmayne, wide

1.2
.

Gibb to Redmayne, 0 runs

1.1
.

Gibb to Redmayne, 0 runs

0.6
1

Dattani to Redmayne, 1 run

0.5
1

Dattani to George, 1 run

0.4
1

Dattani to Redmayne, leg bye

0.3
.

Dattani to Redmayne, 0 runs

0.2
4

Dattani to Redmayne, 4 runs

0.1
2

Dattani to Redmayne, 2 runs