Match details Warwickshire vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 10.07.2026

T20

WAR
WAR
HAM
HAM

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 10, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersArlott Emily, Baker Hannah, Beech Sophie, Brett Phoebe, Brewer Chloe, Davis Georgia, Ellis Bethan, Freeborn Abbey, George Katie, Graham Phoebe, Hardwick Hannah, Harris Laura, Kalis Sterre, Pavely Charis, Perrin Davina, Porter Gemma, Rainey Hannah, Redmayne Georgia, Stonehouse Alexa, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Taylor Mary, Taylor Millie, Wong Issy, Wraith Natasha
Benchno information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersAdams Georgia, Bell Lauren, Bishop Megan, Bouchier Maia, Bristowe Eliza, Dattani Naomi, Davies Freya, Gibb Daisy, Harman Nancy, Kemp Freya, Knott Charli, Lee Ava Georgina, McCaughan Ella, Mullan Daisy, Norgrove Abigale, Perry Ellyse, Smith Linsey, Southby Rhianna, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Sturge Megan, Sweet Francesca, Tulloch Poppy, Tyson Rebecca, Wellington Amanda
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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