Highlights Derbyshire Falcons vs Kent T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026
Slater to Barnfather, 4 runs
Slater to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Slater to Barnfather, 1 run
Slater to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Slater to Blinkhorn-Jones, wide
Kenvyn to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Kenvyn to Barnfather, 1 run
Kenvyn to Barnfather, 4 runs
Kenvyn to Barnfather, 2 runs
Kenvyn to Barnfather, 2 byes
Kenvyn to Barnfather, 0 runs
Slater to Barnfather, 1 run
Slater to Barnfather, 0 runs
Slater to Castle, wicket (lbw - Castle)
Slater to Castle, 0 runs
Slater to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Slater to Castle, 2 wides
Slater to Castle, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Castle, 1 run
Tennakoon to Castle, wide
Tennakoon to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Tennakoon to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs
Tennakoon to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Castle, 1 run
Tennakoon to Castle, 4 runs
Blinkhorn-Jones plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.
Slater to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Slater to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Slater to Castle, 1 run
Slater to Castle, 0 runs
Slater to Castle, 4 runs
Knowling-Davies to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs
Knowling-Davies to Blinkhorn-Jones, 5 wides
Knowling-Davies to Castle, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Castle, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Castle, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Castle, 5 wides
Knowling-Davies to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Darlow to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Darlow to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs
Darlow to Blinkhorn-Jones, wide
Darlow to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs
Darlow to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs
Darlow to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs
Darlow to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs
Knowling-Davies to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs
Knowling-Davies to Castle, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Darlow to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Darlow to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs
Darlow to Castle, 1 run
Darlow to Castle, 0 runs
Darlow to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Darlow to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Clarke to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Clarke to Castle, 1 run
Clarke to Castle, 0 runs
Clarke to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Clarke to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs
Clarke to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Blinkhorn-Jones, leg bye
Tennakoon to Blinkhorn-Jones, 3 wides
Tennakoon to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Streets)
Tennakoon to Streets, 1 run
Tennakoon to Streets, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Tennakoon to Blinkhorn-Jones, wide
Slater to Streets, 0 runs
Slater to Streets, 0 runs
Slater to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Slater to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Slater to Streets, 1 run
Slater to Streets, 0 runs
Slater to Streets, no ball + 2 runs
Tennakoon to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs
Tennakoon to Gordon, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gordon)
Tennakoon to Streets, 1 run
Tennakoon to Gordon, leg bye
Tennakoon to Gordon, wide
Tennakoon to Gordon, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Gordon, 1 run
Kenvyn to Gordon, 4 runs
Kenvyn to Gordon, 4 runs
Kenvyn to Streets, 1 run
Kenvyn to Streets, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Streets, 0 runs
Clarke to Gordon, 4 runs
Clarke to Gordon, 4 runs
Clarke to Gordon, 0 runs
Clarke to Gordon, 0 runs
Clarke to Gordon, 0 runs
Clarke to Streets, 1 run
Young to Duckworth, 1 run
Young to Duckworth, 0 runs
OUT! Run out. Kenvyn defends for one run. She is then run out at the bowler's end, after some good fielding by Young and Gordon.
Young to Duckworth, 1 run
Young to Kenvyn, 1 run
Young to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Gorham to Kenvyn, 1 run
Gorham to Duckworth, 1 run
Gorham to Duckworth, 4 runs
Gorham to Kenvyn, 1 run
Gorham to Duckworth, 3 runs
Gorham to Duckworth, 4 runs
James to Duckworth, 1 run
James to Kenvyn, 1 run
James to Kenvyn, 2 runs
James to Kenvyn, 0 runs
James to Kenvyn, 4 runs
James to Duckworth, 1 run
Duckworth defends for a single leg bye.
0 runs
Kenvyn defends for 1 run.
Duckworth plays a defensive stroke for one run.
0 runs
Duckworth plays a defensive stroke for two runs.
Belt to Duckworth, 1 run
Belt to Duckworth, 2 runs
Belt to Kenvyn, 1 run
Belt to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Belt to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Belt to Duckworth, 1 run
Gorham to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Gorham to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Gorham to Duckworth, 1 run
Gorham to Duckworth, 2 runs
Duckworth plays a defensive stroke for two runs.
Gorham to Duckworth, 0 runs
Young to Duckworth, 1 run
Young to Duckworth, 0 runs
Young to Duckworth, 2 byes
Young to Duckworth, 0 runs
Young to Duckworth, 0 runs
Young to Kenvyn, 1 run
James to Duckworth, 2 runs
James to Duckworth, 0 runs
James to Duckworth, 0 runs
James to Kenvyn, leg bye
James to Kenvyn, 6 runs
James to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Belt to Kenvyn, 1 run
Belt to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Belt to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Belt to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Belt to Duckworth, 1 run
Belt to Kenvyn, 1 run
Gordon to Duckworth, 0 runs
Gordon to Duckworth, 4 runs
Gordon to Duckworth, 4 runs
Gordon to Duckworth, 0 runs
Gordon to Duckworth, 0 runs
Gordon to Duckworth, 0 runs
Belt to Duckworth, 1 run
Belt to Kenvyn, 1 run
Belt to Duckworth, 1 run
Belt to Kenvyn, 1 run
Belt to Duckworth, 1 run
Young to Duckworth, 0 runs
James to Duckworth, 1 run
James to Duckworth, 4 runs
James to Kenvyn, 1 run
James to Kenvyn, 0 runs
James to Kenvyn, 2 runs
James to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Young to Kenvyn, 1 run
Young to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Young to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Young to Duckworth, 1 run
Young to Kenvyn, 1 run
Young to Duckworth, 1 run
James to Kenvyn, 0 runs
James to Kenvyn, 0 runs
James to Duckworth, 1 run
James to Duckworth, 0 runs
James to Kenvyn, 1 run
James to Atherton-Gater, wicket (lbw - Atherton-Gater)
Young to Duckworth, 0 runs
Young to Atherton-Gater, leg bye
Young to Atherton-Gater, 0 runs
Young to Atherton-Gater, 0 runs
Young to Duckworth, 1 run
Young to Duckworth, 0 runs
Bilal to Atherton-Gater, 0 runs
Bilal to Atherton-Gater, 4 runs
Bilal to Atherton-Gater, 2 byes
Bilal to Duckworth, 1 run
Bilal to Atherton-Gater, 1 run
Bilal to Atherton-Gater, 4 runs
Gordon to Duckworth, 0 runs
Gordon to Duckworth, 0 runs
Gordon to Duckworth, 0 runs
Gordon to Duckworth, 0 runs
Gordon to Duckworth, 0 runs
Gorham to Duckworth, 1 run
Gorham to Duckworth, 0 runs
Gorham to Duckworth, 0 runs
Gorham to Atherton-Gater, 1 run
Gorham to Atherton-Gater, 0 runs
Gorham to Duckworth, 1 run
Gordon to Duckworth, 1 run
Gordon to Duckworth, 0 runs
Gordon to Duckworth, 0 runs
Gordon to Duckworth, 0 runs
Gordon to Atherton-Gater, 1 run
Gordon to Atherton-Gater, 0 runs
Gorham to Duckworth, 0 runs
Gorham to Duckworth, 4 runs
Gorham to Duckworth, 0 runs
Gorham to Duckworth, 0 runs
Gorham to Duckworth, 0 runs