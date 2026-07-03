Highlights Derbyshire Falcons vs Kent T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026

T20

DER
DER

124

KEN
KEN

127

14.4
4

Slater to Barnfather, 4 runs

14.3
1

Slater to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

14.2
1

Slater to Barnfather, 1 run

14.1
1

Slater to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

14.1
1

Slater to Blinkhorn-Jones, wide

13.6
1

Kenvyn to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

13.5
1

Kenvyn to Barnfather, 1 run

13.4
4

Kenvyn to Barnfather, 4 runs

13.3
2

Kenvyn to Barnfather, 2 runs

13.2
2

Kenvyn to Barnfather, 2 byes

13.1
.

Kenvyn to Barnfather, 0 runs

12.6
1

Slater to Barnfather, 1 run

12.5
.

Slater to Barnfather, 0 runs

12.4
W

Slater to Castle, wicket (lbw - Castle)

12.3
.

Slater to Castle, 0 runs

12.2
1

Slater to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

12.2
2

Slater to Castle, 2 wides

12.1
.

Slater to Castle, 0 runs

11.6
1

Tennakoon to Castle, 1 run

11.6
1

Tennakoon to Castle, wide

11.5
1

Tennakoon to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

11.4
2

Tennakoon to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

11.3
.

Tennakoon to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

11.2
1

Tennakoon to Castle, 1 run

11.1
4

Tennakoon to Castle, 4 runs

10.6
2

Blinkhorn-Jones plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

10.5
.

Slater to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

10.4
.

Slater to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

10.3
1

Slater to Castle, 1 run

10.2
.

Slater to Castle, 0 runs

10.1
4

Slater to Castle, 4 runs

9.6
2

Knowling-Davies to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

9.6
5

Knowling-Davies to Blinkhorn-Jones, 5 wides

9.5
1

Knowling-Davies to Castle, 1 run

9.4
.

Knowling-Davies to Castle, 0 runs

9.3
.

Knowling-Davies to Castle, 0 runs

9.3
5

Knowling-Davies to Castle, 5 wides

9.2
1

Knowling-Davies to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

9.1
.

Knowling-Davies to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

8.6
1

Darlow to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

8.5
4

Darlow to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

8.5
1

Darlow to Blinkhorn-Jones, wide

8.4
4

Darlow to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

8.3
2

Darlow to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

8.2
2

Darlow to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

8.1
.

Darlow to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

7.6
1

Knowling-Davies to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

7.5
.

Knowling-Davies to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

7.4
4

Knowling-Davies to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

7.3
2

Knowling-Davies to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

7.2
1

Knowling-Davies to Castle, 1 run

7.1
1

Knowling-Davies to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

6.6
1

Darlow to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

6.5
2

Darlow to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

6.4
1

Darlow to Castle, 1 run

6.3
.

Darlow to Castle, 0 runs

6.2
1

Darlow to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

6.1
.

Darlow to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

5.6
1

Clarke to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

5.5
1

Clarke to Castle, 1 run

5.4
.

Clarke to Castle, 0 runs

5.3
1

Clarke to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

5.2
4

Clarke to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

5.1
.

Clarke to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

4.6
1

Tennakoon to Blinkhorn-Jones, leg bye

4.6
3

Tennakoon to Blinkhorn-Jones, 3 wides

4.5
.

Tennakoon to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

4.4
W

Tennakoon to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Streets)

4.3
1

Tennakoon to Streets, 1 run

4.2
.

Tennakoon to Streets, 0 runs

4.1
1

Tennakoon to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

4.1
1

Tennakoon to Blinkhorn-Jones, wide

3.6
.

Slater to Streets, 0 runs

3.5
.

Slater to Streets, 0 runs

3.4
1

Slater to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

3.3
.

Slater to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

3.2
1

Slater to Streets, 1 run

3.1
.

Slater to Streets, 0 runs

3.1
nb

Slater to Streets, no ball + 2 runs

2.6
.

Tennakoon to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

2.5
4

Tennakoon to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

2.4
W

Tennakoon to Gordon, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gordon)

2.3
1

Tennakoon to Streets, 1 run

2.2
1

Tennakoon to Gordon, leg bye

2.2
1

Tennakoon to Gordon, wide

2.1
.

Tennakoon to Gordon, 0 runs

1.6
1

Kenvyn to Gordon, 1 run

1.5
4

Kenvyn to Gordon, 4 runs

1.4
4

Kenvyn to Gordon, 4 runs

1.3
1

Kenvyn to Streets, 1 run

1.2
.

Kenvyn to Streets, 0 runs

1.1
.

Kenvyn to Streets, 0 runs

0.6
4

Clarke to Gordon, 4 runs

0.5
4

Clarke to Gordon, 4 runs

0.4
.

Clarke to Gordon, 0 runs

0.3
.

Clarke to Gordon, 0 runs

0.2
.

Clarke to Gordon, 0 runs

0.1
1

Clarke to Streets, 1 run

19.6
1

Young to Duckworth, 1 run

19.5
.

Young to Duckworth, 0 runs

19.4
W

OUT! Run out. Kenvyn defends for one run. She is then run out at the bowler's end, after some good fielding by Young and Gordon.

19.3
1

Young to Duckworth, 1 run

19.2
1

Young to Kenvyn, 1 run

19.1
.

Young to Kenvyn, 0 runs

18.6
1

Gorham to Kenvyn, 1 run

18.5
1

Gorham to Duckworth, 1 run

18.4
4

Gorham to Duckworth, 4 runs

18.3
1

Gorham to Kenvyn, 1 run

18.2
3

Gorham to Duckworth, 3 runs

18.1
4

Gorham to Duckworth, 4 runs

17.6
1

James to Duckworth, 1 run

17.5
1

James to Kenvyn, 1 run

17.4
2

James to Kenvyn, 2 runs

17.3
.

James to Kenvyn, 0 runs

17.2
4

James to Kenvyn, 4 runs

17.1
1

James to Duckworth, 1 run

16.6
1lb

Duckworth defends for a single leg bye.

16.5
.

0 runs

16.4
1

Kenvyn defends for 1 run.

16.3
1

Duckworth plays a defensive stroke for one run.

16.2
.

0 runs

16.1
2

Duckworth plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

15.6
1

Belt to Duckworth, 1 run

15.5
2

Belt to Duckworth, 2 runs

15.4
1

Belt to Kenvyn, 1 run

15.3
4

Belt to Kenvyn, 4 runs

15.2
4

Belt to Kenvyn, 4 runs

15.1
1

Belt to Duckworth, 1 run

14.6
.

Gorham to Kenvyn, 0 runs

14.5
4

Gorham to Kenvyn, 4 runs

14.4
1

Gorham to Duckworth, 1 run

14.3
2

Gorham to Duckworth, 2 runs

14.2
2

Duckworth plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

14.1
.

Gorham to Duckworth, 0 runs

13.6
1

Young to Duckworth, 1 run

13.5
.

Young to Duckworth, 0 runs

13.4
2

Young to Duckworth, 2 byes

13.3
.

Young to Duckworth, 0 runs

13.2
.

Young to Duckworth, 0 runs

13.1
1

Young to Kenvyn, 1 run

12.6
2

James to Duckworth, 2 runs

12.5
.

James to Duckworth, 0 runs

12.4
.

James to Duckworth, 0 runs

12.3
1

James to Kenvyn, leg bye

12.2
6

James to Kenvyn, 6 runs

12.1
.

James to Kenvyn, 0 runs

11.6
1

Belt to Kenvyn, 1 run

11.5
.

Belt to Kenvyn, 0 runs

11.4
.

Belt to Kenvyn, 0 runs

11.3
.

Belt to Kenvyn, 0 runs

11.2
1

Belt to Duckworth, 1 run

11.1
1

Belt to Kenvyn, 1 run

10.6
.

Gordon to Duckworth, 0 runs

10.5
4

Gordon to Duckworth, 4 runs

10.4
4

Gordon to Duckworth, 4 runs

10.3
.

Gordon to Duckworth, 0 runs

10.2
.

Gordon to Duckworth, 0 runs

10.1
.

Gordon to Duckworth, 0 runs

9.6
1

Belt to Duckworth, 1 run

9.5
1

Belt to Kenvyn, 1 run

9.4
1

Belt to Duckworth, 1 run

9.3
1

Belt to Kenvyn, 1 run

9.2
1

Belt to Duckworth, 1 run

9.1
.

Young to Duckworth, 0 runs

8.6
1

James to Duckworth, 1 run

8.5
4

James to Duckworth, 4 runs

8.4
1

James to Kenvyn, 1 run

8.3
.

James to Kenvyn, 0 runs

8.2
2

James to Kenvyn, 2 runs

8.1
4

James to Kenvyn, 4 runs

7.6
1

Young to Kenvyn, 1 run

7.5
.

Young to Kenvyn, 0 runs

7.4
.

Young to Kenvyn, 0 runs

7.3
1

Young to Duckworth, 1 run

7.2
1

Young to Kenvyn, 1 run

7.1
1

Young to Duckworth, 1 run

6.6
.

James to Kenvyn, 0 runs

6.5
.

James to Kenvyn, 0 runs

6.4
1

James to Duckworth, 1 run

6.3
.

James to Duckworth, 0 runs

6.2
1

James to Kenvyn, 1 run

6.1
W

James to Atherton-Gater, wicket (lbw - Atherton-Gater)

5.6
.

Young to Duckworth, 0 runs

5.5
1

Young to Atherton-Gater, leg bye

5.4
.

Young to Atherton-Gater, 0 runs

5.3
.

Young to Atherton-Gater, 0 runs

5.2
1

Young to Duckworth, 1 run

5.1
.

Young to Duckworth, 0 runs

4.6
.

Bilal to Atherton-Gater, 0 runs

4.5
4

Bilal to Atherton-Gater, 4 runs

4.4
2

Bilal to Atherton-Gater, 2 byes

4.3
1

Bilal to Duckworth, 1 run

4.2
1

Bilal to Atherton-Gater, 1 run

4.1
4

Bilal to Atherton-Gater, 4 runs

3.6
.

Gordon to Duckworth, 0 runs

3.5
.

Gordon to Duckworth, 0 runs

3.3
.

Gordon to Duckworth, 0 runs

3.2
.

Gordon to Duckworth, 0 runs

3.1
.

Gordon to Duckworth, 0 runs

2.6
1

Gorham to Duckworth, 1 run

2.5
.

Gorham to Duckworth, 0 runs

2.4
.

Gorham to Duckworth, 0 runs

2.3
1

Gorham to Atherton-Gater, 1 run

2.2
.

Gorham to Atherton-Gater, 0 runs

2.1
1

Gorham to Duckworth, 1 run

1.6
1

Gordon to Duckworth, 1 run

1.5
.

Gordon to Duckworth, 0 runs

1.4
.

Gordon to Duckworth, 0 runs

1.3
.

Gordon to Duckworth, 0 runs

1.2
1

Gordon to Atherton-Gater, 1 run

1.1
.

Gordon to Atherton-Gater, 0 runs

0.6
.

Gorham to Duckworth, 0 runs

0.5
4

Gorham to Duckworth, 4 runs

0.4
.

Gorham to Duckworth, 0 runs

0.3
.

Gorham to Duckworth, 0 runs

0.1
.

Gorham to Duckworth, 0 runs