Match details Derbyshire Falcons vs Kent T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026

T20

DER
DER

124

KEN
KEN

127

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Kent won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, July 03, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Derbyshire Falcons Squad

PlayersDarlow Adrianna, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Lonsdale Frances, Hughes Emily, Tennakoon Malisha, Slater Beth, Kenvyn Lauren, Gater Matilda Atherton, Duckworth Rebecca, Clarke Francesca, Kibler Olivia
BenchAdams Gemma, Allen Natasha, Andrews Maria, Baker Olivia, Bedi Prisha, Couser Jessica Alice, Crosby Erynn, Fackrell Ria, Gray Millie, Hardwick Pagan, Khan Aamna, McCollum Sophia, McDonald Caitlin, Nightingale Ellie M, Parkin Harriet, Pittman Megan, Porter Ella, Rose Gemma, Shaw Lara

Kent Squad

PlayersBelt Megan, Streets Coco, Gordon Amy, Blinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Castle Kelly, Barnfather Elsa, James Isabella, Jeer Genevieve, Young Hollie, Gorham Sydney, Bilal Zeena
BenchBailey Laura, Barnes Olivia, Bird Jessica, Callaghan Matilda Crystal, Callaghan Tilly, Cloke Izzy, Darlington Ella, Davies Molly, Davis Molly Willow, Grant Alice, Hobson Jodie, King Rachel, Kirby Isobel, Nash Reese, Poole Grace, Singer Sophie, Spence Jemima, Sturge Megan, Thompson Emily

Venue Guide

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