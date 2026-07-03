Squads Derbyshire Falcons vs Kent T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Darlow Adrianna
batsman
Belt Megan
all rounder
Knowling-Davies Rhiannon
bowler
Streets Coco
no information yet
Lonsdale Frances
batsman
Gordon Amy
bowler
Hughes Emily
no information yet
Tennakoon Malisha
no information yet
Castle Kelly
all rounder
Slater Beth
no information yet
Barnfather Elsa
no information yet
Kenvyn Lauren
all rounder
James Isabella
no information yet
Gater Matilda Atherton
all rounder
Jeer Genevieve
no information yet
Duckworth Rebecca
batsman
Young Hollie
no information yet
Clarke Francesca
no information yet
Gorham Sydney
bowler
Kibler Olivia
no information yet
Bilal Zeena
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Adams Gemma
batsman
Bailey Laura
no information yet
Allen Natasha
batsman
Barnes Olivia
no information yet
Andrews Maria
no information yet
Bird Jessica
no information yet
Baker Olivia
bowler
Callaghan Matilda Crystal
no information yet
Bedi Prisha
bowler
Callaghan Tilly
no information yet
Couser Jessica Alice
no information yet
Cloke Izzy
no information yet
Crosby Erynn
no information yet
Darlington Ella
no information yet
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Davies Molly
no information yet
Gray Millie
no information yet
Davis Molly Willow
no information yet
Hardwick Pagan
no information yet
Grant Alice
no information yet
Khan Aamna
no information yet
Hobson Jodie
all rounder
McCollum Sophia
no information yet
King Rachel
wicket keeper
McDonald Caitlin
no information yet
Kirby Isobel
bowler
Nightingale Ellie M
all rounder
Nash Reese
no information yet
Parkin Harriet
no information yet
Poole Grace
no information yet
Pittman Megan
no information yet
Singer Sophie
batsman
Porter Ella
batsman
Spence Jemima
batsman
Rose Gemma
no information yet
Sturge Megan
bowler
Shaw Lara
all rounder
Thompson Emily
no information yet