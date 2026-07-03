Squads Derbyshire Falcons vs Kent T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026

T20

DER
DER

124

KEN
KEN

127

Playing

DER
DER
KEN
KEN
First TeamSecond Team
Belt Megan

all rounder

Streets Coco

no information yet

Hughes Emily

no information yet

Tennakoon Malisha

no information yet

Castle Kelly

all rounder

Slater Beth

no information yet

Barnfather Elsa

no information yet

Kenvyn Lauren

all rounder

James Isabella

no information yet

Jeer Genevieve

no information yet

Young Hollie

no information yet

Clarke Francesca

no information yet

Kibler Olivia

no information yet

Bilal Zeena

no information yet

Bench

DER
DER
KEN
KEN
First TeamSecond Team
Bailey Laura

no information yet

Barnes Olivia

no information yet

Andrews Maria

no information yet

Bird Jessica

no information yet

Callaghan Matilda Crystal

no information yet

Callaghan Tilly

no information yet

Couser Jessica Alice

no information yet

Cloke Izzy

no information yet

Crosby Erynn

no information yet

Darlington Ella

no information yet

Davies Molly

no information yet

Gray Millie

no information yet

Davis Molly Willow

no information yet

Hardwick Pagan

no information yet

Grant Alice

no information yet

Khan Aamna

no information yet

Hobson Jodie

all rounder

McCollum Sophia

no information yet

King Rachel

wicket keeper

McDonald Caitlin

no information yet

Nash Reese

no information yet

Parkin Harriet

no information yet

Poole Grace

no information yet

Pittman Megan

no information yet

Rose Gemma

no information yet

Shaw Lara

all rounder

Thompson Emily

no information yet