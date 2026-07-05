Highlights Derbyshire Falcons vs Leicestershire Foxes T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026

T20

DER
DER

130

LEI
LEI

134

17.2
W

Bedi to Grayson, appeal, wicket (stumped - Grayson)

17.1
1

Bedi to Chissell, 1 run

16.6
.

Kenvyn to Grayson, 0 runs

16.6
1

Kenvyn to Grayson, wide

16.5
1

Kenvyn to Chissell, 1 run

16.4
.

Kenvyn to Chissell, 0 runs

16.4
1

Kenvyn to Chissell, wide

16.3
1

Kenvyn to Grayson, 1 run

16.2
4

Kenvyn to Grayson, 4 runs

16.2
1

Kenvyn to Grayson, wide

16.1
1

Kenvyn to Chissell, 1 run

15.6
1

Bedi to Chissell, 1 run

15.5
1

Bedi to Grayson, 1 run

15.4
1

Bedi to Chissell, 1 run

15.3
2

Bedi to Chissell, 2 runs

15.2
1

Bedi to Grayson, 1 run

15.1
.

Bedi to Grayson, 0 runs

14.6
2

Tennakoon to Chissell, 2 runs

14.5
4

Tennakoon to Chissell, 4 runs

14.4
1

Tennakoon to Grayson, 1 run

14.3
.

Tennakoon to Grayson, 0 runs

14.2
4

Tennakoon to Grayson, 4 runs

14.1
1

Tennakoon to Chissell, 1 run

13.6
.

Darlow to Grayson, 0 runs

13.5
.

Darlow to Grayson, 0 runs

13.4
1

Darlow to Chissell, 1 run

13.3
1

Darlow to Grayson, 1 run

13.2
.

Darlow to Grayson, 0 runs

13.1
1

Darlow to Chissell, 1 run

12.6
.

Knowling-Davies to Grayson, 0 runs

12.5
1

Knowling-Davies to Chissell, 1 run

12.4
.

Knowling-Davies to Chissell, 0 runs

12.3
1

Knowling-Davies to Grayson, 1 run

12.2
.

Knowling-Davies to Grayson, 0 runs

12.1
.

Knowling-Davies to Grayson, 0 runs

11.6
1

Darlow to Grayson, 1 run

11.5
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Davies)

11.4
1

Darlow to Chissell, 1 run

11.3
4

Darlow to Chissell, 4 runs

11.2
2

Chissell defends for a couple of runs.

11.1
1

Darlow to Davies, 1 run

10.6
1

Knowling-Davies to Davies, 1 run

10.5
.

Knowling-Davies to Davies, 0 runs

10.4
.

Knowling-Davies to Davies, 0 runs

10.3
2

Davies plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

10.2
1

Knowling-Davies to Chissell, bye

10.1
.

Knowling-Davies to Chissell, 0 runs

9.6
1

Darlow to Chissell, 1 run

9.5
1

Darlow to Davies, 1 run

9.4
4

Darlow to Davies, 4 runs

9.3
1

Darlow to Chissell, 1 run

9.2
.

Darlow to Chissell, 0 runs

9.1
1

Darlow to Davies, 1 run

8.6
1

Knowling-Davies to Davies, 1 run

8.5
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Brooker)

8.4
W

Knowling-Davies to Teekasingh, appeal, wicket (caught - Teekasingh)

8.3
4

Knowling-Davies to Teekasingh, 4 runs

8.2
.

Knowling-Davies to Teekasingh, 0 runs

8.1
1

Knowling-Davies to Chissell, 1 run

7.6
1

Darlow to Chissell, 1 run

7.5
W

Darlow to Phillips, appeal, wicket (caught - Phillips)

7.4
.

Darlow to Phillips, 0 runs

7.3
1

Darlow to Teekasingh, 1 run

7.3
1

Darlow to Teekasingh, wide

7.2
.

Darlow to Teekasingh, 0 runs

7.1
1

Darlow to Phillips, 1 run

6.6
.

Knowling-Davies to Teekasingh, 0 runs

6.5
.

Knowling-Davies to Teekasingh, 0 runs

6.4
1

Knowling-Davies to Phillips, 1 run

6.3
1

Knowling-Davies to Teekasingh, 1 run

6.3
1

Knowling-Davies to Teekasingh, wide

6.2
.

Knowling-Davies to Teekasingh, 0 runs

6.1
2

Knowling-Davies to Teekasingh, 2 runs

5.6
.

Bedi to Phillips, 0 runs

5.5
2

Bedi to Phillips, 2 runs

5.4
1

Bedi to Teekasingh, 1 run

5.3
1

Bedi to Phillips, 1 run

5.2
.

Bedi to Phillips, 0 runs

5.1
.

Bedi to Phillips, 0 runs

4.6
.

Kenvyn to Teekasingh, 0 runs

4.5
4

Kenvyn to Teekasingh, 4 runs

4.5
nb

Kenvyn to Teekasingh, no ball + 4 runs

4.4
.

Kenvyn to Teekasingh, 0 runs

4.3
.

Kenvyn to Teekasingh, 0 runs

4.2
.

Kenvyn to Teekasingh, 0 runs

4.1
4

Kenvyn to Teekasingh, 4 runs

3.6
4

Bedi to Phillips, 4 runs

3.5
.

Bedi to Phillips, 0 runs

3.4
4

Bedi to Phillips, 4 runs

3.3
1

Bedi to Teekasingh, 1 run

3.2
.

Bedi to Teekasingh, 0 runs

3.1
.

Bedi to Teekasingh, 0 runs

2.6
4

Tennakoon to Phillips, 4 runs

2.5
.

Tennakoon to Phillips, 0 runs

2.4
2

Tennakoon to Phillips, 2 runs

2.3
1lb

Teekasingh defends for one leg bye.

2.2
.

Tennakoon to Teekasingh, 0 runs

2.1
.

Tennakoon to Teekasingh, 0 runs

2.1
1

Tennakoon to Teekasingh, wide

1.6
.

Kenvyn to Phillips, 0 runs

1.5
.

Kenvyn to Phillips, 0 runs

1.4
1

Kenvyn to Teekasingh, 1 run

1.4
1

Kenvyn to Teekasingh, wide

1.3
.

Kenvyn to Teekasingh, 0 runs

1.2
.

Kenvyn to Teekasingh, 0 runs

1.1
.

Kenvyn to Teekasingh, 0 runs

0.6
4

Clarke to Teekasingh, 4 runs

0.5
.

Clarke to Teekasingh, 0 runs

0.5
5

Clarke to Teekasingh, 5 wides

0.4
2

Teekasingh plays a defensive stroke for two leg byes.

0.4
1

Clarke to Teekasingh, wide

0.3
4

Clarke to Teekasingh, 4 runs

0.2
6

Clarke to Teekasingh, 6 runs

0.2
1

Clarke to Teekasingh, wide

0.2
1

Clarke to Teekasingh, no ball

0.1
.

0 runs

19.6
2

Phillips to Tennakoon, 2 runs

19.5
4

Phillips to Tennakoon, 4 runs

19.4
2

Tennakoon defends for 2 runs.

19.3
.

0 runs

19.2
4

FOUR! Tennakoon defends for four runs.

19.1
2

Tennakoon defends for 2 runs.

18.6
1

Tennakoon defends for one run.

18.5
2

Tennakoon defends for two runs.

18.4
1

Atherton-Gater defends for a run.

18.3
W

Thatcher to Kibler, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Kibler)

18.2
4

Thatcher to Kibler, 4 runs

18.1
.

Thatcher to Kibler, 0 runs

17.6
1

Phillips to Kibler, 1 run

17.5
W

Phillips to Darlow, appeal, wicket (bowled - Darlow)

17.4
1

Phillips to Tennakoon, 1 run

17.3
1

Phillips to Darlow, 1 run

17.2
2

Phillips to Darlow, 2 runs

17.1
1

Phillips to Tennakoon, 1 run

16.6
1

Ketan to Tennakoon, 1 run

16.5
1

Ketan to Darlow, 1 run

16.4
.

Ketan to Darlow, 0 runs

16.3
2

Darlow defends for a pair of runs.

16.2
.

Ketan to Darlow, 0 runs

16.1
2

Darlow plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.

15.6
4

Chissell to Tennakoon, 4 runs

15.5
.

Chissell to Tennakoon, 0 runs

15.4
1

Chissell to Darlow, 1 run

15.3
2

Chissell to Darlow, 2 leg byes

15.2
4

Chissell to Darlow, 4 runs

15.1
.

Chissell to Darlow, 0 runs

14.6
1

Ketan to Darlow, 1 run

14.5
4

Ketan to Darlow, 4 runs

14.4
.

Ketan to Darlow, 0 runs

14.3
1

Ketan to Tennakoon, 1 run

14.2
W

Ketan to Duckworth, wicket (lbw - Duckworth)

14.1
.

Ketan to Duckworth, 0 runs

13.6
.

Herathge to Darlow, 0 runs

13.5
W

Herathge to Lonsdale, appeal, wicket (caught - Lonsdale)

13.4
1

Herathge to Duckworth, 1 run

13.3
1

Herathge to Lonsdale, 1 run

13.2
4

Herathge to Lonsdale, 4 runs

13.1
1

Herathge to Duckworth, 1 run

13.1
1

Herathge to Duckworth, wide

12.6
1

Singh to Duckworth, 1 run

12.5
2

Singh to Duckworth, 2 runs

12.4
2

Duckworth plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

12.3
1

Singh to Lonsdale, 1 run

12.2
4

Singh to Lonsdale, 4 runs

12.1
.

Singh to Lonsdale, 0 runs

11.6
2

Duckworth defends for a couple of runs.

11.5
1

Herathge to Lonsdale, leg bye

11.4
1

Herathge to Duckworth, 1 run

11.3
4

Herathge to Duckworth, 4 runs

11.2
.

Herathge to Duckworth, 0 runs

11.1
1

Herathge to Lonsdale, leg bye

10.6
1

Singh to Lonsdale, 1 run

10.5
.

Singh to Lonsdale, 0 runs

10.4
.

Singh to Lonsdale, 0 runs

10.3
.

Singh to Lonsdale, 0 runs

10.2
1

Singh to Duckworth, 1 run

10.1
2

Singh to Duckworth, 2 runs

9.6
.

Chissell to Lonsdale, 0 runs

9.5
1

Chissell to Duckworth, 1 run

9.4
.

Chissell to Duckworth, 0 runs

9.3
4

Chissell to Duckworth, 4 runs

9.2
.

Chissell to Duckworth, 0 runs

9.1
.

Chissell to Duckworth, 0 runs

8.6
.

Ketan to Lonsdale, 0 runs

8.5
1

Ketan to Duckworth, 1 run

8.4
2

Ketan to Duckworth, 2 runs

8.3
1

Lonsdale plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

8.2
4

Ketan to Lonsdale, 4 runs

8.2
1

Ketan to Lonsdale, wide

8.1
4

Ketan to Lonsdale, 4 runs

7.6
1

Chissell to Lonsdale, 1 run

7.5
.

Chissell to Lonsdale, 0 runs

7.4
.

Chissell to Lonsdale, 0 runs

7.3
1

Chissell to Duckworth, 1 run

7.2
.

Chissell to Duckworth, 0 runs

7.1
.

Chissell to Duckworth, 0 runs

6.6
.

Ketan to Lonsdale, 0 runs

6.5
1lb

Duckworth plays a defensive stroke for 1 leg bye.

6.4
.

Ketan to Duckworth, 0 runs

6.3
.

Ketan to Duckworth, 0 runs

6.2
.

Ketan to Duckworth, 0 runs

6.1
.

Ketan to Duckworth, 0 runs

5.6
.

Singh to Lonsdale, 0 runs

5.5
4

Singh to Lonsdale, 4 runs

5.4
1

Singh to Duckworth, 1 run

5.4
1

Singh to Duckworth, wide

5.3
.

Singh to Duckworth, 0 runs

5.2
.

Singh to Duckworth, 0 runs

5.1
.

Singh to Duckworth, 0 runs

4.6
1

Thatcher to Duckworth, 1 run

4.5
1

Thatcher to Lonsdale, 1 run

4.4
1

Thatcher to Duckworth, 1 run

4.3
4

Thatcher to Duckworth, 4 runs

4.2
.

Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs

4.1
.

Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs

3.6
1

Phillips to Duckworth, 1 run

3.5
.

Phillips to Duckworth, 0 runs

3.4
1

Phillips to Lonsdale, 1 run

3.3
4

Phillips to Lonsdale, 4 runs

3.2
.

Phillips to Lonsdale, 0 runs

3.1
.

Phillips to Lonsdale, 0 runs

2.6
.

Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs

2.5
1

Thatcher to Lonsdale, 1 run

2.4
.

Thatcher to Lonsdale, 0 runs

2.4
1

Thatcher to Lonsdale, wide

2.3
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Knowling-Davies)

2.2
.

Thatcher to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs

2.1
.

Thatcher to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs

1.6
.

Phillips to Duckworth, 0 runs

1.5
1

Phillips to Knowling-Davies, 1 run

1.4
.

Phillips to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs

1.3
1lb

Duckworth defends for 1 leg bye.

1.2
.

Phillips to Duckworth, 0 runs

1.1
1

Phillips to Knowling-Davies, 1 run

0.6
1

Thatcher to Knowling-Davies, 1 run

0.5
.

Thatcher to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs

0.4
.

Thatcher to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs

0.3
W

OUT! Run out. Kenvyn defends. She is then run out at the striker's end, after some tidy fielding by Brooker and Williamson.

0.2
.

Thatcher to Kenvyn, 0 runs

0.1
1

Thatcher to Duckworth, 1 run