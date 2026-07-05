Highlights Derbyshire Falcons vs Leicestershire Foxes T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026
Bedi to Grayson, appeal, wicket (stumped - Grayson)
Bedi to Chissell, 1 run
Kenvyn to Grayson, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Grayson, wide
Kenvyn to Chissell, 1 run
Kenvyn to Chissell, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Chissell, wide
Kenvyn to Grayson, 1 run
Kenvyn to Grayson, 4 runs
Kenvyn to Grayson, wide
Kenvyn to Chissell, 1 run
Bedi to Chissell, 1 run
Bedi to Grayson, 1 run
Bedi to Chissell, 1 run
Bedi to Chissell, 2 runs
Bedi to Grayson, 1 run
Bedi to Grayson, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Chissell, 2 runs
Tennakoon to Chissell, 4 runs
Tennakoon to Grayson, 1 run
Tennakoon to Grayson, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Grayson, 4 runs
Tennakoon to Chissell, 1 run
Darlow to Grayson, 0 runs
Darlow to Grayson, 0 runs
Darlow to Chissell, 1 run
Darlow to Grayson, 1 run
Darlow to Grayson, 0 runs
Darlow to Chissell, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Grayson, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Chissell, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Chissell, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Grayson, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Grayson, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Grayson, 0 runs
Darlow to Grayson, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Davies)
Darlow to Chissell, 1 run
Darlow to Chissell, 4 runs
Chissell defends for a couple of runs.
Darlow to Davies, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Davies, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Davies, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Davies, 0 runs
Davies plays a defensive stroke for two runs.
Knowling-Davies to Chissell, bye
Knowling-Davies to Chissell, 0 runs
Darlow to Chissell, 1 run
Darlow to Davies, 1 run
Darlow to Davies, 4 runs
Darlow to Chissell, 1 run
Darlow to Chissell, 0 runs
Darlow to Davies, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Davies, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Brooker)
Knowling-Davies to Teekasingh, appeal, wicket (caught - Teekasingh)
Knowling-Davies to Teekasingh, 4 runs
Knowling-Davies to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Chissell, 1 run
Darlow to Chissell, 1 run
Darlow to Phillips, appeal, wicket (caught - Phillips)
Darlow to Phillips, 0 runs
Darlow to Teekasingh, 1 run
Darlow to Teekasingh, wide
Darlow to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Darlow to Phillips, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Phillips, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Teekasingh, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Teekasingh, wide
Knowling-Davies to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Teekasingh, 2 runs
Bedi to Phillips, 0 runs
Bedi to Phillips, 2 runs
Bedi to Teekasingh, 1 run
Bedi to Phillips, 1 run
Bedi to Phillips, 0 runs
Bedi to Phillips, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Teekasingh, 4 runs
Kenvyn to Teekasingh, no ball + 4 runs
Kenvyn to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Teekasingh, 4 runs
Bedi to Phillips, 4 runs
Bedi to Phillips, 0 runs
Bedi to Phillips, 4 runs
Bedi to Teekasingh, 1 run
Bedi to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Bedi to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Phillips, 4 runs
Tennakoon to Phillips, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Phillips, 2 runs
Teekasingh defends for one leg bye.
Tennakoon to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Teekasingh, wide
Kenvyn to Phillips, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Phillips, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Teekasingh, 1 run
Kenvyn to Teekasingh, wide
Kenvyn to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Clarke to Teekasingh, 4 runs
Clarke to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Clarke to Teekasingh, 5 wides
Teekasingh plays a defensive stroke for two leg byes.
Clarke to Teekasingh, wide
Clarke to Teekasingh, 4 runs
Clarke to Teekasingh, 6 runs
Clarke to Teekasingh, wide
Clarke to Teekasingh, no ball
0 runs
Phillips to Tennakoon, 2 runs
Phillips to Tennakoon, 4 runs
Tennakoon defends for 2 runs.
0 runs
FOUR! Tennakoon defends for four runs.
Tennakoon defends for 2 runs.
Tennakoon defends for one run.
Tennakoon defends for two runs.
Atherton-Gater defends for a run.
Thatcher to Kibler, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Kibler)
Thatcher to Kibler, 4 runs
Thatcher to Kibler, 0 runs
Phillips to Kibler, 1 run
Phillips to Darlow, appeal, wicket (bowled - Darlow)
Phillips to Tennakoon, 1 run
Phillips to Darlow, 1 run
Phillips to Darlow, 2 runs
Phillips to Tennakoon, 1 run
Ketan to Tennakoon, 1 run
Ketan to Darlow, 1 run
Ketan to Darlow, 0 runs
Darlow defends for a pair of runs.
Ketan to Darlow, 0 runs
Darlow plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.
Chissell to Tennakoon, 4 runs
Chissell to Tennakoon, 0 runs
Chissell to Darlow, 1 run
Chissell to Darlow, 2 leg byes
Chissell to Darlow, 4 runs
Chissell to Darlow, 0 runs
Ketan to Darlow, 1 run
Ketan to Darlow, 4 runs
Ketan to Darlow, 0 runs
Ketan to Tennakoon, 1 run
Ketan to Duckworth, wicket (lbw - Duckworth)
Ketan to Duckworth, 0 runs
Herathge to Darlow, 0 runs
Herathge to Lonsdale, appeal, wicket (caught - Lonsdale)
Herathge to Duckworth, 1 run
Herathge to Lonsdale, 1 run
Herathge to Lonsdale, 4 runs
Herathge to Duckworth, 1 run
Herathge to Duckworth, wide
Singh to Duckworth, 1 run
Singh to Duckworth, 2 runs
Duckworth plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.
Singh to Lonsdale, 1 run
Singh to Lonsdale, 4 runs
Singh to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Duckworth defends for a couple of runs.
Herathge to Lonsdale, leg bye
Herathge to Duckworth, 1 run
Herathge to Duckworth, 4 runs
Herathge to Duckworth, 0 runs
Herathge to Lonsdale, leg bye
Singh to Lonsdale, 1 run
Singh to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Singh to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Singh to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Singh to Duckworth, 1 run
Singh to Duckworth, 2 runs
Chissell to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Chissell to Duckworth, 1 run
Chissell to Duckworth, 0 runs
Chissell to Duckworth, 4 runs
Chissell to Duckworth, 0 runs
Chissell to Duckworth, 0 runs
Ketan to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Ketan to Duckworth, 1 run
Ketan to Duckworth, 2 runs
Lonsdale plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Ketan to Lonsdale, 4 runs
Ketan to Lonsdale, wide
Ketan to Lonsdale, 4 runs
Chissell to Lonsdale, 1 run
Chissell to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Chissell to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Chissell to Duckworth, 1 run
Chissell to Duckworth, 0 runs
Chissell to Duckworth, 0 runs
Ketan to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Duckworth plays a defensive stroke for 1 leg bye.
Ketan to Duckworth, 0 runs
Ketan to Duckworth, 0 runs
Ketan to Duckworth, 0 runs
Ketan to Duckworth, 0 runs
Singh to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Singh to Lonsdale, 4 runs
Singh to Duckworth, 1 run
Singh to Duckworth, wide
Singh to Duckworth, 0 runs
Singh to Duckworth, 0 runs
Singh to Duckworth, 0 runs
Thatcher to Duckworth, 1 run
Thatcher to Lonsdale, 1 run
Thatcher to Duckworth, 1 run
Thatcher to Duckworth, 4 runs
Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs
Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs
Phillips to Duckworth, 1 run
Phillips to Duckworth, 0 runs
Phillips to Lonsdale, 1 run
Phillips to Lonsdale, 4 runs
Phillips to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Phillips to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs
Thatcher to Lonsdale, 1 run
Thatcher to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Thatcher to Lonsdale, wide
appeal, wicket (caught - Knowling-Davies)
Thatcher to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs
Thatcher to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs
Phillips to Duckworth, 0 runs
Phillips to Knowling-Davies, 1 run
Phillips to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs
Duckworth defends for 1 leg bye.
Phillips to Duckworth, 0 runs
Phillips to Knowling-Davies, 1 run
Thatcher to Knowling-Davies, 1 run
Thatcher to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs
Thatcher to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs
OUT! Run out. Kenvyn defends. She is then run out at the striker's end, after some tidy fielding by Brooker and Williamson.
Thatcher to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Thatcher to Duckworth, 1 run