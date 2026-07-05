Squads Derbyshire Falcons vs Leicestershire Foxes T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Duckworth Rebecca
batsman
Teekasingh Faith
batsman
Kenvyn Lauren
all rounder
Phillips Ellie
no information yet
Gater Matilda Atherton
all rounder
Chissell Caitlin
no information yet
Lonsdale Frances
batsman
Brooker Rebecca
batsman
Tennakoon Malisha
no information yet
Davies Flora
all rounder
Kibler Olivia
no information yet
Grayson Sophie
batsman
Hughes Emily
no information yet
Williamson Isla Rose
no information yet
Darlow Adrianna
batsman
Singh Indira
no information yet
Knowling-Davies Rhiannon
bowler
Herathge April Ayesha
all rounder
Bedi Prisha
bowler
Thatcher Emma
bowler
Clarke Francesca
no information yet
Ketan Anjali
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Adams Gemma
batsman
Abraham Molly
no information yet
Allen Natasha
batsman
Bennett Sophie
all rounder
Andrews Maria
no information yet
Brown Hayley
batsman
Baker Olivia
bowler
Butler Emelia
no information yet
Couser Jessica Alice
no information yet
Colquhoun Aimee
bowler
Crosby Erynn
no information yet
Crofts Laura
bowler
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Higham Lucy
all rounder
Gray Millie
no information yet
Joseph Tia
no information yet
Hardwick Pagan
no information yet
Khan Miriam
no information yet
Khan Aamna
no information yet
Roff D'nical Lell
bowler
McCollum Sophia
no information yet
Shaikh Nayma
bowler
McDonald Caitlin
no information yet
Solomon Bethan
all rounder
Nightingale Ellie M
all rounder
Sweet Francesca
no information yet
Parkin Harriet
no information yet
Thanawala Prisha
no information yet
Pittman Megan
no information yet
Watson Ellen
batsman
Porter Ella
batsman
Western Lucy
no information yet
Rose Gemma
no information yet
Weston Lucy
batsman
Shaw Lara
all rounder
Whitfield Holly
all rounder
Slater Beth
no information yet
Wrightson Emma
no information yet