Squads Derbyshire Falcons vs Leicestershire Foxes T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026

T20

DER
DER

130

LEI
LEI

134

Playing

DER
DER
LEI
LEI
First TeamSecond Team
Kenvyn Lauren

all rounder

Phillips Ellie

no information yet

Chissell Caitlin

no information yet

Tennakoon Malisha

no information yet

Davies Flora

all rounder

Kibler Olivia

no information yet

Hughes Emily

no information yet

Williamson Isla Rose

no information yet

Singh Indira

no information yet

Clarke Francesca

no information yet

Ketan Anjali

no information yet

Bench

DER
DER
LEI
LEI
First TeamSecond Team
Abraham Molly

no information yet

Bennett Sophie

all rounder

Andrews Maria

no information yet

Butler Emelia

no information yet

Couser Jessica Alice

no information yet

Crosby Erynn

no information yet

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Gray Millie

no information yet

Joseph Tia

no information yet

Hardwick Pagan

no information yet

Khan Miriam

no information yet

Khan Aamna

no information yet

McCollum Sophia

no information yet

McDonald Caitlin

no information yet

Solomon Bethan

all rounder

Sweet Francesca

no information yet

Parkin Harriet

no information yet

Thanawala Prisha

no information yet

Pittman Megan

no information yet

Western Lucy

no information yet

Rose Gemma

no information yet

Shaw Lara

all rounder

Whitfield Holly

all rounder

Slater Beth

no information yet

Wrightson Emma

no information yet