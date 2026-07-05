Match details Derbyshire Falcons vs Leicestershire Foxes T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026

T20

DER
DER

130

LEI
LEI

134

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Leicestershire Foxes won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, July 05, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Derbyshire Falcons Squad

PlayersDuckworth Rebecca, Kenvyn Lauren, Gater Matilda Atherton, Lonsdale Frances, Tennakoon Malisha, Kibler Olivia, Hughes Emily, Darlow Adrianna, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Bedi Prisha, Clarke Francesca
BenchAdams Gemma, Allen Natasha, Andrews Maria, Baker Olivia, Couser Jessica Alice, Crosby Erynn, Fackrell Ria, Gray Millie, Hardwick Pagan, Khan Aamna, McCollum Sophia, McDonald Caitlin, Nightingale Ellie M, Parkin Harriet, Pittman Megan, Porter Ella, Rose Gemma, Shaw Lara, Slater Beth

Leicestershire Foxes Squad

PlayersTeekasingh Faith, Phillips Ellie, Chissell Caitlin, Brooker Rebecca, Davies Flora, Grayson Sophie, Williamson Isla Rose, Singh Indira, Herathge April Ayesha, Thatcher Emma, Ketan Anjali
BenchAbraham Molly, Bennett Sophie, Brown Hayley, Butler Emelia, Colquhoun Aimee, Crofts Laura, Higham Lucy, Joseph Tia, Khan Miriam, Roff D'nical Lell, Shaikh Nayma, Solomon Bethan, Sweet Francesca, Thanawala Prisha, Watson Ellen, Western Lucy, Weston Lucy, Whitfield Holly, Wrightson Emma

Venue Guide

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