Highlights Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 12.07.2026

Live
T20

GLA
GLA

154

GLO
GLO

(10 ov.) 61/4

9.6
4

Cobb to Storrar, 4 runs

9.5
4

Cobb to Storrar, 4 runs

9.4
1

Cobb to Start, 1 run

9.3
2

Cobb to Start, 2 runs

9.2
1

Cobb to Storrar, 1 run

9.1
.

Cobb to Storrar, 0 runs

8.6
4

Reid to Start, 4 runs

8.5
.

Reid to Start, 0 runs

8.4
1

Reid to Storrar, 1 run

8.3
W

Reid to Geach, appeal, wicket (caught - Geach)

8.2
1

Reid to Start, 1 run

8.1
.

Reid to Start, 0 runs

7.6
1

Phillips to Start, 1 run

7.3
1

Phillips to Geach, 1 run

7.2
1

Phillips to Start, 1 run

7.1
2

Phillips to Start, 2 runs

6.6
2

Reid to Geach, 2 runs

6.5
.

Reid to Geach, 0 runs

6.4
1

Reid to Start, 1 run

6.3
1

Reid to Geach, 1 run

6.2
1

Reid to Start, 1 run

6.1
.

Reid to Start, 0 runs

5.6
.

Phillips to Geach, 0 runs

5.5
.

Phillips to Geach, 0 runs

5.4
W

Phillips to Ahearne, appeal, wicket (caught - Ahearne)

5.3
1

Phillips to Start, 1 run

5.2
1

Phillips to Ahearne, 1 run

5.1
.

Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs

4.6
1

Jackson to Ahearne, 1 run

4.5
1

Jackson to Start, 1 run

4.4
.

Jackson to Start, 0 runs

4.3
.

Jackson to Start, 0 runs

4.2
2

Jackson to Start, 2 runs

4.1
1

Jackson to Ahearne, 1 run

3.6
1

Cobb to Ahearne, 1 run

3.5
.

Cobb to Ahearne, 0 runs

3.4
1

Cobb to Start, 1 run

3.3
.

Cobb to Start, 0 runs

3.2
1

Cobb to Ahearne, 1 run

3.1
4

Cobb to Ahearne, 4 runs

2.6
.

Porter to Start, 0 runs

2.5
1

Porter to Ahearne, 1 run

2.4
W

Porter to Reddy, appeal, wicket (caught - Reddy)

2.3
2

Porter to Reddy, 2 runs

2.2
1

Porter to Start, 1 run

2.1
1

Porter to Reddy, 1 run

1.6
1

Jackson to Reddy, 1 run

1.5
.

Jackson to Reddy, 0 runs

1.4
.

Jackson to Reddy, 0 runs

1.3
1

Jackson to Start, 1 run

1.2
4

Jackson to Start, 4 runs

1.1
.

Jackson to Start, 0 runs

0.6
.

Porter to Reddy, 0 runs

0.5
.

Porter to Reddy, 0 runs

0.4
.

Porter to Reddy, 0 runs

0.3
4

Porter to Reddy, 4 runs

0.2
.

Porter to Reddy, 0 runs

0.1
W

Porter to Munday, appeal, wicket (bowled - Munday)

19.6
1

Bird to Porter, 1 run

19.5
2

Bird to Porter, 2 runs

19.4
1

Bird to Jackson, 1 run

19.3
.

Bird to Jackson, 0 runs

19.2
W

Bird to Gammon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gammon)

19.1
2

Bird to Gammon, 2 runs

18.6
1

Belcher to Gammon, 1 run

18.5
1

Belcher to Porter, 1 run

18.4
.

Belcher to Porter, 0 runs

18.3
1

Belcher to Gammon, 1 run

18.2
2

Belcher to Gammon, 2 runs

18.1
2

Belcher to Gammon, 2 runs

17.6
1

Bird to Gammon, 1 run

17.5
1

Bird to Porter, 1 run

17.4
1

Bird to Gammon, 1 run

17.3
1

Bird to Porter, 1 run

17.2
1

Bird to Gammon, 1 run

17.1
1

Bird to Porter, leg bye

16.6
2

Daniels to Gammon, 2 runs

16.5
1

Daniels to Porter, 1 run

16.4
.

Daniels to Porter, 0 runs

16.3
1

Daniels to Gammon, 1 run

16.2
1

Daniels to Porter, 1 run

16.1
1

Daniels to Gammon, 1 run

15.6
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Gammon, 1 run

15.5
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Porter, 1 run

15.4
W

Charley Nicola Phillips to Mullan, appeal, wicket (caught - Mullan)

15.3
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Gammon, 1 run

15.2
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Gammon, 0 runs

15.1
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Mullan, 1 run

14.6
1

Daniels to Mullan, 1 run

14.5
W

Daniels to McColl, appeal, wicket (caught - McColl)

14.4
1

Daniels to Gammon, 1 run

14.3
.

Daniels to Gammon, 0 runs

14.2
4

Daniels to Gammon, 4 runs

14.1
4

Daniels to Gammon, 4 runs

13.6
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to McColl, appeal

13.5
4

Charley Nicola Phillips to McColl, 4 runs

13.4
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to McColl, 0 runs

13.3
2

McColl plays a defensive stroke for a pair of leg byes.

13.2
4

Charley Nicola Phillips to McColl, 4 runs

13.1
W

Charley Nicola Phillips to Sturge, appeal, wicket (caught - Sturge)

12.6
2

Belcher to Gammon, 2 runs

12.5
1lb

Belcher to Sturge, leg bye, appeal

12.4
1

Belcher to Gammon, 1 run

12.3
2

Belcher to Gammon, 2 runs

12.2
1

Belcher to Sturge, 1 run

12.1
.

Belcher to Sturge, 0 runs

12.1
1

Belcher to Sturge, wide

11.6
1

Geach to Sturge, 1 run

11.5
4

Geach to Sturge, 4 runs

11.4
1

Geach to Gammon, 1 run

11.3
4

Geach to Gammon, 4 runs

11.2
.

Geach to Gammon, 0 runs

11.1
1

Geach to Sturge, 1 run

10.6
2

Hill to Gammon, 2 runs

10.5
4

Hill to Gammon, 4 runs

10.4
4

Hill to Gammon, 4 runs

10.3
2

Hill to Gammon, 2 runs

10.2
.

Hill to Gammon, 0 runs

10.1
1

Hill to Sturge, 1 run

9.6
1

Geach to Sturge, 1 run

9.5
2

Geach to Sturge, 2 runs

9.4
1

Geach to Gammon, 1 run

9.3
4

Geach to Gammon, 4 runs

9.2
1

Geach to Sturge, 1 run

9.1
1

Geach to Gammon, 1 run

8.6
1

Hill to Gammon, 1 run

8.5
1

Hill to Sturge, 1 run

8.4
.

Hill to Sturge, 0 runs

8.3
4

Hill to Sturge, 4 runs

8.2
4

Hill to Sturge, 4 runs

8.1
1

Hill to Gammon, 1 run

7.6
4

Bird to Sturge, 4 runs

7.5
1

Bird to Gammon, 1 run

7.4
1

Bird to Sturge, 1 run

7.3
.

Bird to Sturge, 0 runs

7.2
.

Bird to Sturge, 0 runs

7.1
1

Bird to Gammon, 1 run

6.6
1

Daniels to Gammon, 1 run

6.5
1

Daniels to Sturge, 1 run

6.4
1

Daniels to Gammon, 1 run

6.4
1

Daniels to Gammon, wide

6.3
1

Daniels to Sturge, 1 run

6.2
1

Daniels to Gammon, 1 run

6.1
2

Daniels to Gammon, 2 runs

5.6
.

Bird to Sturge, 0 runs

5.5
1

Bird to Gammon, 1 run

5.4
4

Bird to Gammon, 4 runs

5.3
.

Bird to Gammon, 0 runs

5.2
.

Bird to Gammon, 0 runs

5.1
.

Bird to Gammon, 0 runs

4.6
1

Daniels to Gammon, 1 run

4.5
1

Daniels to Sturge, 1 run

4.4
.

Daniels to Sturge, 0 runs

4.3
.

Daniels to Sturge, 0 runs

4.2
4

Daniels to Sturge, 4 runs

4.1
W

Daniels to Sturge, appeal, wicket (run out - Jeanes)

3.6
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jeanes, 0 runs

3.5
4

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jeanes, 4 runs

3.4
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jeanes, 0 runs

3.3
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Sturge, 1 run

3.2
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jeanes, 1 run

3.1
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jeanes, 0 runs

2.6
.

Belcher to Sturge, 0 runs

2.5
.

Belcher to Sturge, 0 runs

2.4
2

Belcher to Sturge, 2 runs

2.3
.

Belcher to Sturge, 0 runs

2.2
1

Belcher to Jeanes, 1 run

2.1
.

Belcher to Jeanes, 0 runs

1.6
W

Charley Nicola Phillips to Parfitt, appeal, wicket (caught - Parfitt)

1.5
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs

1.4
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jeanes, 1 run

1.3
2

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jeanes, 2 runs

1.2
4

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jeanes, 4 runs

1.1
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jeanes, 0 runs

0.6
.

Belcher to Parfitt, 0 runs

0.5
4

Belcher to Parfitt, 4 runs

0.4
.

Belcher to Parfitt, 0 runs

0.4
1

Belcher to Parfitt, wide

0.3
4

Belcher to Parfitt, 4 runs

0.2
1

Belcher to Jeanes, 1 run

0.1
.

Belcher to Jeanes, 0 runs