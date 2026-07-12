Highlights Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 12.07.2026
Cobb to Storrar, 4 runs
Cobb to Storrar, 4 runs
Cobb to Start, 1 run
Cobb to Start, 2 runs
Cobb to Storrar, 1 run
Cobb to Storrar, 0 runs
Reid to Start, 4 runs
Reid to Start, 0 runs
Reid to Storrar, 1 run
Reid to Geach, appeal, wicket (caught - Geach)
Reid to Start, 1 run
Reid to Start, 0 runs
Phillips to Start, 1 run
Phillips to Geach, 1 run
Phillips to Start, 1 run
Phillips to Start, 2 runs
Reid to Geach, 2 runs
Reid to Geach, 0 runs
Reid to Start, 1 run
Reid to Geach, 1 run
Reid to Start, 1 run
Reid to Start, 0 runs
Phillips to Geach, 0 runs
Phillips to Geach, 0 runs
Phillips to Ahearne, appeal, wicket (caught - Ahearne)
Phillips to Start, 1 run
Phillips to Ahearne, 1 run
Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs
Jackson to Ahearne, 1 run
Jackson to Start, 1 run
Jackson to Start, 0 runs
Jackson to Start, 0 runs
Jackson to Start, 2 runs
Jackson to Ahearne, 1 run
Cobb to Ahearne, 1 run
Cobb to Ahearne, 0 runs
Cobb to Start, 1 run
Cobb to Start, 0 runs
Cobb to Ahearne, 1 run
Cobb to Ahearne, 4 runs
Porter to Start, 0 runs
Porter to Ahearne, 1 run
Porter to Reddy, appeal, wicket (caught - Reddy)
Porter to Reddy, 2 runs
Porter to Start, 1 run
Porter to Reddy, 1 run
Jackson to Reddy, 1 run
Jackson to Reddy, 0 runs
Jackson to Reddy, 0 runs
Jackson to Start, 1 run
Jackson to Start, 4 runs
Jackson to Start, 0 runs
Porter to Reddy, 0 runs
Porter to Reddy, 0 runs
Porter to Reddy, 0 runs
Porter to Reddy, 4 runs
Porter to Reddy, 0 runs
Porter to Munday, appeal, wicket (bowled - Munday)
Bird to Porter, 1 run
Bird to Porter, 2 runs
Bird to Jackson, 1 run
Bird to Jackson, 0 runs
Bird to Gammon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gammon)
Bird to Gammon, 2 runs
Belcher to Gammon, 1 run
Belcher to Porter, 1 run
Belcher to Porter, 0 runs
Belcher to Gammon, 1 run
Belcher to Gammon, 2 runs
Belcher to Gammon, 2 runs
Bird to Gammon, 1 run
Bird to Porter, 1 run
Bird to Gammon, 1 run
Bird to Porter, 1 run
Bird to Gammon, 1 run
Bird to Porter, leg bye
Daniels to Gammon, 2 runs
Daniels to Porter, 1 run
Daniels to Porter, 0 runs
Daniels to Gammon, 1 run
Daniels to Porter, 1 run
Daniels to Gammon, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Gammon, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Porter, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Mullan, appeal, wicket (caught - Mullan)
Charley Nicola Phillips to Gammon, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Gammon, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Mullan, 1 run
Daniels to Mullan, 1 run
Daniels to McColl, appeal, wicket (caught - McColl)
Daniels to Gammon, 1 run
Daniels to Gammon, 0 runs
Daniels to Gammon, 4 runs
Daniels to Gammon, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to McColl, appeal
Charley Nicola Phillips to McColl, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to McColl, 0 runs
McColl plays a defensive stroke for a pair of leg byes.
Charley Nicola Phillips to McColl, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Sturge, appeal, wicket (caught - Sturge)
Belcher to Gammon, 2 runs
Belcher to Sturge, leg bye, appeal
Belcher to Gammon, 1 run
Belcher to Gammon, 2 runs
Belcher to Sturge, 1 run
Belcher to Sturge, 0 runs
Belcher to Sturge, wide
Geach to Sturge, 1 run
Geach to Sturge, 4 runs
Geach to Gammon, 1 run
Geach to Gammon, 4 runs
Geach to Gammon, 0 runs
Geach to Sturge, 1 run
Hill to Gammon, 2 runs
Hill to Gammon, 4 runs
Hill to Gammon, 4 runs
Hill to Gammon, 2 runs
Hill to Gammon, 0 runs
Hill to Sturge, 1 run
Geach to Sturge, 1 run
Geach to Sturge, 2 runs
Geach to Gammon, 1 run
Geach to Gammon, 4 runs
Geach to Sturge, 1 run
Geach to Gammon, 1 run
Hill to Gammon, 1 run
Hill to Sturge, 1 run
Hill to Sturge, 0 runs
Hill to Sturge, 4 runs
Hill to Sturge, 4 runs
Hill to Gammon, 1 run
Bird to Sturge, 4 runs
Bird to Gammon, 1 run
Bird to Sturge, 1 run
Bird to Sturge, 0 runs
Bird to Sturge, 0 runs
Bird to Gammon, 1 run
Daniels to Gammon, 1 run
Daniels to Sturge, 1 run
Daniels to Gammon, 1 run
Daniels to Gammon, wide
Daniels to Sturge, 1 run
Daniels to Gammon, 1 run
Daniels to Gammon, 2 runs
Bird to Sturge, 0 runs
Bird to Gammon, 1 run
Bird to Gammon, 4 runs
Bird to Gammon, 0 runs
Bird to Gammon, 0 runs
Bird to Gammon, 0 runs
Daniels to Gammon, 1 run
Daniels to Sturge, 1 run
Daniels to Sturge, 0 runs
Daniels to Sturge, 0 runs
Daniels to Sturge, 4 runs
Daniels to Sturge, appeal, wicket (run out - Jeanes)
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jeanes, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jeanes, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jeanes, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Sturge, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jeanes, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jeanes, 0 runs
Belcher to Sturge, 0 runs
Belcher to Sturge, 0 runs
Belcher to Sturge, 2 runs
Belcher to Sturge, 0 runs
Belcher to Jeanes, 1 run
Belcher to Jeanes, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Parfitt, appeal, wicket (caught - Parfitt)
Charley Nicola Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jeanes, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jeanes, 2 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jeanes, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jeanes, 0 runs
Belcher to Parfitt, 0 runs
Belcher to Parfitt, 4 runs
Belcher to Parfitt, 0 runs
Belcher to Parfitt, wide
Belcher to Parfitt, 4 runs
Belcher to Jeanes, 1 run
Belcher to Jeanes, 0 runs