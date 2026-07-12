Squads Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 12.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Jeanes Daisy
bowler
Reddy Prarthana
no information yet
Parfitt Lauren
all rounder
Munday Amelie
no information yet
Sturge Megan
bowler
Ahearne Megan
no information yet
Gammon Bethan
wicket keeper
Cant Georgina
no information yet
McColl Megan
all rounder
Geach Emily
all rounder
Mullan Daisy
batsman
Storrar Izzy
no information yet
Porter Gemma
no information yet
Daniels Liv
no information yet
Jackson Eve
bowler
Belcher Cailin
no information yet
Phillips Sara
no information yet
Hill Alice Victoria
all rounder
Cobb Katy
all rounder
Phillips Charley
batsman
Reid Nicole
no information yet
Bird Alice
batsman
Bench