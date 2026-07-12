Squads Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 12.07.2026

Live
T20

GLA
GLA

154

GLO
GLO

(10 ov.) 61/4

Playing

GLA
GLA
GLO
GLO
First TeamSecond Team
Reddy Prarthana

no information yet

Parfitt Lauren

all rounder

Munday Amelie

no information yet

Ahearne Megan

no information yet

Gammon Bethan

wicket keeper

Cant Georgina

no information yet

McColl Megan

all rounder

Geach Emily

all rounder

Storrar Izzy

no information yet

Porter Gemma

no information yet

Daniels Liv

no information yet

Belcher Cailin

no information yet

Phillips Sara

no information yet

Cobb Katy

all rounder

Reid Nicole

no information yet

Bird Alice

batsman

Bench

GLA
GLA
GLO
GLO
First TeamSecond Team
Barnard Chloe

no information yet

Burke Emily

all rounder

Bhat Bhoomika

no information yet

Clements Lydia

all rounder

Bryan Abi

no information yet

Bull Lucy

no information yet

Ellis Bea

no information yet

Feast Daisy

no information yet

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Halliday Becca

no information yet

Evans Rose

no information yet

Hazell Jess

no information yet

Freeborn Abbey

wicket keeper

Herring Bella

no information yet

Freeman Abbey

no information yet

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

Halliday Rebecca

no information yet

Moledina Laila

no information yet

Janczewski Megan

no information yet

Patel Izzy

all rounder

Jones Emma

no information yet

Marlow Emma

all rounder

Smith-Graham Sophie

no information yet

Story Melissa

no information yet

Shahabdeen Mariam

no information yet

White Maddie

no information yet

Sharman Flo

no information yet

Shearn Anna Mae

all rounder

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Vukusic Erin

no information yet

Walker Poppy

no information yet

Westley Jasmine

no information yet