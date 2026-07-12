Match details Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 12.07.2026

Live
T20

GLA
GLA

154

GLO
GLO

(10 ov.) 61/4

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Glamorgan won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, July 12, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersJeanes Daisy, Parfitt Lauren, Sturge Megan, Gammon Bethan, McColl Megan, Mullan Daisy, Porter Gemma, Jackson Eve, Phillips Sara, Cobb Katy, Reid Nicole
BenchAnderson Ellie, Burke Emily, Chatterji Priyanaz, Clements Lydia, Cranstone Aylish, Dobson Leah, Ellis Bea, Ellis Bethan, Evans Rose, Freeborn Abbey, Freeman Abbey, Halliday Rebecca, Holland Niamh, Janczewski Megan, Jones Emma, Lambert Charlotte, Marlow Emma, Parfitt Georgia Louise, Scarborough Charlotte, Scott Lizzie, Shahabdeen Mariam, Sharman Flo, Shearn Anna Mae, Thomas Libby, Thomson Isla, Tulloch Poppy, Vukusic Erin, Walker Poppy, Westley Jasmine, Wheeler Amy

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersReddy Prarthana, Munday Amelie, Ahearne Megan, Cant Georgina, Geach Emily, Storrar Izzy, Daniels Liv, Belcher Cailin, Hill Alice Victoria, Phillips Charley, Bird Alice
BenchBarnard Chloe, Bhat Bhoomika, Brewer Chloe, Bryan Abi, Bull Lucy, Dolman Katie, Feast Daisy, Halliday Becca, Hazell Jess, Herring Bella, Jones Katie, Macleod Alice, Moledina Laila, Patel Izzy, Phillips Charlotte, Phillips Charlotte Rose, Skelton Chloe, Smith-Graham Sophie, Story Melissa, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, White Maddie

Venue Guide

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