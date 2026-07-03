Highlights Glamorgan vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026
Jackson to Turner, appeal, wicket (bowled - Turner)
Jackson to Pearson, 1 run
Jackson to Pearson, wide
Phillips to Pearson, 1 run
Phillips to Pearson, 0 runs
Phillips to Turner, 1 run
Phillips to Turner, wide
Phillips to Davis, appeal, wicket (caught - Davis)
Phillips to Pearson, 1 run
Phillips to Whitmore, appeal, wicket (bowled - Whitmore)
Reid to Davis, 2 runs
Reid to Davis, 0 runs
Reid to Davis, 2 runs
Reid to Whitmore, 1 run
Reid to Whitmore, appeal
Reid to Davis, 1 run
Porter to Davis, 1 run
Porter to Whybrow, appeal, wicket (caught - Whybrow)
Porter to Whybrow, 0 runs
Porter to Whitmore, 1 run
Whitmore defends for 2 runs.
OUT! Run out. Trussler defends. She is then run out, after some good fielding by Porter and Jackson.
Porter to Whybrow, 2 wides
Cobb to Whybrow, 1 run
Cobb to Whybrow, 4 runs
Cobb to Whybrow, 0 runs
Cobb to Trussler, 1 run
Cobb to Trussler, appeal
Cobb to Trussler, 0 runs
Phillips to Trussler, 1 run
Phillips to Trussler, 2 runs
Phillips to Trussler, 4 runs
Phillips to Trussler, 2 runs
Phillips to Whybrow, 1 run
Phillips to Sproul, appeal, wicket (caught - Sproul)
Reid to Trussler, 0 runs
Reid to Trussler, 2 runs
Reid to Sproul, 1 run
Reid to Sproul, 4 runs
Reid to Trussler, 1 run
Reid to Trussler, 0 runs
Jackson to Sproul, 4 runs
Jackson to Trussler, 1 run
Jackson to Pindoria, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pindoria)
Jackson to Pindoria, 0 runs
Jackson to Sproul, 1 run
Jackson to Sproul, 4 runs
Cobb to Sproul, 1 run
Cobb to Pindoria, 1 run
Cobb to Pindoria, 2 runs
Cobb to Sproul, 1 run
Cobb to Pindoria, 1 run
Cobb to Sproul, 1 run
Phillips to Sproul, 1 run
Phillips to Sproul, 0 runs
Phillips to Pindoria, 1 run
Phillips to Pindoria, 4 runs
Sproul plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Phillips to Pindoria, 1 run
Reid to Pindoria, 1 run
Reid to Sproul, 1 run
Reid to Pindoria, 1 run
Reid to Pindoria, 0 runs
Reid to Sproul, 1 run
Reid to Pindoria, 1 run
Phillips to Sproul, 0 runs
Phillips to Sproul, 0 runs
Phillips to Pindoria, 1 run
Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs
Phillips to Sproul, 1 run
Phillips to Sproul, 0 runs
Reid to Pindoria, 4 runs
Reid to Sproul, 3 runs
Reid to Sproul, 0 runs
Reid to Sproul, 0 runs
Reid to Sproul, 0 runs
Reid to Pindoria, 1 run
Porter to Sproul, 0 runs
Porter to Sproul, 2 runs
Porter to Sproul, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Horley)
Porter to Horley, 0 runs
Porter to Horley, 2 runs
Cobb to Horley, 1 run
Cobb to Horley, 0 runs
Cobb to Horley, 0 runs
Cobb to Horley, 0 runs
Pindoria defends for a leg bye.
Cobb to Horley, 1 run
Jackson to Hughes, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hughes)
Jackson to Horley, 1 run
Jackson to Horley, 4 runs
Jackson to Hughes, 1 run
Jackson to Hughes, 2 runs
Jackson to Hughes, 4 runs
Cobb to Horley, 2 runs
Cobb to Horley, 0 runs
Cobb to Hughes, 1 run
Cobb to Horley, 1 run
Cobb to Horley, 0 runs
Cobb to Hughes, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Downer)
Jackson to Downer, 0 runs
Jackson to Downer, 0 runs
Jackson to Downer, 0 runs
Jackson to Downer, 0 runs
0 runs
Porter to Hughes, 0 runs
Porter to Downer, 1 run, appeal
Porter to Downer, 0 runs
Porter to Downer, 0 runs
Porter to Downer, 0 runs
Porter to Downer, 0 runs
Horley to McColl, 4 runs
Horley to McColl, 2 runs
Horley to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Horley to McColl, 1 run
Horley to McColl, 0 runs
Horley to McColl, 4 runs
Turner to Gammon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gammon)
Turner to McColl, 1 run
Turner to McColl, 0 runs
Turner to Jeanes, wicket (stumped - Jeanes)
Turner to Jeanes, 2 runs
Turner to Jeanes, 0 runs
Davis to Jeanes, 1 run
Davis to Gammon, 1 run
Davis to Jeanes, 1 run
Davis to Gammon, 1 run
Davis to Gammon, 4 runs
Davis to Jeanes, 1 run
Downer to Jeanes, 1 run
Downer to Gammon, 1 run
Downer to Gammon, no ball + 4 runs
Downer to Gammon, 0 runs
Downer to Gammon, no ball + 2 runs
Downer to Jeanes, 1 run
Downer to Jeanes, 2 runs
Downer to Jeanes, 4 runs
Horley to Jeanes, 1 run
Horley to Jeanes, 2 runs
Horley to Gammon, 1 run
Horley to Gammon, 2 runs
Horley to Gammon, 2 runs
Horley to Gammon, 0 runs
Downer to Gammon, 1 run
Downer to Gammon, 0 runs
Downer to Gammon, 2 runs
Downer to Jeanes, 1 run
Downer to Gammon, 1 run
Downer to Gammon, 4 runs
Davis to Gammon, 1 run
Davis to Jeanes, 1 run
Davis to Gammon, 1 run
Davis to Gammon, 0 runs
Davis to Jeanes, 3 runs
Davis to Gammon, 1 run
Downer to Jeanes, 2 runs
Downer to Gammon, 1 run
Downer to Jeanes, 1 run
Downer to Gammon, 1 run
Downer to Sturge, appeal, wicket (caught - Sturge)
Downer to Jeanes, 1 run
Horley to Sturge, 0 runs
Horley to Sturge, 0 runs
Horley to Sturge, 0 runs
Horley to Jeanes, 1 run
Horley to Jeanes, 6 runs
Horley to Sturge, 1 run
Whitmore to Jeanes, 4 runs
Whitmore to Sturge, 1 run
Whitmore to Sturge, 0 runs
Whitmore to Sturge, 2 runs
Whitmore to Jeanes, 1 run
Whitmore to Sturge, 1 run
Davis to Jeanes, 2 runs
Davis to Sturge, 1 run
Davis to Parfitt, wicket (lbw - Parfitt)
Davis to Parfitt, 4 runs
Davis to Parfitt, 0 runs
Davis to Parfitt, 0 runs
Whitmore to Parfitt, 1 run
Whitmore to Parfitt, 0 runs
Whitmore to Parfitt, 0 runs
Whitmore to Parfitt, 4 runs
Whitmore to Parfitt, 0 runs
Whitmore to Jeanes, 1 run
Davis to Parfitt, 0 runs
Davis to Parfitt, 4 runs
Davis to Jeanes, 1 run
Davis to Parfitt, 1 run
Davis to Parfitt, 0 runs
Davis to Jeanes, 1 run
Whitmore to Parfitt, 4 runs
Whitmore to Jeanes, 1 run
Whitmore to Parfitt, 1 run
Whitmore to Jeanes, 1 run
Whitmore to Jeanes, 0 runs
Whitmore to Jeanes, 4 runs
Horley to Parfitt, 0 runs
Horley to Jeanes, 1 run
Horley to Jeanes, 4 runs
Horley to Jeanes, 0 runs
Horley to Parfitt, 1 run
Horley to Parfitt, 0 runs
Pearson to Parfitt, 1 run
wide
Pearson to Parfitt, 4 runs
Pearson to Parfitt, 4 runs
Pearson to Jeanes, 1 run
Pearson to Jeanes, 0 runs
Pearson to Jeanes, 4 runs
Turner to Parfitt, 0 runs
Turner to Jeanes, 1 run
Turner to Jeanes, 4 runs
Turner to Jeanes, 4 runs
Turner to Jeanes, 4 runs
Turner to Jeanes, 4 runs
Pearson to Parfitt, 0 runs
Pearson to Parfitt, 4 runs
Pearson to Jeanes, 1 run
Pearson to Jeanes, 4 runs
0 runs
Pearson to Jeanes, 4 runs
Turner to Jeanes, 1 run
Turner to Jeanes, 0 runs
0 runs
Turner to Jeanes, 0 runs
Turner to Jeanes, 0 runs
Turner to Parfitt, 1 run
Pearson to Jeanes, 0 runs
Pearson to Parfitt, 1 run
Pearson to Parfitt, wide
Pearson to Parfitt, wide
Pearson to Parfitt, 0 runs
Pearson to Parfitt, no ball + 4 runs
Pearson to Parfitt, 4 runs
Pearson to Jeanes, 1 run
Pearson to Jeanes, 0 runs