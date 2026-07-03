Highlights Glamorgan vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026

T20

GLA
GLA

185

MID
MID

107

18.2
W

Jackson to Turner, appeal, wicket (bowled - Turner)

18.1
1

Jackson to Pearson, 1 run

18.1
1

Jackson to Pearson, wide

17.6
1

Phillips to Pearson, 1 run

17.5
.

Phillips to Pearson, 0 runs

17.4
1

Phillips to Turner, 1 run

17.4
1

Phillips to Turner, wide

17.3
W

Phillips to Davis, appeal, wicket (caught - Davis)

17.2
1

Phillips to Pearson, 1 run

17.1
W

Phillips to Whitmore, appeal, wicket (bowled - Whitmore)

16.6
2

Reid to Davis, 2 runs

16.5
.

Reid to Davis, 0 runs

16.4
2

Reid to Davis, 2 runs

16.3
1

Reid to Whitmore, 1 run

16.2
.

Reid to Whitmore, appeal

16.1
1

Reid to Davis, 1 run

15.6
1

Porter to Davis, 1 run

15.5
W

Porter to Whybrow, appeal, wicket (caught - Whybrow)

15.4
.

Porter to Whybrow, 0 runs

15.3
1

Porter to Whitmore, 1 run

15.2
2

Whitmore defends for 2 runs.

15.1
W

OUT! Run out. Trussler defends. She is then run out, after some good fielding by Porter and Jackson.

15.1
2

Porter to Whybrow, 2 wides

14.6
1

Cobb to Whybrow, 1 run

14.5
4

Cobb to Whybrow, 4 runs

14.4
.

Cobb to Whybrow, 0 runs

14.3
1

Cobb to Trussler, 1 run

14.2
.

Cobb to Trussler, appeal

14.1
.

Cobb to Trussler, 0 runs

13.6
1

Phillips to Trussler, 1 run

13.5
2

Phillips to Trussler, 2 runs

13.4
4

Phillips to Trussler, 4 runs

13.3
2

Phillips to Trussler, 2 runs

13.2
1

Phillips to Whybrow, 1 run

13.1
W

Phillips to Sproul, appeal, wicket (caught - Sproul)

12.6
.

Reid to Trussler, 0 runs

12.5
2

Reid to Trussler, 2 runs

12.4
1

Reid to Sproul, 1 run

12.3
4

Reid to Sproul, 4 runs

12.2
1

Reid to Trussler, 1 run

12.1
.

Reid to Trussler, 0 runs

11.6
4

Jackson to Sproul, 4 runs

11.5
1

Jackson to Trussler, 1 run

11.4
W

Jackson to Pindoria, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pindoria)

11.3
.

Jackson to Pindoria, 0 runs

11.2
1

Jackson to Sproul, 1 run

11.1
4

Jackson to Sproul, 4 runs

10.6
1

Cobb to Sproul, 1 run

10.5
1

Cobb to Pindoria, 1 run

10.4
2

Cobb to Pindoria, 2 runs

10.3
1

Cobb to Sproul, 1 run

10.2
1

Cobb to Pindoria, 1 run

10.1
1

Cobb to Sproul, 1 run

9.6
1

Phillips to Sproul, 1 run

9.5
.

Phillips to Sproul, 0 runs

9.4
1

Phillips to Pindoria, 1 run

9.3
4

Phillips to Pindoria, 4 runs

9.2
1

Sproul plays a defensive stroke for one run.

9.1
1

Phillips to Pindoria, 1 run

8.6
1

Reid to Pindoria, 1 run

8.5
1

Reid to Sproul, 1 run

8.4
1

Reid to Pindoria, 1 run

8.3
.

Reid to Pindoria, 0 runs

8.2
1

Reid to Sproul, 1 run

8.1
1

Reid to Pindoria, 1 run

7.6
.

Phillips to Sproul, 0 runs

7.5
.

Phillips to Sproul, 0 runs

7.4
1

Phillips to Pindoria, 1 run

7.3
.

Phillips to Pindoria, 0 runs

7.2
1

Phillips to Sproul, 1 run

7.1
.

Phillips to Sproul, 0 runs

6.6
4

Reid to Pindoria, 4 runs

6.5
3

Reid to Sproul, 3 runs

6.4
.

Reid to Sproul, 0 runs

6.3
.

Reid to Sproul, 0 runs

6.2
.

Reid to Sproul, 0 runs

6.1
1

Reid to Pindoria, 1 run

5.6
.

Porter to Sproul, 0 runs

5.5
2

Porter to Sproul, 2 runs

5.4
.

Porter to Sproul, 0 runs

5.3
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Horley)

5.2
.

Porter to Horley, 0 runs

5.1
2

Porter to Horley, 2 runs

4.6
1

Cobb to Horley, 1 run

4.5
.

Cobb to Horley, 0 runs

4.4
.

Cobb to Horley, 0 runs

4.3
.

Cobb to Horley, 0 runs

4.2
1lb

Pindoria defends for a leg bye.

4.1
1

Cobb to Horley, 1 run

3.6
W

Jackson to Hughes, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hughes)

3.5
1

Jackson to Horley, 1 run

3.4
4

Jackson to Horley, 4 runs

3.3
1

Jackson to Hughes, 1 run

3.2
2

Jackson to Hughes, 2 runs

3.1
4

Jackson to Hughes, 4 runs

2.6
2

Cobb to Horley, 2 runs

2.5
.

Cobb to Horley, 0 runs

2.4
1

Cobb to Hughes, 1 run

2.3
1

Cobb to Horley, 1 run

2.2
.

Cobb to Horley, 0 runs

2.1
1

Cobb to Hughes, 1 run

1.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Downer)

1.5
.

Jackson to Downer, 0 runs

1.4
.

Jackson to Downer, 0 runs

1.3
.

Jackson to Downer, 0 runs

1.2
.

Jackson to Downer, 0 runs

1.1
.

0 runs

0.6
.

Porter to Hughes, 0 runs

0.5
1

Porter to Downer, 1 run, appeal

0.4
.

Porter to Downer, 0 runs

0.3
.

Porter to Downer, 0 runs

0.2
.

Porter to Downer, 0 runs

0.1
.

Porter to Downer, 0 runs

19.6
4

Horley to McColl, 4 runs

19.5
2

Horley to McColl, 2 runs

19.4
1

Horley to Bea Ellis, 1 run

19.3
1

Horley to McColl, 1 run

19.2
.

Horley to McColl, 0 runs

19.1
4

Horley to McColl, 4 runs

18.6
W

Turner to Gammon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gammon)

18.5
1

Turner to McColl, 1 run

18.4
.

Turner to McColl, 0 runs

18.3
W

Turner to Jeanes, wicket (stumped - Jeanes)

18.2
2

Turner to Jeanes, 2 runs

18.1
.

Turner to Jeanes, 0 runs

17.6
1

Davis to Jeanes, 1 run

17.5
1

Davis to Gammon, 1 run

17.4
1

Davis to Jeanes, 1 run

17.3
1

Davis to Gammon, 1 run

17.2
4

Davis to Gammon, 4 runs

17.1
1

Davis to Jeanes, 1 run

16.6
1

Downer to Jeanes, 1 run

16.5
1

Downer to Gammon, 1 run

16.5
nb

Downer to Gammon, no ball + 4 runs

16.4
.

Downer to Gammon, 0 runs

16.4
nb

Downer to Gammon, no ball + 2 runs

16.3
1

Downer to Jeanes, 1 run

16.2
2

Downer to Jeanes, 2 runs

16.1
4

Downer to Jeanes, 4 runs

15.6
1

Horley to Jeanes, 1 run

15.5
2

Horley to Jeanes, 2 runs

15.4
1

Horley to Gammon, 1 run

15.3
2

Horley to Gammon, 2 runs

15.2
2

Horley to Gammon, 2 runs

15.1
.

Horley to Gammon, 0 runs

14.6
1

Downer to Gammon, 1 run

14.5
.

Downer to Gammon, 0 runs

14.4
2

Downer to Gammon, 2 runs

14.3
1

Downer to Jeanes, 1 run

14.2
1

Downer to Gammon, 1 run

14.1
4

Downer to Gammon, 4 runs

13.6
1

Davis to Gammon, 1 run

13.5
1

Davis to Jeanes, 1 run

13.4
1

Davis to Gammon, 1 run

13.3
.

Davis to Gammon, 0 runs

13.2
3

Davis to Jeanes, 3 runs

13.1
1

Davis to Gammon, 1 run

12.6
2

Downer to Jeanes, 2 runs

12.5
1

Downer to Gammon, 1 run

12.4
1

Downer to Jeanes, 1 run

12.3
1

Downer to Gammon, 1 run

12.2
W

Downer to Sturge, appeal, wicket (caught - Sturge)

12.1
1

Downer to Jeanes, 1 run

11.6
.

Horley to Sturge, 0 runs

11.5
.

Horley to Sturge, 0 runs

11.4
.

Horley to Sturge, 0 runs

11.3
1

Horley to Jeanes, 1 run

11.2
6

Horley to Jeanes, 6 runs

11.1
1

Horley to Sturge, 1 run

10.6
4

Whitmore to Jeanes, 4 runs

10.5
1

Whitmore to Sturge, 1 run

10.4
.

Whitmore to Sturge, 0 runs

10.3
2

Whitmore to Sturge, 2 runs

10.2
1

Whitmore to Jeanes, 1 run

10.1
1

Whitmore to Sturge, 1 run

9.6
2

Davis to Jeanes, 2 runs

9.5
1

Davis to Sturge, 1 run

9.4
W

Davis to Parfitt, wicket (lbw - Parfitt)

9.3
4

Davis to Parfitt, 4 runs

9.2
.

Davis to Parfitt, 0 runs

9.1
.

Davis to Parfitt, 0 runs

8.6
1

Whitmore to Parfitt, 1 run

8.5
.

Whitmore to Parfitt, 0 runs

8.4
.

Whitmore to Parfitt, 0 runs

8.3
4

Whitmore to Parfitt, 4 runs

8.2
.

Whitmore to Parfitt, 0 runs

8.1
1

Whitmore to Jeanes, 1 run

7.6
.

Davis to Parfitt, 0 runs

7.5
4

Davis to Parfitt, 4 runs

7.4
1

Davis to Jeanes, 1 run

7.3
1

Davis to Parfitt, 1 run

7.2
.

Davis to Parfitt, 0 runs

7.1
1

Davis to Jeanes, 1 run

6.6
4

Whitmore to Parfitt, 4 runs

6.5
1

Whitmore to Jeanes, 1 run

6.4
1

Whitmore to Parfitt, 1 run

6.3
1

Whitmore to Jeanes, 1 run

6.2
.

Whitmore to Jeanes, 0 runs

6.1
4

Whitmore to Jeanes, 4 runs

5.6
.

Horley to Parfitt, 0 runs

5.5
1

Horley to Jeanes, 1 run

5.4
4

Horley to Jeanes, 4 runs

5.3
.

Horley to Jeanes, 0 runs

5.2
1

Horley to Parfitt, 1 run

5.1
.

Horley to Parfitt, 0 runs

4.6
1

Pearson to Parfitt, 1 run

4.6
1

wide

4.5
4

Pearson to Parfitt, 4 runs

4.4
4

Pearson to Parfitt, 4 runs

4.3
1

Pearson to Jeanes, 1 run

4.2
.

Pearson to Jeanes, 0 runs

4.1
4

Pearson to Jeanes, 4 runs

3.6
.

Turner to Parfitt, 0 runs

3.5
1

Turner to Jeanes, 1 run

3.4
4

Turner to Jeanes, 4 runs

3.3
4

Turner to Jeanes, 4 runs

3.2
4

Turner to Jeanes, 4 runs

3.1
4

Turner to Jeanes, 4 runs

2.6
.

Pearson to Parfitt, 0 runs

2.5
4

Pearson to Parfitt, 4 runs

2.4
1

Pearson to Jeanes, 1 run

2.3
4

Pearson to Jeanes, 4 runs

2.2
.

0 runs

2.1
4

Pearson to Jeanes, 4 runs

1.6
1

Turner to Jeanes, 1 run

1.5
.

Turner to Jeanes, 0 runs

1.4
.

0 runs

1.3
.

Turner to Jeanes, 0 runs

1.2
.

Turner to Jeanes, 0 runs

1.1
1

Turner to Parfitt, 1 run

0.6
.

Pearson to Jeanes, 0 runs

0.5
1

Pearson to Parfitt, 1 run

0.5
1

Pearson to Parfitt, wide

0.5
1

Pearson to Parfitt, wide

0.4
.

Pearson to Parfitt, 0 runs

0.4
nb

Pearson to Parfitt, no ball + 4 runs

0.3
4

Pearson to Parfitt, 4 runs

0.2
1

Pearson to Jeanes, 1 run

0.1
.

Pearson to Jeanes, 0 runs