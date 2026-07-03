Squads Glamorgan vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026

T20

GLA
GLA

185

MID
MID

107

Playing

GLA
GLA
MID
MID
First TeamSecond Team
Parfitt Lauren

all rounder

Hughes Scarlett

wicket keeper

Downer Artemis

no information yet

Gammon Bethan

wicket keeper

McColl Megan

all rounder

Sproul Pippa Nancy

wicket keeper

Ellis Bea

no information yet

Porter Gemma

no information yet

Whybrow Abbie

wicket keeper

Whitmore Alice

no information yet

Phillips Sara

no information yet

Pearson Sarah

no information yet

Cobb Katy

all rounder

Davis Hannah

all rounder

Reid Nicole

no information yet

Turner Lauren

no information yet

Bench

GLA
GLA
MID
MID
First TeamSecond Team
Blofield Jenny

no information yet

Burke Emily

all rounder

Cambampaty Rachana

no information yet

Dattani Naomi

all rounder

Clements Lydia

all rounder

Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Francis Hannah R

all rounder

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Evans Rose

no information yet

Irving Georgia

no information yet

Freeborn Abbey

wicket keeper

Judge Layla

no information yet

Freeman Abbey

no information yet

Kibler Olivia

no information yet

Halliday Rebecca

no information yet

Patel Ananya

no information yet

Janczewski Megan

no information yet

Jones Emma

no information yet

Porter Lucy

all rounder

Rogers Mia

wicket keeper

Marlow Emma

all rounder

Routledge Issy

no information yet

Solomon Victoria

no information yet

Tyson Bex

no information yet

Shahabdeen Mariam

no information yet

Sharman Flo

no information yet

Shearn Anna Mae

all rounder

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Vukusic Erin

no information yet

Walker Poppy

no information yet

Westley Jasmine

no information yet