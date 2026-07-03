Squads Glamorgan vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Parfitt Lauren
all rounder
Hughes Scarlett
wicket keeper
Jeanes Daisy
bowler
Downer Artemis
no information yet
Sturge Megan
bowler
Horley Saskia
batsman
Gammon Bethan
wicket keeper
Pindoria Riva
bowler
McColl Megan
all rounder
Sproul Pippa Nancy
wicket keeper
Ellis Bea
no information yet
Trussler Finty
batsman
Porter Gemma
no information yet
Whybrow Abbie
wicket keeper
Jackson Eve
bowler
Whitmore Alice
no information yet
Phillips Sara
no information yet
Pearson Sarah
no information yet
Cobb Katy
all rounder
Davis Hannah
all rounder
Reid Nicole
no information yet
Turner Lauren
no information yet
Bench