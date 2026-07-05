Highlights Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Rapids T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026
Baker-Smith to Gammon, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Parfitt, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Gammon, 1 run
Maund to Parfitt, 2 runs
Maund to Parfitt, 0 runs
Maund to Gammon, 1 run
Maund to Gammon, 0 runs
Maund to Parfitt, 1 run
Maund to Parfitt, 4 runs
Harris to Parfitt, 1 run
Harris to Gammon, 1 run
Harris to Parfitt, 1 run
Harris to Parfitt, 4 runs
Harris to Parfitt, 4 runs
Harris to Parfitt, 4 runs
Beach to Parfitt, 1 run
Beach to Parfitt, 0 runs
Beach to Gammon, 1 run
Beach to Gammon, 2 runs
Beach to Gammon, 2 runs
Beach to Gammon, 4 runs
Griffiths to Parfitt, 4 runs
Griffiths to Gammon, 1 run
Griffiths to Gammon, 0 runs
Griffiths to Gammon, 0 runs
Griffiths to Gammon, 0 runs
Griffiths to Gammon, 2 runs
Boycott to Parfitt, 0 runs
Boycott to Parfitt, 4 runs
Boycott to Gammon, 1 run
Boycott to Parfitt, 1 run
Boycott to Gammon, 1 run
Boycott to Gammon, 0 runs
Griffiths to Parfitt, 0 runs
Griffiths to Gammon, 1 run
Griffiths to Gammon, 0 runs
Griffiths to Parfitt, 1 run
Griffiths to Parfitt, 6 runs
Griffiths to Parfitt, 2 runs
Baker-Smith to Parfitt, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Parfitt, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Gammon, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Parfitt, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Parfitt, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Gammon, 1 run
Bishop to Parfitt, 4 runs
Bishop to Parfitt, 4 runs
Bishop to Gammon, 1 run
Bishop to Gammon, 0 runs
Bishop to Parfitt, 1 run
Bishop to Parfitt, 4 runs
Baker-Smith to Gammon, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Parfitt, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Parfitt, 2 runs
Baker-Smith to Parfitt, 2 runs
Baker-Smith to Parfitt, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Gammon, 1 run
Maund to Parfitt, 0 runs
Maund to Parfitt, 0 runs
Maund to Parfitt, 2 runs
Maund to Parfitt, 2 runs
Maund to Parfitt, 0 runs
Maund to Parfitt, 4 runs
Maund to Parfitt, wide
Griffiths to Sturge, wicket (lbw - Sturge)
Griffiths to Jeanes, appeal, wicket (stumped - Jeanes)
Griffiths to Jeanes, 4 runs
Griffiths to Jeanes, 0 runs
Griffiths to Parfitt, 1 run
Griffiths to Parfitt, 2 runs
Beach to Jeanes, 0 runs
Beach to Jeanes, 0 runs
Beach to Jeanes, 0 runs
Beach to Jeanes, 2 runs
Beach to Jeanes, 0 runs
Beach to Jeanes, 2 runs
Porter to Bishop, 2 runs
Porter to Boycott, 1 run
Porter to Bishop, 1 run
Porter to Bishop, 0 runs
Porter to Bishop, 2 runs
Porter to Boycott, 1 run
Phillips to Bishop, 2 runs
Phillips to Bishop, 4 runs
Phillips to Bishop, 0 runs
Phillips to Boycott, 1 run
Phillips to Boycott, 0 runs
Phillips to Bishop, 1 run
Porter to Bishop, 1 run
Porter to Boycott, 1 run
Porter to Boycott, 2 runs
Porter to Bishop, 1 run
Porter to Boycott, 1 run
Porter to Boycott, 0 runs
Cobb to Bishop, 0 runs
Cobb to Boycott, 1 run
Cobb to Bishop, 1 run
Cobb to Bishop, wide
Cobb to Bishop, 0 runs
Cobb to Bishop, 0 runs
Cobb to Bishop, 0 runs
Lambert to Boycott, 2 runs
Lambert to Boycott, 0 runs
Lambert to Bishop, 1 run
Lambert to Bishop, 0 runs
Lambert to Bishop, 4 runs
Lambert to Boycott, 1 run
Walker to Bishop, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (stumped - Griffiths)
Walker to Griffiths, 0 runs
Walker to Griffiths, 4 runs
Walker to Griffiths, 0 runs
Walker to Griffiths, 0 runs
Lambert to Griffiths, 1 run
Boycott defends for a single run.
Lambert to Griffiths, 1 run
Lambert to Griffiths, 0 runs
Lambert to Boycott, leg bye
Lambert to Griffiths, 1 run
Walker to Harris, appeal, wicket (run out - Harris)
Walker to Griffiths, 1 run
Walker to Harris, 1 run
Walker to Harris, 0 runs
Walker to Griffiths, 1 run
Walker to Griffiths, 4 runs
Phillips to Harris, 0 runs
Phillips to Harris, 0 runs
Phillips to Griffiths, 1 run
Phillips to Harris, 1 run
Phillips to Harris, 0 runs
Phillips to Griffiths, 1 run
Cobb to Griffiths, 1 run
Cobb to Griffiths, 2 runs
Cobb to Griffiths, 4 runs
Cobb to Harris, leg bye
Cobb to Griffiths, 1 run
Cobb to Griffiths, 0 runs
Phillips to Harris, 0 runs
Phillips to Harris, 0 runs
Phillips to Harris, 0 runs
Phillips to Tweats, appeal, wicket (bowled - Tweats)
Walker to Tweats, 1 run
Walker to Tweats, wide
Walker to Tweats, 0 runs
Walker to Davies, appeal, wicket (caught - Davies)
Walker to Griffiths, leg bye
Walker to Griffiths, 0 runs
Walker to Griffiths, 0 runs
Phillips to Windeatt, appeal, wicket (run out - Windeatt)
Phillips to Windeatt, 0 runs
Phillips to Windeatt, 2 runs
Phillips to Windeatt, 4 runs
Phillips to Windeatt, 0 runs
Phillips to Windeatt, 0 runs
Walker to Windeatt, 1 run
Walker to Windeatt, 0 runs
Walker to Griffiths, 1 run
Walker to Griffiths, 0 runs
Walker to Griffiths, 4 runs
Walker to Griffiths, 0 runs
Porter to Windeatt, 0 runs
Porter to Griffiths, 1 run
Griffiths defends for two leg byes.
Porter to Windeatt, 1 run
Porter to Windeatt, 0 runs
Porter to Khurana, appeal, wicket (bowled - Khurana)
Cobb to Khurana, 1 run
Cobb to Griffiths, 1 run
Cobb to Griffiths, 0 runs
Cobb to Khurana, 1 run
Cobb to Khurana, 0 runs
Cobb to Khurana, 4 runs
Lambert to Griffiths, 0 runs
Lambert to Griffiths, 0 runs
Lambert to Griffiths, 0 runs
Lambert to Khurana, 1 run
Lambert to Khurana, 0 runs
Lambert to Khurana, 0 runs
Cobb to Griffiths, 0 runs
Cobb to Khurana, 1 run
Cobb to Griffiths, 2 wides
Cobb to Griffiths, 0 runs
Cobb to Khurana, 1 run
Cobb to Khurana, 0 runs
Cobb to Khurana, 4 runs
Lambert to Griffiths, 0 runs
Lambert to Khurana, leg bye
Lambert to Khurana, 0 runs
Lambert to Griffiths, 1 run
Lambert to Griffiths, 0 runs
Lambert to Griffiths, 4 runs
Porter to Griffiths, 1 run
Porter to Griffiths, 0 runs
Porter to Khurana, 1 run
Porter to Khurana, 0 runs
Porter to Khurana, 0 runs
Porter to Khurana, 0 runs