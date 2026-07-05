Highlights Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Rapids T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026

T20

GLA
GLA

104

WOR
WOR

103

12.3
1

Baker-Smith to Gammon, 1 run

12.2
1

Baker-Smith to Parfitt, 1 run

12.1
1

Baker-Smith to Gammon, 1 run

11.6
2

Maund to Parfitt, 2 runs

11.5
.

Maund to Parfitt, 0 runs

11.4
1

Maund to Gammon, 1 run

11.3
.

Maund to Gammon, 0 runs

11.2
1

Maund to Parfitt, 1 run

11.1
4

Maund to Parfitt, 4 runs

10.6
1

Harris to Parfitt, 1 run

10.5
1

Harris to Gammon, 1 run

10.4
1

Harris to Parfitt, 1 run

10.3
4

Harris to Parfitt, 4 runs

10.2
4

Harris to Parfitt, 4 runs

10.1
4

Harris to Parfitt, 4 runs

9.6
1

Beach to Parfitt, 1 run

9.5
.

Beach to Parfitt, 0 runs

9.4
1

Beach to Gammon, 1 run

9.3
2

Beach to Gammon, 2 runs

9.2
2

Beach to Gammon, 2 runs

9.1
4

Beach to Gammon, 4 runs

8.6
4

Griffiths to Parfitt, 4 runs

8.5
1

Griffiths to Gammon, 1 run

8.4
.

Griffiths to Gammon, 0 runs

8.3
.

Griffiths to Gammon, 0 runs

8.2
.

Griffiths to Gammon, 0 runs

8.1
2

Griffiths to Gammon, 2 runs

7.6
.

Boycott to Parfitt, 0 runs

7.5
4

Boycott to Parfitt, 4 runs

7.4
1

Boycott to Gammon, 1 run

7.3
1

Boycott to Parfitt, 1 run

7.2
1

Boycott to Gammon, 1 run

7.1
.

Boycott to Gammon, 0 runs

6.6
.

Griffiths to Parfitt, 0 runs

6.5
1

Griffiths to Gammon, 1 run

6.4
.

Griffiths to Gammon, 0 runs

6.3
1

Griffiths to Parfitt, 1 run

6.2
6

Griffiths to Parfitt, 6 runs

6.1
2

Griffiths to Parfitt, 2 runs

5.6
1

Baker-Smith to Parfitt, 1 run

5.5
.

Baker-Smith to Parfitt, 0 runs

5.4
1

Baker-Smith to Gammon, 1 run

5.3
1

Baker-Smith to Parfitt, 1 run

5.2
.

Baker-Smith to Parfitt, 0 runs

5.1
1

Baker-Smith to Gammon, 1 run

4.6
4

Bishop to Parfitt, 4 runs

4.5
4

Bishop to Parfitt, 4 runs

4.4
1

Bishop to Gammon, 1 run

4.3
.

Bishop to Gammon, 0 runs

4.2
1

Bishop to Parfitt, 1 run

4.1
4

Bishop to Parfitt, 4 runs

3.6
.

Baker-Smith to Gammon, 0 runs

3.5
1

Baker-Smith to Parfitt, 1 run

3.4
2

Baker-Smith to Parfitt, 2 runs

3.3
2

Baker-Smith to Parfitt, 2 runs

3.2
.

Baker-Smith to Parfitt, 0 runs

3.1
1

Baker-Smith to Gammon, 1 run

2.6
.

Maund to Parfitt, 0 runs

2.5
.

Maund to Parfitt, 0 runs

2.4
2

Maund to Parfitt, 2 runs

2.3
2

Maund to Parfitt, 2 runs

2.2
.

Maund to Parfitt, 0 runs

2.1
4

Maund to Parfitt, 4 runs

2.1
1

Maund to Parfitt, wide

1.6
W

Griffiths to Sturge, wicket (lbw - Sturge)

1.5
W

Griffiths to Jeanes, appeal, wicket (stumped - Jeanes)

1.4
4

Griffiths to Jeanes, 4 runs

1.3
.

Griffiths to Jeanes, 0 runs

1.2
1

Griffiths to Parfitt, 1 run

1.1
2

Griffiths to Parfitt, 2 runs

0.6
.

Beach to Jeanes, 0 runs

0.5
.

Beach to Jeanes, 0 runs

0.4
.

Beach to Jeanes, 0 runs

0.3
2

Beach to Jeanes, 2 runs

0.2
.

Beach to Jeanes, 0 runs

0.1
2

Beach to Jeanes, 2 runs

19.6
2

Porter to Bishop, 2 runs

19.5
1

Porter to Boycott, 1 run

19.4
1

Porter to Bishop, 1 run

19.3
.

Porter to Bishop, 0 runs

19.2
2

Porter to Bishop, 2 runs

19.1
1

Porter to Boycott, 1 run

18.6
2

Phillips to Bishop, 2 runs

18.5
4

Phillips to Bishop, 4 runs

18.4
.

Phillips to Bishop, 0 runs

18.3
1

Phillips to Boycott, 1 run

18.2
.

Phillips to Boycott, 0 runs

18.1
1

Phillips to Bishop, 1 run

17.6
1

Porter to Bishop, 1 run

17.5
1

Porter to Boycott, 1 run

17.4
2

Porter to Boycott, 2 runs

17.3
1

Porter to Bishop, 1 run

17.2
1

Porter to Boycott, 1 run

17.1
.

Porter to Boycott, 0 runs

16.6
.

Cobb to Bishop, 0 runs

16.5
1

Cobb to Boycott, 1 run

16.4
1

Cobb to Bishop, 1 run

16.4
1

Cobb to Bishop, wide

16.3
.

Cobb to Bishop, 0 runs

16.2
.

Cobb to Bishop, 0 runs

16.1
.

Cobb to Bishop, 0 runs

15.6
2

Lambert to Boycott, 2 runs

15.5
.

Lambert to Boycott, 0 runs

15.4
1

Lambert to Bishop, 1 run

15.3
.

Lambert to Bishop, 0 runs

15.2
4

Lambert to Bishop, 4 runs

15.1
1

Lambert to Boycott, 1 run

14.6
.

Walker to Bishop, 0 runs

14.5
W

appeal, wicket (stumped - Griffiths)

14.4
.

Walker to Griffiths, 0 runs

14.3
4

Walker to Griffiths, 4 runs

14.2
.

Walker to Griffiths, 0 runs

14.1
.

Walker to Griffiths, 0 runs

13.6
1

Lambert to Griffiths, 1 run

13.5
1

Boycott defends for a single run.

13.4
1

Lambert to Griffiths, 1 run

13.3
.

Lambert to Griffiths, 0 runs

13.2
1

Lambert to Boycott, leg bye

13.1
1

Lambert to Griffiths, 1 run

12.6
W

Walker to Harris, appeal, wicket (run out - Harris)

12.5
1

Walker to Griffiths, 1 run

12.4
1

Walker to Harris, 1 run

12.3
.

Walker to Harris, 0 runs

12.2
1

Walker to Griffiths, 1 run

12.1
4

Walker to Griffiths, 4 runs

11.6
.

Phillips to Harris, 0 runs

11.5
.

Phillips to Harris, 0 runs

11.4
1

Phillips to Griffiths, 1 run

11.3
1

Phillips to Harris, 1 run

11.2
.

Phillips to Harris, 0 runs

11.1
1

Phillips to Griffiths, 1 run

10.6
1

Cobb to Griffiths, 1 run

10.5
2

Cobb to Griffiths, 2 runs

10.4
4

Cobb to Griffiths, 4 runs

10.3
1

Cobb to Harris, leg bye

10.2
1

Cobb to Griffiths, 1 run

10.1
.

Cobb to Griffiths, 0 runs

9.4
.

Phillips to Harris, 0 runs

9.3
.

Phillips to Harris, 0 runs

9.2
.

Phillips to Harris, 0 runs

9.1
W

Phillips to Tweats, appeal, wicket (bowled - Tweats)

8.6
1

Walker to Tweats, 1 run

8.6
1

Walker to Tweats, wide

8.5
.

Walker to Tweats, 0 runs

8.4
W

Walker to Davies, appeal, wicket (caught - Davies)

8.3
1

Walker to Griffiths, leg bye

8.2
.

Walker to Griffiths, 0 runs

8.1
.

Walker to Griffiths, 0 runs

7.6
W

Phillips to Windeatt, appeal, wicket (run out - Windeatt)

7.5
.

Phillips to Windeatt, 0 runs

7.4
2

Phillips to Windeatt, 2 runs

7.3
4

Phillips to Windeatt, 4 runs

7.2
.

Phillips to Windeatt, 0 runs

7.1
.

Phillips to Windeatt, 0 runs

6.6
1

Walker to Windeatt, 1 run

6.5
.

Walker to Windeatt, 0 runs

6.4
1

Walker to Griffiths, 1 run

6.3
.

Walker to Griffiths, 0 runs

6.2
4

Walker to Griffiths, 4 runs

6.1
.

Walker to Griffiths, 0 runs

5.6
.

Porter to Windeatt, 0 runs

5.5
1

Porter to Griffiths, 1 run

5.4
2

Griffiths defends for two leg byes.

5.3
1

Porter to Windeatt, 1 run

5.2
.

Porter to Windeatt, 0 runs

5.1
W

Porter to Khurana, appeal, wicket (bowled - Khurana)

4.6
1

Cobb to Khurana, 1 run

4.5
1

Cobb to Griffiths, 1 run

4.4
.

Cobb to Griffiths, 0 runs

4.3
1

Cobb to Khurana, 1 run

4.2
.

Cobb to Khurana, 0 runs

4.1
4

Cobb to Khurana, 4 runs

3.6
.

Lambert to Griffiths, 0 runs

3.5
.

Lambert to Griffiths, 0 runs

3.4
.

Lambert to Griffiths, 0 runs

3.3
1

Lambert to Khurana, 1 run

3.2
.

Lambert to Khurana, 0 runs

3.1
.

Lambert to Khurana, 0 runs

2.6
.

Cobb to Griffiths, 0 runs

2.5
1

Cobb to Khurana, 1 run

2.5
2

Cobb to Griffiths, 2 wides

2.4
.

Cobb to Griffiths, 0 runs

2.3
1

Cobb to Khurana, 1 run

2.2
.

Cobb to Khurana, 0 runs

2.1
4

Cobb to Khurana, 4 runs

1.6
.

Lambert to Griffiths, 0 runs

1.5
1

Lambert to Khurana, leg bye

1.4
.

Lambert to Khurana, 0 runs

1.3
1

Lambert to Griffiths, 1 run

1.2
.

Lambert to Griffiths, 0 runs

1.1
4

Lambert to Griffiths, 4 runs

0.6
1

Porter to Griffiths, 1 run

0.5
.

Porter to Griffiths, 0 runs

0.4
1

Porter to Khurana, 1 run

0.3
.

Porter to Khurana, 0 runs

0.2
.

Porter to Khurana, 0 runs

0.1
.

Porter to Khurana, 0 runs