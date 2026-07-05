Squads Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Rapids T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026

T20

GLA
GLA

104

WOR
WOR

103

Playing

GLA
GLA
WOR
WOR
First TeamSecond Team
Parfitt Lauren

all rounder

Windeatt Madison

no information yet

Gammon Bethan

wicket keeper

Davies Gwenan

wicket keeper

McColl Megan

all rounder

Harris Lucy

no information yet

Porter Gemma

no information yet

Boycott Clare

all rounder

Phillips Sara

no information yet

Bishop Megan

no information yet

Baker-Smith C

no information yet

Walker Poppy

no information yet

Beach Jess

no information yet

Cobb Katy

all rounder

Maund Amy

batsman

Bench

GLA
GLA
WOR
WOR
First TeamSecond Team
Beech Sophie

no information yet

Burke Emily

all rounder

Bishop Meg

no information yet

Clements Lydia

all rounder

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Davies Poppy

wicket keeper

Ellis Bea

no information yet

Davis Ruby

batsman

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Egerton Daisy

no information yet

Evans Rose

no information yet

Gillgrass Bryony

no information yet

Freeborn Abbey

wicket keeper

Gough Olivia

no information yet

Freeman Abbey

no information yet

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Halliday Rebecca

no information yet

Hill Chloe

batsman

Hill Imogen

no information yet

Mitchell Sophia

no information yet

Janczewski Megan

no information yet

Pollard Elicia

all rounder

Jones Emma

no information yet

Roberts Charlotte

no information yet

Marlow Emma

all rounder

Wright Maisie

no information yet

Reid Nicole

no information yet

Shahabdeen Mariam

no information yet

Sharman Flo

no information yet

Shearn Anna Mae

all rounder

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Vukusic Erin

no information yet

Westley Jasmine

no information yet