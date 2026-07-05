Squads Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Rapids T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Jeanes Daisy
bowler
Khurana Sanya
bowler
Parfitt Lauren
all rounder
Griffiths Amy
batsman
Sturge Megan
bowler
Windeatt Madison
no information yet
Gammon Bethan
wicket keeper
Davies Gwenan
wicket keeper
McColl Megan
all rounder
Tweats Ebony Jade
bowler
Mullan Daisy
batsman
Harris Lucy
no information yet
Porter Gemma
no information yet
Boycott Clare
all rounder
Phillips Sara
no information yet
Bishop Megan
no information yet
Lambert Charlotte
bowler
Baker-Smith C
no information yet
Walker Poppy
no information yet
Beach Jess
no information yet
Cobb Katy
all rounder
Maund Amy
batsman
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Beech Sophie
no information yet
Burke Emily
all rounder
Bertwhistle Flora
all rounder
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Bishop Meg
no information yet
Clements Lydia
all rounder
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Cranstone Aylish
batsman
Churms Emily
batsman
Dobson Leah
batsman
Davies Poppy
wicket keeper
Ellis Bea
no information yet
Davis Ruby
batsman
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Egerton Daisy
no information yet
Evans Rose
no information yet
Gillgrass Bryony
no information yet
Freeborn Abbey
wicket keeper
Gough Olivia
no information yet
Freeman Abbey
no information yet
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Halliday Rebecca
no information yet
Hill Chloe
batsman
Holland Niamh
bowler
Hill Imogen
no information yet
Jackson Eve
bowler
Mitchell Sophia
no information yet
Janczewski Megan
no information yet
Pollard Elicia
all rounder
Jones Emma
no information yet
Roberts Charlotte
no information yet
Marlow Emma
all rounder
Samarakoon Samadhi
all rounder
Parfitt Georgia Louise
wicket keeper
Wright Maisie
no information yet
Reid Nicole
no information yet
Scarborough Charlotte
batsman
Scott Lizzie
bowler
Shahabdeen Mariam
no information yet
Sharman Flo
no information yet
Shearn Anna Mae
all rounder
Thomas Libby
batsman
Thomson Isla
bowler
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Vukusic Erin
no information yet
Westley Jasmine
no information yet
Wheeler Amy
bowler