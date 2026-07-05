Match details Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Rapids T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026

T20

GLA
GLA

104

WOR
WOR

103

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Glamorgan won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, July 05, 2026 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersJeanes Daisy, Parfitt Lauren, Sturge Megan, Gammon Bethan, McColl Megan, Mullan Daisy, Porter Gemma, Phillips Sara, Lambert Charlotte, Walker Poppy, Cobb Katy
BenchAnderson Ellie, Burke Emily, Chatterji Priyanaz, Clements Lydia, Cranstone Aylish, Dobson Leah, Ellis Bea, Ellis Bethan, Evans Rose, Freeborn Abbey, Freeman Abbey, Halliday Rebecca, Holland Niamh, Jackson Eve, Janczewski Megan, Jones Emma, Marlow Emma, Parfitt Georgia Louise, Reid Nicole, Scarborough Charlotte, Scott Lizzie, Shahabdeen Mariam, Sharman Flo, Shearn Anna Mae, Thomas Libby, Thomson Isla, Tulloch Poppy, Vukusic Erin, Westley Jasmine, Wheeler Amy

Worcestershire Rapids Squad

PlayersKhurana Sanya, Griffiths Amy, Windeatt Madison, Davies Gwenan, Tweats Ebony Jade, Harris Lucy, Boycott Clare, Bishop Megan, Baker-Smith C, Beach Jess, Maund Amy
BenchBeech Sophie, Bertwhistle Flora, Bishop Meg, Brett Phoebe, Churms Emily, Davies Poppy, Davis Ruby, Egerton Daisy, Gillgrass Bryony, Gough Olivia, Hardwick Hannah, Hill Chloe, Hill Imogen, Mitchell Sophia, Pollard Elicia, Roberts Charlotte, Samarakoon Samadhi, Wright Maisie

Venue Guide

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