Highlights Kent vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 12.07.2026
Belcher to James, no ball + 1 run
Belcher to James, 0 runs
Belcher to James, 0 runs
Belcher to James, wide
Belcher to Bilal, 1 run
Belcher to James, 1 run
Belcher to James, wide
Belcher to Bilal, 1 run
Daniels to James, 0 runs
Daniels to James, 0 runs
Daniels to Bilal, 1 run
Daniels to Bilal, 0 runs
Daniels to Bilal, 0 runs
Daniels to Bilal, 0 runs
Hill to Barnfather, appeal, wicket (caught - Barnfather)
Hill to Bilal, 1 run
Hill to Bilal, 4 runs
Hill to Barnfather, 2 wides
Hill to Barnfather, 4 runs
Hill to Bilal, 1 run
Hill to Bilal, 2 runs
Bird to Bilal, 1 run
Bird to Bilal, 0 runs
Bird to Bilal, 2 runs
Bird to Bilal, 0 runs
Bird to Bilal, 4 runs
Bird to Barnfather, 1 run
Hill to Bilal, 0 runs
Hill to Bilal, 0 runs
Hill to Bilal, 0 runs
Hill to Barnfather, 1 run
Hill to Bilal, 1 run
Hill to Barnfather, appeal, wicket (caught - Barnfather)
Bird to Barnfather, 1 run
Young defends for a couple of runs.
Bird to Barnfather, 1 run
Bird to Barnfather, 0 runs
Bird to Barnfather, 0 runs
Bird to Young, 1 run
Daniels to Young, 1 run
Daniels to Young, 0 runs
Daniels to Young, 0 runs
Daniels to Barnfather, 1 run
Daniels to Barnfather, 0 runs
Daniels to Barnfather, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Barnfather, appeal, wicket (run out - Jeer)
Charley Nicola Phillips to Barnfather, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Barnfather, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jeer, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jeer, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jeer, 0 runs
Daniels to Jeer, 1 run
Daniels to Jeer, 0 runs
Daniels to Jeer, 0 runs
Daniels to Barnfather, 1 run
Daniels to Barnfather, 0 runs
Daniels to Barnfather, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Castle, appeal, wicket (caught - Castle)
Charley Nicola Phillips to Castle, 2 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Barnfather, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Barnfather, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Streets, wicket (lbw - Streets)
Charley Nicola Phillips to Streets, 2 runs
Belcher to Castle, 0 runs
Belcher to Castle, wide
Belcher to Castle, wide
Belcher to Blinkhorn-Jones, appeal, wicket (bowled - Blinkhorn-Jones)
Belcher to Streets, 1 run
Belcher to Streets, 4 runs
Belcher to Streets, 0 runs
Belcher to Streets, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Gordon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gordon)
Charley Nicola Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs
Belcher to Streets, 0 runs
Belcher to Streets, 0 runs
Belcher to Gordon, 1 run
Belcher to Gordon, 0 runs
Belcher to Streets, 1 run
Belcher to Streets, 0 runs
Gordon to Ahearne, 2 runs
Gordon to Ahearne, 2 runs
Gordon to Ahearne, 2 runs
Gordon to Patel, 1 run
Gordon to Patel, 2 runs
Gordon to Ahearne, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Geach)
Gorham to Ahearne, 1 run
Gorham to Geach, 1 run
Gorham to Belcher, appeal, wicket (bowled - Belcher)
Gorham to Belcher, 4 runs
Gorham to Belcher, 0 runs
Gordon to Belcher, 1 run
Gordon to Ahearne, 1 run
Gordon to Belcher, 1 run
Gordon to Belcher, 0 runs
Gordon to Belcher, 4 runs
Gordon to Belcher, 0 runs
Young to Belcher, 1 run
Young to Ahearne, 1 run
Young to Geach, 1 run
Young to Munday, appeal, wicket (caught - Munday)
Young to Ahearne, 1 run
Young to Munday, 1 run
Jeer to Munday, 1 run
Jeer to Munday, 4 runs
Jeer to Munday, 4 runs
Jeer to Munday, 0 runs
Jeer to Munday, 2 runs
Jeer to Ahearne, 1 run
Young to Ahearne, 1 run
Young to Munday, 1 run
Young to Munday, 0 runs
Young to Ahearne, 1 run
Young to Ahearne, 0 runs
Young to Munday, 1 run
Belt to Ahearne, 4 runs
Belt to Ahearne, 4 runs
Belt to Ahearne, 2 runs
Belt to Munday, 1 run
Belt to Munday, 0 runs
Jeer to Munday, 4 runs
Young to Ahearne, 0 runs
Young to Munday, 1 run
Young to Ahearne, 1 run
Young to Munday, 1 run
Young to Munday, 2 runs
Young to Munday, 0 runs
Jeer to Munday, 1 run
Jeer to Munday, 2 runs
Jeer to Munday, 4 runs
Jeer to Munday, 0 runs
Jeer to Ahearne, 1 run
Jeer to Ahearne, 0 runs
James to Munday, 2 runs
James to Ahearne, 1 run
James to Ahearne, 0 runs
James to Ahearne, 4 runs
James to Munday, 1 run
James to Munday, 2 runs
Belt to Ahearne, 0 runs
Belt to Ahearne, 2 runs
Belt to Ahearne, 2 runs
Belt to Munday, 1 run
Belt to Munday, 2 runs
Belt to Ahearne, 1 run
James to Ahearne, 1 run
James to Ahearne, 2 runs
James to Ahearne, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (stumped - Reddy)
James to Reddy, 0 runs
James to Munday, 1 run
Belt to Munday, 1 run
Belt to Reddy, 1 run
Belt to Reddy, 0 runs
Belt to Reddy, 0 runs
Belt to Munday, 1 run
Belt to Reddy, 1 run
James to Munday, 0 runs
James to Reddy, 1 run
James to Munday, 1 run
James to Reddy, 1 run
James to Reddy, 4 runs
James to Munday, 1 run
Bilal to Reddy, 0 runs
Bilal to Reddy, 4 runs
Bilal to Reddy, 0 runs
Bilal to Reddy, 4 runs
Bilal to Reddy, 0 runs
Bilal to Munday, 1 run
Young to Munday, 2 runs
Young to Munday, 4 runs
Young to Reddy, leg bye
Young to Reddy, 0 runs
Gordon to Reddy, 3 runs
Gordon to Munday, 1 run
Gordon to Munday, 4 runs
Gordon to Munday, 2 runs
Gordon to Munday, 0 runs
Gordon to Munday, 4 runs
Gorham to Munday, 1 run
Gorham to Reddy, 1 run
Gorham to Reddy, 2 runs
Gorham to Halliday, appeal, wicket (caught - Halliday)
Gorham to Munday, 1 run
Gorham to Munday, 0 runs
Halliday decides to allow it to travel through to the keeper, and the ball trickles away for four byes.
Gordon to Halliday, 0 runs
Gordon to Halliday, 4 runs
Gordon to Halliday, 0 runs
Gordon to Munday, 1 run
Gordon to Munday, 0 runs
Gorham to Munday, 1 run
Gorham to Halliday, 1 run
Gorham to Munday, 1 run
Gorham to Halliday, 1 run
Gorham to Halliday, 0 runs
Gorham to Halliday, 0 runs