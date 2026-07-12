Highlights Kent vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 12.07.2026

Live
T20

KEN
KEN

(12 ov.) 62/7

GLO
GLO

159

12.6
nb

Belcher to James, no ball + 1 run

12.5
.

Belcher to James, 0 runs

12.4
.

Belcher to James, 0 runs

12.4
1

Belcher to James, wide

12.3
1

Belcher to Bilal, 1 run

12.2
1

Belcher to James, 1 run

12.2
1

Belcher to James, wide

12.1
1

Belcher to Bilal, 1 run

11.6
.

Daniels to James, 0 runs

11.5
.

Daniels to James, 0 runs

11.4
1

Daniels to Bilal, 1 run

11.3
.

Daniels to Bilal, 0 runs

11.2
.

Daniels to Bilal, 0 runs

11.1
.

Daniels to Bilal, 0 runs

10.6
W

Hill to Barnfather, appeal, wicket (caught - Barnfather)

10.5
1

Hill to Bilal, 1 run

10.4
4

Hill to Bilal, 4 runs

10.4
2

Hill to Barnfather, 2 wides

10.3
4

Hill to Barnfather, 4 runs

10.2
1

Hill to Bilal, 1 run

10.1
2

Hill to Bilal, 2 runs

9.6
1

Bird to Bilal, 1 run

9.5
.

Bird to Bilal, 0 runs

9.4
2

Bird to Bilal, 2 runs

9.3
.

Bird to Bilal, 0 runs

9.2
4

Bird to Bilal, 4 runs

9.1
1

Bird to Barnfather, 1 run

8.6
.

Hill to Bilal, 0 runs

8.5
.

Hill to Bilal, 0 runs

8.4
.

Hill to Bilal, 0 runs

8.3
1

Hill to Barnfather, 1 run

8.2
1

Hill to Bilal, 1 run

8.1
W

Hill to Barnfather, appeal, wicket (caught - Barnfather)

7.6
1

Bird to Barnfather, 1 run

7.5
2

Young defends for a couple of runs.

7.4
1

Bird to Barnfather, 1 run

7.3
.

Bird to Barnfather, 0 runs

7.2
.

Bird to Barnfather, 0 runs

7.1
1

Bird to Young, 1 run

6.6
1

Daniels to Young, 1 run

6.5
.

Daniels to Young, 0 runs

6.4
.

Daniels to Young, 0 runs

6.3
1

Daniels to Barnfather, 1 run

6.2
.

Daniels to Barnfather, 0 runs

6.1
.

Daniels to Barnfather, 0 runs

5.6
W

Charley Nicola Phillips to Barnfather, appeal, wicket (run out - Jeer)

5.5
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Barnfather, 0 runs

5.4
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Barnfather, 0 runs

5.3
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jeer, 1 run

5.2
4

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jeer, 4 runs

5.1
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jeer, 0 runs

4.6
1

Daniels to Jeer, 1 run

4.5
.

Daniels to Jeer, 0 runs

4.4
.

Daniels to Jeer, 0 runs

4.3
1

Daniels to Barnfather, 1 run

4.2
.

Daniels to Barnfather, 0 runs

4.1
.

Daniels to Barnfather, 0 runs

3.6
W

Charley Nicola Phillips to Castle, appeal, wicket (caught - Castle)

3.5
2

Charley Nicola Phillips to Castle, 2 runs

3.4
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Barnfather, 1 run

3.3
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Barnfather, 0 runs

3.2
W

Charley Nicola Phillips to Streets, wicket (lbw - Streets)

3.1
2

Charley Nicola Phillips to Streets, 2 runs

2.6
.

Belcher to Castle, 0 runs

2.6
1

Belcher to Castle, wide

2.6
1

Belcher to Castle, wide

2.5
W

Belcher to Blinkhorn-Jones, appeal, wicket (bowled - Blinkhorn-Jones)

2.4
1

Belcher to Streets, 1 run

2.3
4

Belcher to Streets, 4 runs

2.2
.

Belcher to Streets, 0 runs

2.1
.

Belcher to Streets, 0 runs

1.4
W

Charley Nicola Phillips to Gordon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gordon)

1.3
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs

1.2
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs

1.1
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Gordon, 0 runs

0.6
.

Belcher to Streets, 0 runs

0.5
.

Belcher to Streets, 0 runs

0.4
1

Belcher to Gordon, 1 run

0.3
.

Belcher to Gordon, 0 runs

0.2
1

Belcher to Streets, 1 run

0.1
.

Belcher to Streets, 0 runs

19.6
2

Gordon to Ahearne, 2 runs

19.5
2

Gordon to Ahearne, 2 runs

19.4
2

Gordon to Ahearne, 2 runs

19.3
1

Gordon to Patel, 1 run

19.2
2

Gordon to Patel, 2 runs

19.1
1

Gordon to Ahearne, 1 run

18.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Geach)

18.5
1

Gorham to Ahearne, 1 run

18.4
1

Gorham to Geach, 1 run

18.3
W

Gorham to Belcher, appeal, wicket (bowled - Belcher)

18.2
4

Gorham to Belcher, 4 runs

18.1
.

Gorham to Belcher, 0 runs

17.6
1

Gordon to Belcher, 1 run

17.5
1

Gordon to Ahearne, 1 run

17.4
1

Gordon to Belcher, 1 run

17.3
.

Gordon to Belcher, 0 runs

17.2
4

Gordon to Belcher, 4 runs

17.1
.

Gordon to Belcher, 0 runs

16.6
1

Young to Belcher, 1 run

16.5
1

Young to Ahearne, 1 run

16.4
1

Young to Geach, 1 run

16.3
W

Young to Munday, appeal, wicket (caught - Munday)

16.2
1

Young to Ahearne, 1 run

16.1
1

Young to Munday, 1 run

15.6
1

Jeer to Munday, 1 run

15.5
4

Jeer to Munday, 4 runs

15.4
4

Jeer to Munday, 4 runs

15.3
.

Jeer to Munday, 0 runs

15.2
2

Jeer to Munday, 2 runs

15.1
1

Jeer to Ahearne, 1 run

14.6
1

Young to Ahearne, 1 run

14.5
1

Young to Munday, 1 run

14.4
.

Young to Munday, 0 runs

14.3
1

Young to Ahearne, 1 run

14.2
.

Young to Ahearne, 0 runs

14.1
1

Young to Munday, 1 run

13.6
4

Belt to Ahearne, 4 runs

13.5
4

Belt to Ahearne, 4 runs

13.4
2

Belt to Ahearne, 2 runs

13.3
1

Belt to Munday, 1 run

13.2
.

Belt to Munday, 0 runs

13.1
4

Jeer to Munday, 4 runs

12.6
.

Young to Ahearne, 0 runs

12.5
1

Young to Munday, 1 run

12.4
1

Young to Ahearne, 1 run

12.3
1

Young to Munday, 1 run

12.2
2

Young to Munday, 2 runs

12.1
.

Young to Munday, 0 runs

11.6
1

Jeer to Munday, 1 run

11.5
2

Jeer to Munday, 2 runs

11.4
4

Jeer to Munday, 4 runs

11.3
.

Jeer to Munday, 0 runs

11.2
1

Jeer to Ahearne, 1 run

11.1
.

Jeer to Ahearne, 0 runs

10.6
2

James to Munday, 2 runs

10.5
1

James to Ahearne, 1 run

10.4
.

James to Ahearne, 0 runs

10.3
4

James to Ahearne, 4 runs

10.2
1

James to Munday, 1 run

10.1
2

James to Munday, 2 runs

9.6
.

Belt to Ahearne, 0 runs

9.5
2

Belt to Ahearne, 2 runs

9.4
2

Belt to Ahearne, 2 runs

9.3
1

Belt to Munday, 1 run

9.2
2

Belt to Munday, 2 runs

9.1
1

Belt to Ahearne, 1 run

8.6
1

James to Ahearne, 1 run

8.5
2

James to Ahearne, 2 runs

8.4
.

James to Ahearne, 0 runs

8.3
W

appeal, wicket (stumped - Reddy)

8.2
.

James to Reddy, 0 runs

8.1
1

James to Munday, 1 run

7.6
1

Belt to Munday, 1 run

7.5
1

Belt to Reddy, 1 run

7.4
.

Belt to Reddy, 0 runs

7.3
.

Belt to Reddy, 0 runs

7.2
1

Belt to Munday, 1 run

7.1
1

Belt to Reddy, 1 run

6.6
.

James to Munday, 0 runs

6.5
1

James to Reddy, 1 run

6.4
1

James to Munday, 1 run

6.3
1

James to Reddy, 1 run

6.2
4

James to Reddy, 4 runs

6.1
1

James to Munday, 1 run

5.6
.

Bilal to Reddy, 0 runs

5.5
4

Bilal to Reddy, 4 runs

5.4
.

Bilal to Reddy, 0 runs

5.3
4

Bilal to Reddy, 4 runs

5.2
.

Bilal to Reddy, 0 runs

5.1
1

Bilal to Munday, 1 run

4.4
2

Young to Munday, 2 runs

4.3
4

Young to Munday, 4 runs

4.2
1

Young to Reddy, leg bye

4.1
.

Young to Reddy, 0 runs

3.6
3

Gordon to Reddy, 3 runs

3.5
1

Gordon to Munday, 1 run

3.4
4

Gordon to Munday, 4 runs

3.3
2

Gordon to Munday, 2 runs

3.2
.

Gordon to Munday, 0 runs

3.1
4

Gordon to Munday, 4 runs

2.6
1

Gorham to Munday, 1 run

2.5
1

Gorham to Reddy, 1 run

2.4
2

Gorham to Reddy, 2 runs

2.3
W

Gorham to Halliday, appeal, wicket (caught - Halliday)

2.2
1

Gorham to Munday, 1 run

2.1
.

Gorham to Munday, 0 runs

1.6
4

Halliday decides to allow it to travel through to the keeper, and the ball trickles away for four byes.

1.5
.

Gordon to Halliday, 0 runs

1.4
4

Gordon to Halliday, 4 runs

1.3
.

Gordon to Halliday, 0 runs

1.2
1

Gordon to Munday, 1 run

1.1
.

Gordon to Munday, 0 runs

0.6
1

Gorham to Munday, 1 run

0.5
1

Gorham to Halliday, 1 run

0.4
1

Gorham to Munday, 1 run

0.3
1

Gorham to Halliday, 1 run

0.2
.

Gorham to Halliday, 0 runs

0.1
.

Gorham to Halliday, 0 runs