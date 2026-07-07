Match details Kent vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 12.07.2026

T20

KEN
KEN
GLO
GLO

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, July 12, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersBailey Laura, Barnes Olivia, Barnfather Elsa, Belt Megan, Bilal Zeena, Bird Jessica, Blinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Callaghan Matilda Crystal, Callaghan Tilly, Castle Kelly, Cloke Izzy, Darlington Ella, Davies Molly, Davis Molly Willow, Gordon Amy, Gorham Sydney, Grant Alice, Hobson Jodie, James Isabella, Jeer Genevieve, King Rachel, Kirby Isobel, Nash Reese, Poole Grace, Singer Sophie, Spence Jemima, Streets Coco, Sturge Megan, Thompson Emily, Young Hollie
Benchno information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersAhearne Megan, Barnard Chloe, Belcher Cailin, Bhat Bhoomika, Bird Alice, Brewer Chloe, Bryan Abi, Bull Lucy, Cant Georgina, Daniels Liv, Dolman Katie, Feast Daisy, Geach Emily, Halliday Becca, Hazell Jess, Herring Bella, Hill Alice, Jones Katie, Macleod Alice, Macleod Lissy, Moledina Laila, Patel Izzy, Phillips Charley, Phillips Charlotte, Phillips Charlotte Rose, Reddy Prarthana, Skelton Chloe, Smith-Graham Sophie, Story Melissa, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, White Maddie
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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