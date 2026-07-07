Squads Kent vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 12.07.2026

T20

KEN
KEN
GLO
GLO

Playing

KEN
KEN
GLO
GLO
First TeamSecond Team
Bailey Laura

no information yet

Ahearne Megan

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Barnes Olivia

no information yet

Barnard Chloe

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Barnfather Elsa

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Belcher Cailin

no information yet

Belt Megan

all rounder

Bhat Bhoomika

no information yet

Bilal Zeena

no information yet

Bird Alice

batsman

Bird Jessica

no information yet

Bryan Abi

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Callaghan Matilda Crystal

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Bull Lucy

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Callaghan Tilly

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Cant Georgina

no information yet

Castle Kelly

all rounder

Daniels Liv

no information yet

Cloke Izzy

no information yet

Darlington Ella

no information yet

Feast Daisy

no information yet

Davies Molly

no information yet

Geach Emily

all rounder

Davis Molly Willow

no information yet

Halliday Becca

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Hazell Jess

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Herring Bella

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Grant Alice

no information yet

Hill Alice

no information yet

Hobson Jodie

all rounder

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

James Isabella

no information yet

Jeer Genevieve

no information yet

Macleod Lissy

no information yet

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Moledina Laila

no information yet

Patel Izzy

all rounder

Nash Reese

no information yet

Poole Grace

no information yet

Reddy Prarthana

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Streets Coco

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Smith-Graham Sophie

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Thompson Emily

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Story Melissa

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Young Hollie

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Bench

KEN
KEN
GLO
GLO

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet