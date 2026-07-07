Squads Kent vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 12.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bailey Laura
no information yet
Ahearne Megan
no information yet
Barnes Olivia
no information yet
Barnard Chloe
no information yet
Barnfather Elsa
no information yet
Belcher Cailin
no information yet
Belt Megan
all rounder
Bhat Bhoomika
no information yet
Bilal Zeena
no information yet
Bird Alice
batsman
Bird Jessica
no information yet
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Bryan Abi
no information yet
Callaghan Matilda Crystal
no information yet
Bull Lucy
no information yet
Callaghan Tilly
no information yet
Cant Georgina
no information yet
Castle Kelly
all rounder
Daniels Liv
no information yet
Cloke Izzy
no information yet
Dolman Katie
bowler
Darlington Ella
no information yet
Feast Daisy
no information yet
Davies Molly
no information yet
Geach Emily
all rounder
Davis Molly Willow
no information yet
Halliday Becca
no information yet
Gordon Amy
bowler
Hazell Jess
no information yet
Gorham Sydney
bowler
Herring Bella
no information yet
Grant Alice
no information yet
Hill Alice
no information yet
Hobson Jodie
all rounder
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
James Isabella
no information yet
Macleod Alice
batsman
Jeer Genevieve
no information yet
Macleod Lissy
no information yet
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Moledina Laila
no information yet
Kirby Isobel
bowler
Patel Izzy
all rounder
Nash Reese
no information yet
Phillips Charley
batsman
Poole Grace
no information yet
Phillips Charlotte
all rounder
Singer Sophie
batsman
Phillips Charlotte Rose
bowler
Spence Jemima
batsman
Reddy Prarthana
no information yet
Streets Coco
no information yet
Skelton Chloe
bowler
Sturge Megan
bowler
Smith-Graham Sophie
no information yet
Thompson Emily
no information yet
Story Melissa
no information yet
Young Hollie
no information yet
Surenkumar Amuruthaa
bowler
Match has not started yet