Highlights Leicestershire Foxes vs Kent T20 T20 Blast, Women 14.06.2026

T20

LEI
LEI

110

KEN
KEN

161

19.6
.

Gorham to Ketan, 0 runs

19.5
4

Gorham to Ketan, 4 runs

19.4
.

Gorham to Ketan, 0 runs

19.3
W

Gorham to Singh, appeal, wicket (caught - Singh)

19.2
1

Gorham to Sheikh, 1 run

18.5
1

Gorham to Ketan, 0 runs

18.4
1

Young to Singh, 1 run

18.3
1

Young to Sheikh, 1 run

18.2
2

Sheikh decides to just let the ball through to Blinkhorn-Jones untouched, and the ball rolls away for two byes.

18.1
.

Young to Sheikh, 0 runs

18.1
3

Young to Sheikh, 3 wides

17.6
.

James to Singh, 0 runs

17.5
.

James to Singh, 0 runs

17.4
.

James to Singh, 0 runs

17.3
.

James to Singh, 0 runs

17.2
1

James to Sheikh, 1 run

17.1
1

James to Singh, 1 run

16.6
1

Belt to Singh, 1 run

16.5
1

Belt to Sheikh, 1 run

16.4
1

Belt to Singh, 1 run

16.3
.

Belt to Singh, 0 runs

16.2
1

Belt to Sheikh, 1 run

16.1
1

Belt to Singh, 1 run

16.1
2

Belt to Sheikh, 2 wides

15.6
1

Gordon to Sheikh, 1 run

15.5
.

Gordon to Sheikh, 0 runs

15.4
1

Gordon to Singh, 1 run

15.3
1

Gordon to Sheikh, 1 run

15.2
.

Gordon to Sheikh, 0 runs

15.1
1

Gordon to Singh, 1 run

14.6
1

Belt to Singh, 1 run

14.5
.

Belt to Singh, 0 runs

14.4
2

Belt to Singh, 2 runs

14.3
1

Belt to Sheikh, 1 run

14.2
1

Belt to Singh, 1 run

14.1
1

Belt to Sheikh, 1 run

13.6
1

Gordon to Sheikh, 1 run

13.5
.

Gordon to Sheikh, 0 runs

13.4
.

Gordon to Sheikh, 0 runs

13.3
.

Gordon to Sheikh, 0 runs

13.2
.

Gordon to Sheikh, 0 runs

13.1
1

Gordon to Singh, 1 run

12.6
.

Belt to Sheikh, 0 runs

12.5
.

Belt to Sheikh, 0 runs

12.4
1

Belt to Singh, 1 run

12.3
2

Belt to Singh, 2 runs

12.2
1

Belt to Sheikh, 1 run

12.1
W

Belt to Watson, appeal, wicket (caught - Watson)

11.6
1

James to Watson, 1 run

11.5
4

James to Watson, 4 runs

11.4
1

James to Singh, 1 run

11.3
.

James to Singh, 0 runs

11.2
.

James to Singh, 0 runs

11.1
1

James to Watson, 1 run

10.6
1

Belt to Watson, 1 run

10.5
.

Belt to Watson, 0 runs

10.4
.

Belt to Watson, 0 runs

10.3
4

Belt to Watson, 4 runs

10.2
1

Belt to Singh, 1 run

10.1
.

Belt to Singh, 0 runs

9.6
.

James to Watson, 0 runs

9.5
W

James to Chissell, appeal, wicket (stumped - Chissell)

9.4
1

James to Singh, 1 run

9.3
1

James to Chissell, 1 run

9.2
1

James to Singh, 1 run

9.1
.

James to Singh, 0 runs

8.6
.

Young to Chissell, 0 runs

8.5
2

Young to Chissell, 2 runs

8.4
.

Young to Chissell, 0 runs

8.3
4

Young to Chissell, 4 runs

8.2
.

Young to Chissell, 0 runs

8.2
3w

Wide. Chissell defends for three wides.

8.1
.

Young to Chissell, 0 runs

7.6
2

James to Singh, 2 runs

7.5
.

James to Singh, 0 runs

7.4
.

James to Singh, 0 runs

7.3
.

James to Singh, 0 runs

7.2
1

James to Chissell, 1 run

7.1
1

James to Singh, 1 run

6.6
1

Young to Singh, 1 run

6.5
W

Young to Grayson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Grayson)

6.4
5

Young to Grayson, 5 runs

6.3
.

Young to Grayson, 0 runs

6.2
.

Young to Grayson, 0 runs

6.1
1

Young to Chissell, bye

5.6
4

Gorham to Grayson, 4 runs

5.5
.

Gorham to Grayson, 0 runs

5.4
.

Gorham to Grayson, 0 runs

5.3
1

Gorham to Chissell, 1 run

5.2
.

Gorham to Chissell, 0 runs

5.1
.

Gorham to Chissell, 0 runs

4.6
W

Young to Weston, appeal, wicket (bowled - Weston)

4.5
.

Young to Weston, 0 runs

4.4
2

Young to Weston, 2 runs

4.3
.

Young to Weston, 0 runs

4.2
1

Young to Chissell, 1 run

4.1
.

Young to Chissell, 0 runs

3.6
.

Gorham to Weston, 0 runs

3.5
1

Gorham to Chissell, 1 run

3.4
W

Gorham to Whitfield, appeal, wicket (caught - Whitfield)

3.3
.

Gorham to Whitfield, 0 runs

3.2
W

Gorham to Brooker, appeal, wicket (caught - Brooker)

3.1
.

Gorham to Brooker, 0 runs

2.6
4

Bilal to Weston, 4 leg byes

2.5
4

Bilal to Weston, 4 runs

2.4
1

Bilal to Brooker, 1 run

2.3
.

Bilal to Brooker, 0 runs

2.2
.

Bilal to Brooker, 0 runs

2.1
2

Bilal to Brooker, 2 byes

1.6
.

Gorham to Weston, 0 runs

1.5
4

Gorham to Weston, 4 runs

1.4
1

Gorham to Brooker, 1 run

1.3
.

Gorham to Brooker, 0 runs

1.2
1

Weston plays a defensive stroke for one run.

1.1
.

Gorham to Weston, 0 runs

0.6
.

Gordon to Brooker, 0 runs

0.5
4

Gordon to Brooker, 4 runs

0.4
4

Gordon to Brooker, 4 runs

0.3
.

Gordon to Brooker, 0 runs

0.2
.

Gordon to Brooker, 0 runs

0.1
.

Gordon to Brooker, 0 runs

19.6
.

Singh to Barnfather, 0 runs

19.5
W

Singh to Castle, appeal, wicket (bowled - Castle)

19.4
1

Singh to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

19.3
1

Singh to Castle, bye

19.2
2

Singh to Castle, 2 runs

19.1
1

Singh to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

18.6
.

Thatcher to Castle, 0 runs

18.5
4

Thatcher to Castle, 4 runs

18.4
4

Thatcher to Castle, 4 runs

18.3
1

Thatcher to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

18.2
1

Thatcher to Castle, 1 run

18.1
1

Thatcher to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

18.1
5

Thatcher to Blinkhorn-Jones, 5 wides

17.6
.

Chissell to Castle, 0 runs

17.5
4

Chissell to Castle, 4 runs

17.4
1

Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

17.3
1

Chissell to Castle, 1 run

17.2
.

Chissell to Castle, 0 runs

17.1
.

Chissell to Castle, 0 runs

16.6
2

Singh to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

16.5
.

Singh to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

16.4
4

Singh to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

16.3
1

Singh to Castle, 1 run

16.2
2

Singh to Castle, 2 runs

16.1
2

Singh to Castle, 2 runs

15.6
4

Sheikh to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

15.5
1

Sheikh to Castle, 1 run

15.4
4

Sheikh to Castle, 4 runs

15.3
4

Sheikh to Castle, 4 runs

15.2
.

Sheikh to Castle, 0 runs

15.1
1

Sheikh to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

15.1
1

Sheikh to Blinkhorn-Jones, wide

14.6
1

Whitfield to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

14.5
4

Whitfield to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

14.4
1

Castle defends for a run.

14.3
2

Whitfield to Castle, 2 runs

14.3
1

wide

14.2
.

Whitfield to Castle, 0 runs

14.1
1

Whitfield to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

13.6
1

Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

13.5
2

Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

13.4
1

Chissell to Castle, 1 run

13.4
5w

Wide. Castle defends for five wides.

13.3
1

Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

13.2
4

Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

13.1
.

Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

12.6
1

Whitfield to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

12.5
4

Whitfield to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

12.4
4

Whitfield to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

12.3
1

Whitfield to Castle, 1 run

12.2
1

Whitfield to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

12.1
.

Whitfield to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

11.6
2

Herathge to Castle, 2 runs

11.5
4

Herathge to Castle, 4 runs

11.4
1

Herathge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

11.3
3

Herathge to Castle, 3 runs

11.2
.

Herathge to Castle, 0 runs

11.2
1

wide

11.1
1

Herathge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

10.6
.

Ketan to Castle, 0 runs

10.5
.

Ketan to Castle, 0 runs

10.4
1

Ketan to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

10.4
1

Ketan to Blinkhorn-Jones, wide

10.3
1

Ketan to Castle, 1 run

10.2
.

Ketan to Castle, 0 runs

10.1
1

Ketan to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

9.6
.

Chissell to Castle, 0 runs

9.5
1

Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

9.4
1

Chissell to Castle, 1 run

9.3
2

Chissell to Castle, 2 runs

9.2
.

Chissell to Castle, 0 runs

9.1
.

Chissell to Castle, 0 runs

8.6
2

Ketan to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

8.5
1

Ketan to Castle, 1 run

8.4
4

Ketan to Castle, 4 runs

8.3
1

Ketan to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

8.2
2

Ketan to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

8.1
.

Ketan to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

7.6
1

Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

7.5
1

Chissell to Castle, 1 run

7.4
.

Chissell to Castle, 0 runs

7.3
1

Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

7.2
.

Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

7.1
1

Chissell to Castle, 1 run

6.6
1

Whitfield to Castle, 1 run

6.5
W

Whitfield to King, appeal, wicket (caught - King)

6.4
1

Whitfield to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

6.3
4

Whitfield to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

6.2
4

Whitfield to King, 4 runs

6.1
1

King plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

5.6
1

Singh to King, 1 run

5.5
.

Singh to King, 0 runs

5.4
.

Singh to King, 0 runs

5.3
.

Singh to King, 0 runs

5.2
.

Singh to King, 0 runs

5.1
.

Singh to King, 0 runs

4.6
.

Thatcher to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

4.5
.

Thatcher to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

4.4
.

Thatcher to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

4.3
.

Thatcher to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

4.2
.

Thatcher to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

4.1
1

Thatcher to King, 1 run

3.6
1

Whitfield to King, 1 run

3.5
.

Whitfield to King, 0 runs

3.4
.

Whitfield to King, 0 runs

3.3
1

Whitfield to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

3.2
1

Whitfield to King, 1 run

3.1
.

Whitfield to King, 0 runs

2.6
1

Thatcher to King, 1 run

2.5
.

Thatcher to King, 0 runs

2.4
.

Thatcher to King, 0 runs

2.3
1

Blinkhorn-Jones defends for a run.

2.2
4

Thatcher to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

2.1
1

King defends for a run.

1.6
.

Singh to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

1.5
2

Singh to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

1.4
1

Singh to King, 1 run

1.3
.

Singh to King, 0 runs

1.2
1

Singh to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

1.1
.

Singh to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

1.1
1

Singh to Blinkhorn-Jones, wide

0.6
1

Blinkhorn-Jones defends for 1 run.

0.5
4

Blinkhorn-Jones defends for 4 leg byes.

0.4
W

Thatcher to Gordon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gordon)

0.3
4

Thatcher to Gordon, 4 runs

0.3
1

Thatcher to Gordon, wide

0.2
1

Thatcher to King, 1 run

0.1
W

Thatcher to Streets, appeal, wicket (caught - Streets)