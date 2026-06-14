Highlights Leicestershire Foxes vs Kent T20 T20 Blast, Women 14.06.2026
Gorham to Ketan, 0 runs
Gorham to Ketan, 4 runs
Gorham to Ketan, 0 runs
Gorham to Singh, appeal, wicket (caught - Singh)
Gorham to Sheikh, 1 run
Gorham to Ketan, 0 runs
Young to Singh, 1 run
Young to Sheikh, 1 run
Sheikh decides to just let the ball through to Blinkhorn-Jones untouched, and the ball rolls away for two byes.
Young to Sheikh, 0 runs
Young to Sheikh, 3 wides
James to Singh, 0 runs
James to Singh, 0 runs
James to Singh, 0 runs
James to Singh, 0 runs
James to Sheikh, 1 run
James to Singh, 1 run
Belt to Singh, 1 run
Belt to Sheikh, 1 run
Belt to Singh, 1 run
Belt to Singh, 0 runs
Belt to Sheikh, 1 run
Belt to Singh, 1 run
Belt to Sheikh, 2 wides
Gordon to Sheikh, 1 run
Gordon to Sheikh, 0 runs
Gordon to Singh, 1 run
Gordon to Sheikh, 1 run
Gordon to Sheikh, 0 runs
Gordon to Singh, 1 run
Belt to Singh, 1 run
Belt to Singh, 0 runs
Belt to Singh, 2 runs
Belt to Sheikh, 1 run
Belt to Singh, 1 run
Belt to Sheikh, 1 run
Gordon to Sheikh, 1 run
Gordon to Sheikh, 0 runs
Gordon to Sheikh, 0 runs
Gordon to Sheikh, 0 runs
Gordon to Sheikh, 0 runs
Gordon to Singh, 1 run
Belt to Sheikh, 0 runs
Belt to Sheikh, 0 runs
Belt to Singh, 1 run
Belt to Singh, 2 runs
Belt to Sheikh, 1 run
Belt to Watson, appeal, wicket (caught - Watson)
James to Watson, 1 run
James to Watson, 4 runs
James to Singh, 1 run
James to Singh, 0 runs
James to Singh, 0 runs
James to Watson, 1 run
Belt to Watson, 1 run
Belt to Watson, 0 runs
Belt to Watson, 0 runs
Belt to Watson, 4 runs
Belt to Singh, 1 run
Belt to Singh, 0 runs
James to Watson, 0 runs
James to Chissell, appeal, wicket (stumped - Chissell)
James to Singh, 1 run
James to Chissell, 1 run
James to Singh, 1 run
James to Singh, 0 runs
Young to Chissell, 0 runs
Young to Chissell, 2 runs
Young to Chissell, 0 runs
Young to Chissell, 4 runs
Young to Chissell, 0 runs
Wide. Chissell defends for three wides.
Young to Chissell, 0 runs
James to Singh, 2 runs
James to Singh, 0 runs
James to Singh, 0 runs
James to Singh, 0 runs
James to Chissell, 1 run
James to Singh, 1 run
Young to Singh, 1 run
Young to Grayson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Grayson)
Young to Grayson, 5 runs
Young to Grayson, 0 runs
Young to Grayson, 0 runs
Young to Chissell, bye
Gorham to Grayson, 4 runs
Gorham to Grayson, 0 runs
Gorham to Grayson, 0 runs
Gorham to Chissell, 1 run
Gorham to Chissell, 0 runs
Gorham to Chissell, 0 runs
Young to Weston, appeal, wicket (bowled - Weston)
Young to Weston, 0 runs
Young to Weston, 2 runs
Young to Weston, 0 runs
Young to Chissell, 1 run
Young to Chissell, 0 runs
Gorham to Weston, 0 runs
Gorham to Chissell, 1 run
Gorham to Whitfield, appeal, wicket (caught - Whitfield)
Gorham to Whitfield, 0 runs
Gorham to Brooker, appeal, wicket (caught - Brooker)
Gorham to Brooker, 0 runs
Bilal to Weston, 4 leg byes
Bilal to Weston, 4 runs
Bilal to Brooker, 1 run
Bilal to Brooker, 0 runs
Bilal to Brooker, 0 runs
Bilal to Brooker, 2 byes
Gorham to Weston, 0 runs
Gorham to Weston, 4 runs
Gorham to Brooker, 1 run
Gorham to Brooker, 0 runs
Weston plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Gorham to Weston, 0 runs
Gordon to Brooker, 0 runs
Gordon to Brooker, 4 runs
Gordon to Brooker, 4 runs
Gordon to Brooker, 0 runs
Gordon to Brooker, 0 runs
Gordon to Brooker, 0 runs
Singh to Barnfather, 0 runs
Singh to Castle, appeal, wicket (bowled - Castle)
Singh to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Singh to Castle, bye
Singh to Castle, 2 runs
Singh to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Thatcher to Castle, 0 runs
Thatcher to Castle, 4 runs
Thatcher to Castle, 4 runs
Thatcher to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Thatcher to Castle, 1 run
Thatcher to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Thatcher to Blinkhorn-Jones, 5 wides
Chissell to Castle, 0 runs
Chissell to Castle, 4 runs
Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Chissell to Castle, 1 run
Chissell to Castle, 0 runs
Chissell to Castle, 0 runs
Singh to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs
Singh to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Singh to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs
Singh to Castle, 1 run
Singh to Castle, 2 runs
Singh to Castle, 2 runs
Sheikh to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs
Sheikh to Castle, 1 run
Sheikh to Castle, 4 runs
Sheikh to Castle, 4 runs
Sheikh to Castle, 0 runs
Sheikh to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Sheikh to Blinkhorn-Jones, wide
Whitfield to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Whitfield to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs
Castle defends for a run.
Whitfield to Castle, 2 runs
wide
Whitfield to Castle, 0 runs
Whitfield to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs
Chissell to Castle, 1 run
Wide. Castle defends for five wides.
Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs
Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Whitfield to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Whitfield to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs
Whitfield to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs
Whitfield to Castle, 1 run
Whitfield to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Whitfield to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Herathge to Castle, 2 runs
Herathge to Castle, 4 runs
Herathge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Herathge to Castle, 3 runs
Herathge to Castle, 0 runs
wide
Herathge to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Ketan to Castle, 0 runs
Ketan to Castle, 0 runs
Ketan to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Ketan to Blinkhorn-Jones, wide
Ketan to Castle, 1 run
Ketan to Castle, 0 runs
Ketan to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Chissell to Castle, 0 runs
Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Chissell to Castle, 1 run
Chissell to Castle, 2 runs
Chissell to Castle, 0 runs
Chissell to Castle, 0 runs
Ketan to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs
Ketan to Castle, 1 run
Ketan to Castle, 4 runs
Ketan to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Ketan to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs
Ketan to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Chissell to Castle, 1 run
Chissell to Castle, 0 runs
Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Chissell to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Chissell to Castle, 1 run
Whitfield to Castle, 1 run
Whitfield to King, appeal, wicket (caught - King)
Whitfield to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Whitfield to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs
Whitfield to King, 4 runs
King plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Singh to King, 1 run
Singh to King, 0 runs
Singh to King, 0 runs
Singh to King, 0 runs
Singh to King, 0 runs
Singh to King, 0 runs
Thatcher to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Thatcher to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Thatcher to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Thatcher to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Thatcher to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Thatcher to King, 1 run
Whitfield to King, 1 run
Whitfield to King, 0 runs
Whitfield to King, 0 runs
Whitfield to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Whitfield to King, 1 run
Whitfield to King, 0 runs
Thatcher to King, 1 run
Thatcher to King, 0 runs
Thatcher to King, 0 runs
Blinkhorn-Jones defends for a run.
Thatcher to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs
King defends for a run.
Singh to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Singh to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs
Singh to King, 1 run
Singh to King, 0 runs
Singh to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Singh to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Singh to Blinkhorn-Jones, wide
Blinkhorn-Jones defends for 1 run.
Blinkhorn-Jones defends for 4 leg byes.
Thatcher to Gordon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gordon)
Thatcher to Gordon, 4 runs
Thatcher to Gordon, wide
Thatcher to King, 1 run
Thatcher to Streets, appeal, wicket (caught - Streets)