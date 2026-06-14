Match details Leicestershire Foxes vs Kent T20 T20 Blast, Women 14.06.2026

T20

LEI
LEI

110

KEN
KEN

161

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Kent won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 14, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leicestershire Foxes Squad

PlayersBrooker Rebecca, Weston Lucy, Watson Ellen, Chissell Caitlin, Singh Indira, Ketan Anjali, Thatcher Emma, Grayson Sophie, Herathge April Ayesha, Shaikh Nayma, Whitfield Holly
BenchAbraham Molly, Bennett Sophie, Brown Hayley, Butler Emelia, Colquhoun Aimee, Crofts Laura, Davies Flora, Higham Lucy, Joseph Tia, Khan Miriam, Phillips Ellie, Roff D'nical Lell, Solomon Bethan, Sweet Francesca, Teekasingh Faith, Thanawala Prisha, Western Lucy, Wrightson Emma

Kent Squad

PlayersBelt Megan, Streets Coco, Gordon Amy, Castle Kelly, Barnfather Elsa, Blinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, King Rachel, Bilal Zeena, James Isabella, Gorham Sydney, Young Hollie
BenchBailey Laura, Barnes Olivia, Bird Jessica, Callaghan Matilda Crystal, Callaghan Tilly, Cloke Izzy, Darlington Ella, Davies Molly, Davis Molly Willow, Grant Alice, Hobson Jodie, Jeer Genevieve, Kirby Isobel, Poole Grace, Singer Sophie, Spence Jemima, Sturge Megan, Thompson Emily

Venue Guide

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