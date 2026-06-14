Squads Leicestershire Foxes vs Kent T20 T20 Blast, Women 14.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Brooker Rebecca
batsman
Belt Megan
all rounder
Weston Lucy
batsman
Streets Coco
no information yet
Watson Ellen
batsman
Gordon Amy
bowler
Chissell Caitlin
no information yet
Castle Kelly
all rounder
Singh Indira
no information yet
Barnfather Elsa
no information yet
Ketan Anjali
no information yet
Thatcher Emma
bowler
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Grayson Sophie
batsman
Bilal Zeena
no information yet
Herathge April Ayesha
all rounder
James Isabella
no information yet
Shaikh Nayma
bowler
Gorham Sydney
bowler
Whitfield Holly
all rounder
Young Hollie
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Abraham Molly
no information yet
Bailey Laura
no information yet
Bennett Sophie
all rounder
Barnes Olivia
no information yet
Brown Hayley
batsman
Bird Jessica
no information yet
Butler Emelia
no information yet
Callaghan Matilda Crystal
no information yet
Colquhoun Aimee
bowler
Callaghan Tilly
no information yet
Crofts Laura
bowler
Cloke Izzy
no information yet
Davies Flora
all rounder
Darlington Ella
no information yet
Higham Lucy
all rounder
Davies Molly
no information yet
Joseph Tia
no information yet
Davis Molly Willow
no information yet
Khan Miriam
no information yet
Grant Alice
no information yet
Phillips Ellie
no information yet
Hobson Jodie
all rounder
Roff D'nical Lell
bowler
Jeer Genevieve
no information yet
Solomon Bethan
all rounder
Kirby Isobel
bowler
Sweet Francesca
no information yet
Poole Grace
no information yet
Teekasingh Faith
batsman
Singer Sophie
batsman
Thanawala Prisha
no information yet
Spence Jemima
batsman
Western Lucy
no information yet
Sturge Megan
bowler
Wrightson Emma
no information yet
Thompson Emily
no information yet