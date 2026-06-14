Squads Leicestershire Foxes vs Kent T20 T20 Blast, Women 14.06.2026

T20

LEI
LEI

110

KEN
KEN

161

Playing

LEI
LEI
KEN
KEN
First TeamSecond Team
Belt Megan

all rounder

Streets Coco

no information yet

Chissell Caitlin

no information yet

Castle Kelly

all rounder

Singh Indira

no information yet

Barnfather Elsa

no information yet

Ketan Anjali

no information yet

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Bilal Zeena

no information yet

James Isabella

no information yet

Whitfield Holly

all rounder

Young Hollie

no information yet

Bench

LEI
LEI
KEN
KEN
First TeamSecond Team
Abraham Molly

no information yet

Bailey Laura

no information yet

Bennett Sophie

all rounder

Barnes Olivia

no information yet

Bird Jessica

no information yet

Butler Emelia

no information yet

Callaghan Matilda Crystal

no information yet

Callaghan Tilly

no information yet

Cloke Izzy

no information yet

Davies Flora

all rounder

Darlington Ella

no information yet

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Davies Molly

no information yet

Joseph Tia

no information yet

Davis Molly Willow

no information yet

Khan Miriam

no information yet

Grant Alice

no information yet

Phillips Ellie

no information yet

Hobson Jodie

all rounder

Jeer Genevieve

no information yet

Solomon Bethan

all rounder

Sweet Francesca

no information yet

Poole Grace

no information yet

Thanawala Prisha

no information yet

Western Lucy

no information yet

Wrightson Emma

no information yet

Thompson Emily

no information yet