Highlights Middlesex vs Kent T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026

T20

MID
MID

160

KEN
KEN

54

13.4
W

Patel to Poole, appeal, wicket (run out - Belt)

13.3
.

Patel to Poole, 0 runs

13.2
.

Patel to Poole, 0 runs

13.1
.

Patel to Poole, 0 runs

12.6
.

Whitmore to Belt, 0 runs

12.5
.

Whitmore to Belt, 0 runs

12.4
.

Whitmore to Belt, 0 runs

12.3
.

Whitmore to Belt, 0 runs

12.2
1

Whitmore to Poole, 1 run

12.2
1

Whitmore to Poole, wide

12.1
.

Whitmore to Poole, 0 runs

12.1
1

Whitmore to Poole, wide

11.6
.

Patel to Belt, 0 runs

11.5
.

Patel to Belt, 0 runs

11.4
.

Patel to Belt, 0 runs

11.3
W

Patel to Gorham, appeal, wicket (caught - Gorham)

11.2
2

Patel to Gorham, 2 runs

11.1
.

Patel to Gorham, appeal

10.6
.

Horley to Poole, 0 runs

10.5
.

Horley to Poole, 0 runs

10.4
.

Horley to Poole, 0 runs

10.3
.

Horley to Poole, 0 runs

10.2
.

Horley to Poole, 0 runs

10.1
1

Horley to Gorham, 1 run

9.6
1

Patel to Gorham, 1 run

9.5
1

Patel to Poole, 1 run

9.4
1

Patel to Gorham, 1 run

9.3
1

Patel to Poole, 1 run

9.2
1

Patel to Gorham, 1 run

9.1
.

Patel to Gorham, 0 runs

8.6
1

Davis to Gorham, 1 run

8.5
.

Davis to Gorham, 0 runs

8.4
.

Davis to Gorham, 0 runs

8.3
.

Davis to Gorham, appeal

8.2
.

Davis to Gorham, 0 runs

8.1
1

Davis to Poole, 1 run

7.6
.

Wolfe to Gorham, 0 runs

7.5
.

Wolfe to Gorham, 0 runs

7.4
.

Wolfe to Gorham, 0 runs

7.3
W

Wolfe to James, appeal, wicket (caught - James)

7.2
W

Wolfe to Bilal, appeal, wicket (caught - Bilal)

7.1
1

Wolfe to Poole, 1 run

6.6
.

Davis to Bilal, 0 runs

6.5
.

Davis to Bilal, appeal

6.4
1

Davis to Poole, 1 run

6.3
.

Davis to Poole, 0 runs

6.2
2

Davis to Poole, 2 runs

6.2
1

Davis to Poole, wide

6.1
.

Davis to Poole, 0 runs

5.6
4

Wolfe to Bilal, 4 runs

5.5
.

Wolfe to Bilal, 0 runs

5.4
.

Wolfe to Bilal, 0 runs

5.3
.

Wolfe to Bilal, 0 runs

5.2
4

Wolfe to Bilal, 4 runs

5.1
W

Wolfe to Young, wicket (lbw - Young)

4.6
.

Horley to Poole, 0 runs

4.5
.

Horley to Poole, 0 runs

4.4
W

Horley to Young, appeal, wicket (run out - Barnfather)

4.3
1

Horley to Barnfather, 1 run

4.2
.

Horley to Barnfather, 0 runs

4.1
1

Horley to Young, 1 run

3.6
2

Wolfe to Barnfather, 2 runs

3.5
1

Wolfe to Young, 1 run

3.4
.

Wolfe to Young, 0 runs

3.3
2

Wolfe to Young, 2 runs

3.2
W

Wolfe to Blinkhorn-Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - Blinkhorn-Jones)

3.1
1

Wolfe to Barnfather, 1 run

2.6
.

Patel to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

2.5
.

Patel to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

2.4
4

Patel to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

2.4
1

Patel to Blinkhorn-Jones, no ball

2.3
4

Patel to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

2.2
.

Patel to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

2.1
W

Patel to Castle, wicket (caught - Castle)

1.6
4

Wolfe to Barnfather, 4 runs

1.5
.

Wolfe to Barnfather, 0 runs

1.4
.

Wolfe to Barnfather, 0 runs

1.3
W

Wolfe to Streets, appeal, wicket (bowled - Streets)

1.2
.

Wolfe to Streets, 0 runs

1.1
.

Wolfe to Streets, 0 runs

0.6
1

Patel to Streets, 1 run

0.5
.

Patel to Streets, 0 runs

0.4
4

Patel to Streets, 4 runs

0.3
.

Patel to Streets, 0 runs

0.2
1

Patel to Castle, 1 run

0.2
1

Patel to Castle, no ball

0.1
W

Patel to Gordon, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gordon)

19.6
1

Gorham to Hughes, leg bye

19.5
1

Gorham to Patel, 1 run

19.4
W

Gorham to Whitmore, appeal, wicket (stumped - Whitmore)

19.3
.

Gorham to Whitmore, 0 runs

19.2
W

Gorham to Pindoria, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Pindoria)

19.1
4

Gorham to Pindoria, 4 runs

18.6
.

Gordon to Hughes, 0 runs

18.5
6

Gordon to Hughes, 6 runs

18.4
.

Gordon to Hughes, 0 runs

18.3
W

Gordon to Trussler, appeal, wicket (caught - Trussler)

18.2
2

Gordon to Trussler, 2 runs

18.1
4

Gordon to Trussler, 4 runs

17.6
1

Young to Trussler, 1 run

17.5
1

Young to Pindoria, 1 run

17.4
1

Young to Trussler, 1 run

17.3
.

Young to Trussler, 0 runs

17.2
1

Young to Pindoria, 1 run

17.1
.

Young to Pindoria, 0 runs

17.1
1

Young to Pindoria, wide

16.6
6

Belt to Trussler, 6 runs

16.5
1

Belt to Pindoria, 1 run

16.4
1

Belt to Trussler, 1 run

16.3
1

Belt to Pindoria, 1 run

16.2
1

Belt to Trussler, 1 run

16.1
1

Belt to Pindoria, 1 run

15.6
.

James to Trussler, 0 runs

15.5
6

James to Trussler, 6 runs

14.6
2

Gordon to Pindoria, 2 runs

14.5
.

Gordon to Pindoria, 0 runs

14.4
1

Gordon to Trussler, 1 run

14.3
1

Gordon to Pindoria, 1 run

14.2
.

Gordon to Pindoria, 0 runs

14.1
.

Gordon to Pindoria, 0 runs

13.6
1

James to Pindoria, 1 run

13.5
.

James to Pindoria, 0 runs

13.4
1

James to Trussler, leg bye

13.3
.

James to Trussler, 0 runs

13.2
W

James to Routledge, appeal, wicket (bowled - Routledge)

13.1
.

James to Routledge, 0 runs

12.6
W

Belt to Horley, appeal, wicket (caught - Horley)

12.5
1

Belt to Routledge, 1 run

12.4
4

Belt to Routledge, 4 runs

12.3
1

Belt to Horley, 1 run

12.2
1

Belt to Routledge, 1 run

12.1
2

Belt to Routledge, 2 runs

11.6
.

Young to Horley, 0 runs

11.5
1

Young to Routledge, 1 run

11.4
1

Young to Horley, 1 run

11.3
.

Young to Horley, 0 runs

11.2
.

Young to Horley, 0 runs

11.1
1

Young to Routledge, 1 run

10.6
1

Poole to Routledge, 1 run

10.5
1

Poole to Horley, 1 run

10.4
.

Poole to Horley, 0 runs

10.3
4

Poole to Horley, 4 runs

10.2
6

Poole to Horley, 6 runs

10.2
nb

Poole to Horley, no ball + 4 runs

10.1
1

Poole to Routledge, 1 run

9.6
1

Young to Routledge, 1 run

9.5
1

Young to Horley, 1 run

9.5
3

Young to Horley, 3 wides

9.4
1

Young to Routledge, 1 run

9.3
1

Young to Horley, 1 run

9.2
.

Young to Horley, 0 runs

9.1
1

Young to Routledge, 1 run

9.1
1

Young to Routledge, wide

8.6
4

Belt to Horley, 4 runs

8.5
1

Belt to Routledge, 1 run

8.4
2

Belt to Routledge, 2 runs

8.3
1

Belt to Horley, 1 run

8.2
.

Belt to Horley, 0 runs

8.1
.

Belt to Horley, 0 runs

7.6
1

James to Horley, 1 run

7.5
1

James to Routledge, 1 run

7.4
1

James to Horley, 1 run

7.3
4

James to Horley, 4 runs

7.2
4

James to Horley, 4 runs

7.1
.

James to Horley, 0 runs

7.1
1

James to Horley, wide

6.6
1

Belt to Horley, 1 run

6.5
1

Belt to Routledge, 1 run

6.4
1

Belt to Horley, 1 run

6.3
.

Belt to Horley, 0 runs

6.2
1

Belt to Routledge, 1 run

6.1
1

Belt to Horley, 1 run

5.6
.

Gorham to Routledge, 0 runs

5.5
.

Gorham to Routledge, 0 runs

5.4
.

Gorham to Routledge, 0 runs

5.3
4

Gorham to Routledge, 4 runs

5.3
5

Gorham to Routledge, 5 wides

5.2
1

Gorham to Horley, 1 run

5.1
2

Gorham to Horley, 2 runs

4.6
.

Gordon to Routledge, 0 runs

4.5
1

Gordon to Horley, 1 run

4.4
.

Gordon to Horley, 0 runs

4.3
4

Gordon to Horley, 4 runs

4.2
4

Gordon to Horley, 4 runs

4.1
.

Gordon to Horley, 0 runs

3.6
1

Gorham to Horley, 1 run

3.5
1

Gorham to Routledge, 1 run

3.4
.

Gorham to Routledge, 0 runs

3.3
.

Gorham to Routledge, 0 runs

3.2
.

Gorham to Routledge, 0 runs

3.1
1

Gorham to Horley, 1 run

2.6
1

Bilal to Horley, 1 run

2.5
4

Bilal to Horley, 4 runs

2.5
1

Bilal to Horley, wide

2.4
4

Bilal to Horley, 4 runs

2.3
4

Bilal to Horley, 4 runs

2.3
1

Bilal to Horley, wide

2.2
.

Bilal to Horley, 0 runs

2.1
.

Bilal to Horley, 0 runs

1.6
1

Gorham to Horley, 1 run

1.5
2

Gorham to Horley, 2 runs

1.4
.

Gorham to Horley, 0 runs

1.3
4

Gorham to Horley, 4 runs

1.2
.

Gorham to Horley, appeal

1.1
.

Gorham to Horley, 0 runs

0.6
.

Gordon to Routledge, 0 runs

0.5
1

Gordon to Horley, 1 run

0.4
.

Gordon to Horley, 0 runs

0.3
W

Gordon to Whybrow, wicket (caught - Whybrow)

0.2
.

Gordon to Whybrow, 0 runs

0.1
2

Gordon to Whybrow, 2 runs