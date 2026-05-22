Highlights Middlesex vs Kent T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026
Patel to Poole, appeal, wicket (run out - Belt)
Patel to Poole, 0 runs
Patel to Poole, 0 runs
Patel to Poole, 0 runs
Whitmore to Belt, 0 runs
Whitmore to Belt, 0 runs
Whitmore to Belt, 0 runs
Whitmore to Belt, 0 runs
Whitmore to Poole, 1 run
Whitmore to Poole, wide
Whitmore to Poole, 0 runs
Whitmore to Poole, wide
Patel to Belt, 0 runs
Patel to Belt, 0 runs
Patel to Belt, 0 runs
Patel to Gorham, appeal, wicket (caught - Gorham)
Patel to Gorham, 2 runs
Patel to Gorham, appeal
Horley to Poole, 0 runs
Horley to Poole, 0 runs
Horley to Poole, 0 runs
Horley to Poole, 0 runs
Horley to Poole, 0 runs
Horley to Gorham, 1 run
Patel to Gorham, 1 run
Patel to Poole, 1 run
Patel to Gorham, 1 run
Patel to Poole, 1 run
Patel to Gorham, 1 run
Patel to Gorham, 0 runs
Davis to Gorham, 1 run
Davis to Gorham, 0 runs
Davis to Gorham, 0 runs
Davis to Gorham, appeal
Davis to Gorham, 0 runs
Davis to Poole, 1 run
Wolfe to Gorham, 0 runs
Wolfe to Gorham, 0 runs
Wolfe to Gorham, 0 runs
Wolfe to James, appeal, wicket (caught - James)
Wolfe to Bilal, appeal, wicket (caught - Bilal)
Wolfe to Poole, 1 run
Davis to Bilal, 0 runs
Davis to Bilal, appeal
Davis to Poole, 1 run
Davis to Poole, 0 runs
Davis to Poole, 2 runs
Davis to Poole, wide
Davis to Poole, 0 runs
Wolfe to Bilal, 4 runs
Wolfe to Bilal, 0 runs
Wolfe to Bilal, 0 runs
Wolfe to Bilal, 0 runs
Wolfe to Bilal, 4 runs
Wolfe to Young, wicket (lbw - Young)
Horley to Poole, 0 runs
Horley to Poole, 0 runs
Horley to Young, appeal, wicket (run out - Barnfather)
Horley to Barnfather, 1 run
Horley to Barnfather, 0 runs
Horley to Young, 1 run
Wolfe to Barnfather, 2 runs
Wolfe to Young, 1 run
Wolfe to Young, 0 runs
Wolfe to Young, 2 runs
Wolfe to Blinkhorn-Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - Blinkhorn-Jones)
Wolfe to Barnfather, 1 run
Patel to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Patel to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Patel to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs
Patel to Blinkhorn-Jones, no ball
Patel to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs
Patel to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Patel to Castle, wicket (caught - Castle)
Wolfe to Barnfather, 4 runs
Wolfe to Barnfather, 0 runs
Wolfe to Barnfather, 0 runs
Wolfe to Streets, appeal, wicket (bowled - Streets)
Wolfe to Streets, 0 runs
Wolfe to Streets, 0 runs
Patel to Streets, 1 run
Patel to Streets, 0 runs
Patel to Streets, 4 runs
Patel to Streets, 0 runs
Patel to Castle, 1 run
Patel to Castle, no ball
Patel to Gordon, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gordon)
Gorham to Hughes, leg bye
Gorham to Patel, 1 run
Gorham to Whitmore, appeal, wicket (stumped - Whitmore)
Gorham to Whitmore, 0 runs
Gorham to Pindoria, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Pindoria)
Gorham to Pindoria, 4 runs
Gordon to Hughes, 0 runs
Gordon to Hughes, 6 runs
Gordon to Hughes, 0 runs
Gordon to Trussler, appeal, wicket (caught - Trussler)
Gordon to Trussler, 2 runs
Gordon to Trussler, 4 runs
Young to Trussler, 1 run
Young to Pindoria, 1 run
Young to Trussler, 1 run
Young to Trussler, 0 runs
Young to Pindoria, 1 run
Young to Pindoria, 0 runs
Young to Pindoria, wide
Belt to Trussler, 6 runs
Belt to Pindoria, 1 run
Belt to Trussler, 1 run
Belt to Pindoria, 1 run
Belt to Trussler, 1 run
Belt to Pindoria, 1 run
James to Trussler, 0 runs
James to Trussler, 6 runs
Gordon to Pindoria, 2 runs
Gordon to Pindoria, 0 runs
Gordon to Trussler, 1 run
Gordon to Pindoria, 1 run
Gordon to Pindoria, 0 runs
Gordon to Pindoria, 0 runs
James to Pindoria, 1 run
James to Pindoria, 0 runs
James to Trussler, leg bye
James to Trussler, 0 runs
James to Routledge, appeal, wicket (bowled - Routledge)
James to Routledge, 0 runs
Belt to Horley, appeal, wicket (caught - Horley)
Belt to Routledge, 1 run
Belt to Routledge, 4 runs
Belt to Horley, 1 run
Belt to Routledge, 1 run
Belt to Routledge, 2 runs
Young to Horley, 0 runs
Young to Routledge, 1 run
Young to Horley, 1 run
Young to Horley, 0 runs
Young to Horley, 0 runs
Young to Routledge, 1 run
Poole to Routledge, 1 run
Poole to Horley, 1 run
Poole to Horley, 0 runs
Poole to Horley, 4 runs
Poole to Horley, 6 runs
Poole to Horley, no ball + 4 runs
Poole to Routledge, 1 run
Young to Routledge, 1 run
Young to Horley, 1 run
Young to Horley, 3 wides
Young to Routledge, 1 run
Young to Horley, 1 run
Young to Horley, 0 runs
Young to Routledge, 1 run
Young to Routledge, wide
Belt to Horley, 4 runs
Belt to Routledge, 1 run
Belt to Routledge, 2 runs
Belt to Horley, 1 run
Belt to Horley, 0 runs
Belt to Horley, 0 runs
James to Horley, 1 run
James to Routledge, 1 run
James to Horley, 1 run
James to Horley, 4 runs
James to Horley, 4 runs
James to Horley, 0 runs
James to Horley, wide
Belt to Horley, 1 run
Belt to Routledge, 1 run
Belt to Horley, 1 run
Belt to Horley, 0 runs
Belt to Routledge, 1 run
Belt to Horley, 1 run
Gorham to Routledge, 0 runs
Gorham to Routledge, 0 runs
Gorham to Routledge, 0 runs
Gorham to Routledge, 4 runs
Gorham to Routledge, 5 wides
Gorham to Horley, 1 run
Gorham to Horley, 2 runs
Gordon to Routledge, 0 runs
Gordon to Horley, 1 run
Gordon to Horley, 0 runs
Gordon to Horley, 4 runs
Gordon to Horley, 4 runs
Gordon to Horley, 0 runs
Gorham to Horley, 1 run
Gorham to Routledge, 1 run
Gorham to Routledge, 0 runs
Gorham to Routledge, 0 runs
Gorham to Routledge, 0 runs
Gorham to Horley, 1 run
Bilal to Horley, 1 run
Bilal to Horley, 4 runs
Bilal to Horley, wide
Bilal to Horley, 4 runs
Bilal to Horley, 4 runs
Bilal to Horley, wide
Bilal to Horley, 0 runs
Bilal to Horley, 0 runs
Gorham to Horley, 1 run
Gorham to Horley, 2 runs
Gorham to Horley, 0 runs
Gorham to Horley, 4 runs
Gorham to Horley, appeal
Gorham to Horley, 0 runs
Gordon to Routledge, 0 runs
Gordon to Horley, 1 run
Gordon to Horley, 0 runs
Gordon to Whybrow, wicket (caught - Whybrow)
Gordon to Whybrow, 0 runs
Gordon to Whybrow, 2 runs