Squads Middlesex vs Kent T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026

T20

MID
MID

160

KEN
KEN

54

Playing

MID
MID
KEN
KEN
First TeamSecond Team
Whybrow Abbie

wicket keeper

Routledge Issy

no information yet

Streets Coco

no information yet

Castle Kelly

all rounder

Barnfather Elsa

no information yet

Hughes Scarlett

wicket keeper

Poole Grace

no information yet

Whitmore Alice

no information yet

Bilal Zeena

no information yet

James Isabella

no information yet

Patel Ananya

no information yet

Davis Hannah

all rounder

Belt Megan

all rounder

Young Hollie

no information yet

Bench

MID
MID
KEN
KEN
First TeamSecond Team
Blofield Jenny

no information yet

Bailey Laura

no information yet

Cambampaty Rachana

no information yet

Barnes Olivia

no information yet

Dattani Naomi

all rounder

Bird Jessica

no information yet

Callaghan Matilda Crystal

no information yet

Downer Artemis

no information yet

Callaghan Tilly

no information yet

Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Cloke Izzy

no information yet

Francis Hannah C

no information yet

Darlington Ella

no information yet

Francis Hannah R

all rounder

Davies Molly

no information yet

Davis Molly Willow

no information yet

Irving Georgia

no information yet

Grant Alice

no information yet

Judge Layla

no information yet

Hobson Jodie

all rounder

Kibler Olivia

no information yet

Jeer Genevieve

no information yet

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Pearson Sarah

no information yet

Porter Lucy

all rounder

Rogers Mia

wicket keeper

Solomon Victoria

no information yet

Sproul Pippa Nancy

wicket keeper

Thompson Emily

no information yet

Turner Lauren

no information yet

Tyson Bex

no information yet