Squads Middlesex vs Kent T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Whybrow Abbie
wicket keeper
Gordon Amy
bowler
Routledge Issy
no information yet
Streets Coco
no information yet
Horley Saskia
batsman
Castle Kelly
all rounder
Pindoria Riva
bowler
Barnfather Elsa
no information yet
Trussler Finty
batsman
Hughes Scarlett
wicket keeper
Poole Grace
no information yet
Whitmore Alice
no information yet
Bilal Zeena
no information yet
Patel Sonali
bowler
James Isabella
no information yet
Patel Ananya
no information yet
Gorham Sydney
bowler
Davis Hannah
all rounder
Belt Megan
all rounder
Wolfe Katie
bowler
Young Hollie
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Blofield Jenny
no information yet
Bailey Laura
no information yet
Cambampaty Rachana
no information yet
Barnes Olivia
no information yet
Dattani Naomi
all rounder
Bird Jessica
no information yet
Dissanayake Anisha Kulendri
batsman
Callaghan Matilda Crystal
no information yet
Downer Artemis
no information yet
Callaghan Tilly
no information yet
Dowse Ariana
wicket keeper
Cloke Izzy
no information yet
Francis Hannah C
no information yet
Darlington Ella
no information yet
Francis Hannah R
all rounder
Davies Molly
no information yet
Gole Gayatri
bowler
Davis Molly Willow
no information yet
Irving Georgia
no information yet
Grant Alice
no information yet
Judge Layla
no information yet
Hobson Jodie
all rounder
Kibler Olivia
no information yet
Jeer Genevieve
no information yet
Miles Natasha
batsman
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Pearson Sarah
no information yet
Kirby Isobel
bowler
Porter Lucy
all rounder
Singer Sophie
batsman
Rogers Mia
wicket keeper
Spence Jemima
batsman
Solomon Victoria
no information yet
Sturge Megan
bowler
Sproul Pippa Nancy
wicket keeper
Thompson Emily
no information yet
Turner Lauren
no information yet
Tyson Bex
no information yet
Tyson Rebecca
bowler