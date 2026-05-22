Match details Middlesex vs Kent T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026

T20

MID
MID

160

KEN
KEN

54

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Middlesex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 22, 2026 01:15 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Middlesex Squad

PlayersWhybrow Abbie, Routledge Issy, Horley Saskia, Pindoria Riva, Trussler Finty, Hughes Scarlett, Whitmore Alice, Patel Sonali, Patel Ananya, Davis Hannah, Wolfe Katie
BenchBlofield Jenny, Cambampaty Rachana, Dattani Naomi, Dissanayake Anisha Kulendri, Downer Artemis, Dowse Ariana, Francis Hannah C, Francis Hannah R, Gole Gayatri, Irving Georgia, Judge Layla, Kibler Olivia, Miles Natasha, Pearson Sarah, Porter Lucy, Rogers Mia, Solomon Victoria, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Turner Lauren, Tyson Bex, Tyson Rebecca

Kent Squad

PlayersGordon Amy, Streets Coco, Castle Kelly, Barnfather Elsa, Blinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Poole Grace, Bilal Zeena, James Isabella, Gorham Sydney, Belt Megan, Young Hollie
BenchBailey Laura, Barnes Olivia, Bird Jessica, Callaghan Matilda Crystal, Callaghan Tilly, Cloke Izzy, Darlington Ella, Davies Molly, Davis Molly Willow, Grant Alice, Hobson Jodie, Jeer Genevieve, King Rachel, Kirby Isobel, Singer Sophie, Spence Jemima, Sturge Megan, Thompson Emily

Venue Guide

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