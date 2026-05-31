Highlights Sussex Sharks vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast, Women 31.05.2026
Stanley to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Stanley to Bea Ellis, 4 runs
Stanley to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Stanley to Sturge, 1 run
Green to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Green to Sturge, 1 run
Green to Sturge, 2 runs
Green to Sturge, 2 runs
Green to Sturge, 0 runs
Green to Sturge, 0 runs
Johnson to Sturge, 1 run
Johnson to Sturge, 0 runs
Johnson to Sturge, 4 runs
Johnson to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Johnson to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Johnson to Sturge, 1 run
Green to Sturge, 1 run
Green to Sturge, 0 runs
Green to Sturge, 2 runs
Green to Sturge, 4 runs
Green to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Green to Sturge, leg bye
Tulloch to Bea Ellis, 4 runs
Tulloch to Bea Ellis, 4 runs
Tulloch to Bea Ellis, wide
Tulloch to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Tulloch to Sturge, 1 run
Tulloch to Sturge, 2 runs
Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs
Tulloch to Sturge, wide
O'Neill to Sturge, 1 run
O'Neill to Bea Ellis, 1 run
O'Neill to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Lewis to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Lewis to Bea Ellis, 4 runs
Lewis to Bea Ellis, 2 runs
Lewis to Sturge, 1 run
Lewis to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Lewis to Bea Ellis, 1 run
O'Neill to Parfitt, appeal, wicket (stumped - Parfitt)
O'Neill to Parfitt, 0 runs
O'Neill to Bea Ellis, 1 run
O'Neill to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
O'Neill to Parfitt, 1 run
O'Neill to Parfitt, 0 runs
Lewis to Bea Ellis, 4 runs
Lewis to Parfitt, 1 run
Lewis to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Lewis to Bea Ellis, 4 byes
Lewis to Parfitt, 1 run
Lewis to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs
Stanley to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Stanley to Bea Ellis, 2 runs
Stanley to Parfitt, 1 run
Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs
Stanley to Parfitt, wide
Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs
Stanley to Parfitt, wide
Johnson to Bea Ellis, 2 runs
Johnson to Parfitt, 1 run
Johnson to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Johnson to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Johnson to Parfitt, 1 run
Johnson to Parfitt, 1 run
O'Neill to Bea Ellis, 2 runs
O'Neill to Parfitt, 1 run
O'Neill to Parfitt, 0 runs
O'Neill to Parfitt, 0 runs
O'Neill to Bea Ellis, 1 run
O'Neill to Parfitt, 1 run
Johnson to Parfitt, 1 run
Johnson to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Johnson to Parfitt, 1 run
Johnson to Parfitt, 0 runs
Johnson to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Johnson to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
O'Neill to Bea Ellis, 1 run
O'Neill to Parfitt, 1 run
O'Neill to Bea Ellis, 1 run
O'Neill to Bea Ellis, 4 runs
O'Neill to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
O'Neill to Parfitt, 1 run
Tulloch to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Tulloch to Bea Ellis, wide
Tulloch to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Tulloch to Bea Ellis, wide
Tulloch to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Tulloch to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Tulloch to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Tulloch to Bea Ellis, 5 wides
Tulloch to Parfitt, 1 run
Green to Bea Ellis, 4 runs
Green to Bea Ellis, 4 runs
Green to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Green to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Green to Parfitt, 1 run
Green to Parfitt, 0 runs
Johnson to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Johnson to Bea Ellis, 4 runs
Johnson to Parfitt, 1 run
Johnson to Parfitt, 4 runs
Johnson to Bea Ellis, 3 runs
Johnson to Bea Ellis, 0 runs
Stanley to Parfitt, 4 runs
Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs
Stanley to Parfitt, 4 runs
Stanley to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Stanley to Bea Ellis, 4 runs
Stanley to Bea Ellis, 4 leg byes
Tulloch to Parfitt, 0 runs
Tulloch to Parfitt, wide
Tulloch to Parfitt, wide
Tulloch to Parfitt, 2 runs
Tulloch to Parfitt, wide
Tulloch to Parfitt, 5 wides
Tulloch to Bea Ellis, 1 run
Tulloch to Jeanes, appeal, wicket (bowled - Jeanes)
Tulloch to Jeanes, 2 runs
Tulloch to Jeanes, 2 runs
Green to Parfitt, 4 runs
Green to Parfitt, 0 runs
Green to Jeanes, 1 run
Green to Jeanes, 0 runs
Green to Jeanes, 0 runs
Green to Jeanes, 0 runs
Porter to Johnson, 6 runs
Porter to Tulloch, 1 run
Porter to Tulloch, 1 run
Porter to Tulloch, 2 runs
Porter to Tulloch, 2 runs
Porter to Tulloch, 2 runs
Westley to Tulloch, 3 runs
Westley to Johnson, leg bye
Westley to Johnson, 6 runs
Westley to Tulloch, 1 run
Westley to Tulloch, 4 runs
Westley to Johnson, 1 run
Bea Ellis to Adams, appeal, wicket (caught - Adams)
Bea Ellis to Adams, 0 runs
Bea Ellis to Adams, 5 wides
Bea Ellis to Adams, 2 runs
Bea Ellis to Adams, 0 runs
Bea Ellis to Adams, 4 runs
Bea Ellis to Johnson, 1 run
Jackson to Johnson, 1 run
Jackson to Adams, 1 run
Jackson to Adams, 4 runs
Jackson to Johnson, 1 run
Jackson to Adams, 1 run
Jackson to Adams, 2 runs
Cobb to Adams, 1 run
Cobb to Johnson, 1 run
Cobb to Adams, 1 run
Cobb to Adams, 4 runs
Cobb to Johnson, 1 run
Cobb to Johnson, 2 runs
Westley to Adams, 2 runs
Westley to Adams, 0 runs
Westley to Johnson, 1 run
Westley to Johnson, 0 runs
Westley to Adams, 1 run
Westley to Johnson, 1 run
Reid to Johnson, 1 run
Reid to Adams, 1 run
Reid to Adams, 2 runs
Reid to Johnson, 1 run
Reid to Green, appeal, wicket (caught - Green)
Reid to Green, 4 runs
Cobb to Green, 1 run
Cobb to Green, 0 runs
Cobb to Green, 0 runs
Cobb to Green, 0 runs
Cobb to Green, 0 runs
Cobb to Adams, 1 run
Porter to Green, 0 runs
Porter to Adams, 1 run
Porter to Adams, 2 runs
Porter to Green, 1 run
Porter to Green, 1 run
Porter to Patil, appeal, wicket (caught - Patil)
Reid to Patil, 1 run
Reid to Adams, 1 run
Reid to Adams, 4 runs
Reid to Patil, 1 run
Reid to Adams, 1 run
Reid to Patil, 1 run
Bea Ellis to Adams, 4 runs
Bea Ellis to Adams, 2 runs
Bea Ellis to Patil, 1 run
Bea Ellis to Adams, 1 run
Bea Ellis to Patil, 1 run
Bea Ellis to Adams, 1 run
Reid to Adams, 1 run
Reid to Patil, 1 run
Reid to Patil, 4 runs
Reid to Adams, 1 run
Reid to Patil, 1 run
Reid to Adams, no ball + 1 run
Reid to Adams, 0 runs
Bea Ellis to Patil, 2 runs
Bea Ellis to Patil, 0 runs
Bea Ellis to Adams, 1 run
Bea Ellis to Adams, 0 runs
Westley to Adams, 4 runs
Westley to Adams, 0 runs
Cobb to Patil, 2 runs
Cobb to Patil, 0 runs
Cobb to Adams, 1 run
Cobb to Patil, 1 run
Cobb to Adams, 1 run
Cobb to Adams, 0 runs
Westley to Patil, 4 runs
Westley to Patil, 4 runs
Westley to Adams, 1 run
Westley to Adams, 4 runs
Westley to Adams, 4 runs
Westley to Adams, 0 runs
Cobb to Patil, 0 runs
Cobb to Patil, 0 runs
Cobb to Patil, 4 runs
Cobb to Patil, 0 runs
Cobb to Adams, 1 run
Cobb to Adams, 0 runs
Jackson to Patil, 0 runs
Jackson to Adams, 1 run
Jackson to Adams, 0 runs
Jackson to Adams, 4 runs
Jackson to Adams, wide
Jackson to Adams, 4 runs
Jackson to Adams, 0 runs
Porter to Patil, 0 runs
Porter to Harman, appeal, wicket (caught - Harman)
Porter to Harman, 0 runs
Porter to Adams, 1 run
Porter to Adams, 0 runs
Porter to Adams, 0 runs
Jackson to Adams, 1 run
Jackson to Adams, 4 runs
Jackson to Adams, 0 runs
Jackson to Adams, 0 runs
Jackson to Harman, 1 run
Jackson to Adams, 1 run
Porter to Collis, appeal, wicket (caught - Collis)
Porter to Adams, 1 run
Porter to Adams, 0 runs
Porter to Collis, 1 run
Porter to Collis, 0 runs
Porter to Collis, 0 runs