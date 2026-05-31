Highlights Sussex Sharks vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast, Women 31.05.2026

T20

SUS
SUS

166

GLA
GLA

167

19.4
1

Stanley to Bea Ellis, 1 run

19.3
4

Stanley to Bea Ellis, 4 runs

19.2
.

Stanley to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

19.1
1

Stanley to Sturge, 1 run

18.6
.

Green to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

18.5
1

Green to Sturge, 1 run

18.4
2

Green to Sturge, 2 runs

18.3
2

Green to Sturge, 2 runs

18.2
.

Green to Sturge, 0 runs

18.1
.

Green to Sturge, 0 runs

17.6
1

Johnson to Sturge, 1 run

17.5
.

Johnson to Sturge, 0 runs

17.4
4

Johnson to Sturge, 4 runs

17.3
1

Johnson to Bea Ellis, 1 run

17.2
.

Johnson to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

17.1
1

Johnson to Sturge, 1 run

16.6
1

Green to Sturge, 1 run

16.5
.

Green to Sturge, 0 runs

16.4
2

Green to Sturge, 2 runs

16.3
4

Green to Sturge, 4 runs

16.2
1

Green to Bea Ellis, 1 run

16.1
1

Green to Sturge, leg bye

15.6
4

Tulloch to Bea Ellis, 4 runs

15.5
4

Tulloch to Bea Ellis, 4 runs

15.5
1

Tulloch to Bea Ellis, wide

15.4
.

Tulloch to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

15.3
1

Tulloch to Sturge, 1 run

15.2
2

Tulloch to Sturge, 2 runs

15.1
.

Tulloch to Sturge, 0 runs

15.1
1

Tulloch to Sturge, wide

14.6
1

O'Neill to Sturge, 1 run

14.5
1

O'Neill to Bea Ellis, 1 run

14.1
1

O'Neill to Bea Ellis, 1 run

13.6
1

Lewis to Bea Ellis, 1 run

13.5
4

Lewis to Bea Ellis, 4 runs

13.4
2

Lewis to Bea Ellis, 2 runs

13.3
1

Lewis to Sturge, 1 run

13.2
1

Lewis to Bea Ellis, 1 run

13.1
.

Lewis to Bea Ellis, 1 run

12.6
W

O'Neill to Parfitt, appeal, wicket (stumped - Parfitt)

12.5
.

O'Neill to Parfitt, 0 runs

12.4
1

O'Neill to Bea Ellis, 1 run

12.3
.

O'Neill to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

12.2
1

O'Neill to Parfitt, 1 run

12.1
.

O'Neill to Parfitt, 0 runs

11.6
4

Lewis to Bea Ellis, 4 runs

11.5
1

Lewis to Parfitt, 1 run

11.4
1

Lewis to Bea Ellis, 1 run

11.3
4

Lewis to Bea Ellis, 4 byes

11.2
1

Lewis to Parfitt, 1 run

11.1
1

Lewis to Bea Ellis, 1 run

10.6
.

Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs

10.5
1

Stanley to Bea Ellis, 1 run

10.4
2

Stanley to Bea Ellis, 2 runs

10.3
1

Stanley to Parfitt, 1 run

10.2
.

Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs

10.2
1

Stanley to Parfitt, wide

10.1
.

Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs

10.1
1

Stanley to Parfitt, wide

9.6
2

Johnson to Bea Ellis, 2 runs

9.5
1

Johnson to Parfitt, 1 run

9.4
1

Johnson to Bea Ellis, 1 run

9.3
.

Johnson to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

9.2
1

Johnson to Parfitt, 1 run

9.1
4

Johnson to Parfitt, 1 run

8.6
2

O'Neill to Bea Ellis, 2 runs

8.5
1

O'Neill to Parfitt, 1 run

8.4
.

O'Neill to Parfitt, 0 runs

8.3
.

O'Neill to Parfitt, 0 runs

8.2
1

O'Neill to Bea Ellis, 1 run

8.1
1

O'Neill to Parfitt, 1 run

7.6
1

Johnson to Parfitt, 1 run

7.5
1

Johnson to Bea Ellis, 1 run

7.4
1

Johnson to Parfitt, 1 run

7.3
.

Johnson to Parfitt, 0 runs

7.2
1

Johnson to Bea Ellis, 1 run

7.1
.

Johnson to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

6.6
1

O'Neill to Bea Ellis, 1 run

6.5
1

O'Neill to Parfitt, 1 run

6.4
1

O'Neill to Bea Ellis, 1 run

6.3
4

O'Neill to Bea Ellis, 4 runs

6.2
.

O'Neill to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

6.1
1

O'Neill to Parfitt, 1 run

5.6
.

Tulloch to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

5.6
1

Tulloch to Bea Ellis, wide

5.5
.

Tulloch to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

5.5
1

Tulloch to Bea Ellis, wide

5.4
.

Tulloch to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

5.3
.

Tulloch to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

5.2
.

Tulloch to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

5.2
5

Tulloch to Bea Ellis, 5 wides

5.1
1

Tulloch to Parfitt, 1 run

4.6
4

Green to Bea Ellis, 4 runs

4.5
4

Green to Bea Ellis, 4 runs

4.4
.

Green to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

4.3
.

Green to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

4.2
1

Green to Parfitt, 1 run

4.1
.

Green to Parfitt, 0 runs

3.6
.

Johnson to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

3.5
4

Johnson to Bea Ellis, 4 runs

3.4
1

Johnson to Parfitt, 1 run

3.3
4

Johnson to Parfitt, 4 runs

3.2
3

Johnson to Bea Ellis, 3 runs

3.1
.

Johnson to Bea Ellis, 0 runs

2.6
4

Stanley to Parfitt, 4 runs

2.5
.

Stanley to Parfitt, 0 runs

2.4
4

Stanley to Parfitt, 4 runs

2.3
1

Stanley to Bea Ellis, 1 run

2.2
4

Stanley to Bea Ellis, 4 runs

2.1
4

Stanley to Bea Ellis, 4 leg byes

1.6
.

Tulloch to Parfitt, 0 runs

1.6
1

Tulloch to Parfitt, wide

1.6
1

Tulloch to Parfitt, wide

1.5
2

Tulloch to Parfitt, 2 runs

1.5
1

Tulloch to Parfitt, wide

1.5
5

Tulloch to Parfitt, 5 wides

1.4
1

Tulloch to Bea Ellis, 1 run

1.3
W

Tulloch to Jeanes, appeal, wicket (bowled - Jeanes)

1.2
2

Tulloch to Jeanes, 2 runs

1.1
2

Tulloch to Jeanes, 2 runs

0.6
4

Green to Parfitt, 4 runs

0.5
.

Green to Parfitt, 0 runs

0.4
1

Green to Jeanes, 1 run

0.3
.

Green to Jeanes, 0 runs

0.2
.

Green to Jeanes, 0 runs

0.1
.

Green to Jeanes, 0 runs

19.6
6

Porter to Johnson, 6 runs

19.5
1

Porter to Tulloch, 1 run

19.4
2

Porter to Tulloch, 1 run

19.3
2

Porter to Tulloch, 2 runs

19.2
2

Porter to Tulloch, 2 runs

19.1
2

Porter to Tulloch, 2 runs

18.6
3

Westley to Tulloch, 3 runs

18.5
1

Westley to Johnson, leg bye

18.4
6

Westley to Johnson, 6 runs

18.3
1

Westley to Tulloch, 1 run

18.2
4

Westley to Tulloch, 4 runs

18.1
1

Westley to Johnson, 1 run

17.6
W

Bea Ellis to Adams, appeal, wicket (caught - Adams)

17.5
.

Bea Ellis to Adams, 0 runs

17.5
5

Bea Ellis to Adams, 5 wides

17.4
2

Bea Ellis to Adams, 2 runs

17.3
.

Bea Ellis to Adams, 0 runs

17.2
4

Bea Ellis to Adams, 4 runs

17.1
1

Bea Ellis to Johnson, 1 run

16.6
1

Jackson to Johnson, 1 run

16.5
1

Jackson to Adams, 1 run

16.4
4

Jackson to Adams, 4 runs

16.3
1

Jackson to Johnson, 1 run

16.2
1

Jackson to Adams, 1 run

16.1
2

Jackson to Adams, 2 runs

15.6
1

Cobb to Adams, 1 run

15.5
1

Cobb to Johnson, 1 run

15.4
1

Cobb to Adams, 1 run

15.3
4

Cobb to Adams, 4 runs

15.2
1

Cobb to Johnson, 1 run

15.1
2

Cobb to Johnson, 2 runs

14.6
2

Westley to Adams, 2 runs

14.5
.

Westley to Adams, 0 runs

14.4
1

Westley to Johnson, 1 run

14.3
.

Westley to Johnson, 0 runs

14.2
1

Westley to Adams, 1 run

14.1
1

Westley to Johnson, 1 run

13.6
1

Reid to Johnson, 1 run

13.5
1

Reid to Adams, 1 run

13.4
2

Reid to Adams, 2 runs

13.3
1

Reid to Johnson, 1 run

13.2
W

Reid to Green, appeal, wicket (caught - Green)

13.1
4

Reid to Green, 4 runs

12.6
1

Cobb to Green, 1 run

12.5
.

Cobb to Green, 0 runs

12.4
.

Cobb to Green, 0 runs

12.3
.

Cobb to Green, 0 runs

12.2
.

Cobb to Green, 0 runs

12.1
1

Cobb to Adams, 1 run

11.6
.

Porter to Green, 0 runs

11.5
1

Porter to Adams, 1 run

11.4
2

Porter to Adams, 2 runs

11.3
1

Porter to Green, 1 run

11.2
.

Porter to Green, 1 run

11.1
W

Porter to Patil, appeal, wicket (caught - Patil)

10.6
1

Reid to Patil, 1 run

10.5
1

Reid to Adams, 1 run

10.4
4

Reid to Adams, 4 runs

10.3
1

Reid to Patil, 1 run

10.2
1

Reid to Adams, 1 run

10.1
1

Reid to Patil, 1 run

9.6
4

Bea Ellis to Adams, 4 runs

9.5
2

Bea Ellis to Adams, 2 runs

9.4
1

Bea Ellis to Patil, 1 run

9.3
1

Bea Ellis to Adams, 1 run

9.2
1

Bea Ellis to Patil, 1 run

9.1
1

Bea Ellis to Adams, 1 run

8.6
1

Reid to Adams, 1 run

8.5
1

Reid to Patil, 1 run

8.4
4

Reid to Patil, 4 runs

8.3
1

Reid to Adams, 1 run

8.2
1

Reid to Patil, 1 run

8.2
nb

Reid to Adams, no ball + 1 run

8.1
.

Reid to Adams, 0 runs

7.6
2

Bea Ellis to Patil, 2 runs

7.5
.

Bea Ellis to Patil, 0 runs

7.4
1

Bea Ellis to Adams, 1 run

7.3
.

Bea Ellis to Adams, 0 runs

7.2
4

Westley to Adams, 4 runs

7.1
.

Westley to Adams, 0 runs

6.6
2

Cobb to Patil, 2 runs

6.5
.

Cobb to Patil, 0 runs

6.4
1

Cobb to Adams, 1 run

6.3
1

Cobb to Patil, 1 run

6.2
1

Cobb to Adams, 1 run

6.1
.

Cobb to Adams, 0 runs

5.6
4

Westley to Patil, 4 runs

5.5
4

Westley to Patil, 4 runs

5.4
1

Westley to Adams, 1 run

5.3
4

Westley to Adams, 4 runs

5.2
4

Westley to Adams, 4 runs

5.1
.

Westley to Adams, 0 runs

4.6
.

Cobb to Patil, 0 runs

4.5
.

Cobb to Patil, 0 runs

4.4
4

Cobb to Patil, 4 runs

4.3
.

Cobb to Patil, 0 runs

4.2
1

Cobb to Adams, 1 run

4.1
.

Cobb to Adams, 0 runs

3.6
.

Jackson to Patil, 0 runs

3.5
1

Jackson to Adams, 1 run

3.4
.

Jackson to Adams, 0 runs

3.3
4

Jackson to Adams, 4 runs

3.3
1

Jackson to Adams, wide

3.2
4

Jackson to Adams, 4 runs

3.1
.

Jackson to Adams, 0 runs

2.6
.

Porter to Patil, 0 runs

2.5
W

Porter to Harman, appeal, wicket (caught - Harman)

2.4
.

Porter to Harman, 0 runs

2.3
1

Porter to Adams, 1 run

2.2
.

Porter to Adams, 0 runs

2.1
.

Porter to Adams, 0 runs

1.6
1

Jackson to Adams, 1 run

1.5
4

Jackson to Adams, 4 runs

1.4
.

Jackson to Adams, 0 runs

1.3
.

Jackson to Adams, 0 runs

1.2
1

Jackson to Harman, 1 run

1.1
1

Jackson to Adams, 1 run

0.6
W

Porter to Collis, appeal, wicket (caught - Collis)

0.5
1

Porter to Adams, 1 run

0.4
.

Porter to Adams, 0 runs

0.3
1

Porter to Collis, 1 run

0.2
.

Porter to Collis, 0 runs

0.1
.

Porter to Collis, 0 runs