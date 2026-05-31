Squads Sussex Sharks vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast, Women 31.05.2026
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Adams Mollie
wicket keeper
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Beck SA
no information yet
Burke Emily
all rounder
Buckle Anna
no information yet
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Champion Maya
no information yet
Clements Lydia
all rounder
Collis Izzy
batsman
Cobb Katy
all rounder
Curling Lottie
no information yet
Ellis Bea
no information yet
Doherty Kali-Ann
no information yet
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Gentry Indigo
no information yet
Evans Rose
no information yet
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Freeborn Abbey
wicket keeper
Green Chiara Marisa
all rounder
Freeman Abbey
no information yet
Harman Nancy
bowler
Gammon Bethan
wicket keeper
Harvey Beth
no information yet
Halliday Rebecca
no information yet
Johnson Bella
no information yet
Holland Niamh
bowler
Joseph Tia
no information yet
Jackson Eve
bowler
Khan Regina Suddahazai Isabella
all rounder
Janczewski Megan
no information yet
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Jeanes Daisy
bowler
Lee Ava Georgina
all rounder
Jones Emma
no information yet
Lewis Anna
no information yet
Lambert Charlotte
bowler
Mullan Daisy
batsman
Marlow Emma
all rounder
Mullins Faye
no information yet
McColl Megan
all rounder
Mullins Hope
no information yet
Parfitt Georgia Louise
wicket keeper
Noakes Alice
no information yet
Parfitt Lauren
all rounder
Norgrove Abigale
batsman
Phillips Sara
no information yet
O'Neill Eve
no information yet
Porter Gemma
no information yet
Patil Shristi
no information yet
Reid Nicole
no information yet
Pedley Georgie
no information yet
Scarborough Charlotte
batsman
Phillipson EF
no information yet
Scott Lizzie
bowler
Stanley Talitha
no information yet
Shahabdeen Mariam
no information yet
Taylor Maisie
no information yet
Sharman Flo
no information yet
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Shearn Anna Mae
all rounder
Taylor Millie
no information yet
Sturge Megan
bowler
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Thomas Libby
batsman
Western Lucy
no information yet
Thomson Isla
bowler
Westley Jasmine
no information yet
Vukusic Erin
no information yet
Wilkinson Phoebe
all rounder
Walker Poppy
no information yet