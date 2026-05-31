Squads Sussex Sharks vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast, Women 31.05.2026

T20

SUS
SUS

166

GLA
GLA

167

Playing

SUS
SUS
GLA
GLA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

SUS
SUS
GLA
GLA
First TeamSecond Team
Adams Mollie

wicket keeper

Beck SA

no information yet

Burke Emily

all rounder

Buckle Anna

no information yet

Champion Maya

no information yet

Clements Lydia

all rounder

Cobb Katy

all rounder

Curling Lottie

no information yet

Ellis Bea

no information yet

Doherty Kali-Ann

no information yet

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Gentry Indigo

no information yet

Evans Rose

no information yet

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Freeborn Abbey

wicket keeper

Freeman Abbey

no information yet

Gammon Bethan

wicket keeper

Harvey Beth

no information yet

Halliday Rebecca

no information yet

Johnson Bella

no information yet

Joseph Tia

no information yet

Janczewski Megan

no information yet

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Lee Ava Georgina

all rounder

Jones Emma

no information yet

Lewis Anna

no information yet

Marlow Emma

all rounder

Mullins Faye

no information yet

McColl Megan

all rounder

Mullins Hope

no information yet

Noakes Alice

no information yet

Parfitt Lauren

all rounder

Phillips Sara

no information yet

O'Neill Eve

no information yet

Porter Gemma

no information yet

Patil Shristi

no information yet

Reid Nicole

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Pedley Georgie

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Phillipson EF

no information yet

Stanley Talitha

no information yet

Shahabdeen Mariam

no information yet

Taylor Maisie

no information yet

Sharman Flo

no information yet

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Shearn Anna Mae

all rounder

Taylor Millie

no information yet

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Western Lucy

no information yet

Westley Jasmine

no information yet

Vukusic Erin

no information yet

Wilkinson Phoebe

all rounder

Walker Poppy

no information yet