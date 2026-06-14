Highlights Sussex Sharks vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 14.06.2026

T20

SUS
SUS

90

GLO
GLO

89

13.2
6

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Patil, 6 runs

13.1
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Patil, 0 runs

12.6
.

Charlotte Emily Phillips to Johnson, 0 runs

12.5
.

Charlotte Emily Phillips to Johnson, 0 runs

12.4
.

Charlotte Emily Phillips to Johnson, 0 runs

12.3
2

Charlotte Emily Phillips to Johnson, 2 runs

12.2
.

Charlotte Emily Phillips to Johnson, 0 runs

12.1
2

Charlotte Emily Phillips to Johnson, 2 leg byes

11.6
.

Hill to Patil, 0 runs

11.5
1

Hill to Johnson, 1 run

11.4
1

Hill to Patil, 1 run

11.3
1

Hill to Johnson, 1 run

11.2
1

Hill to Patil, 1 run

11.1
4

Hill to Patil, 4 runs

10.6
.

Patel to Johnson, 0 runs

10.5
2

Patel to Johnson, 2 runs

10.4
W

Patel to Green, appeal, wicket (bowled - Green)

10.3
4

Patel to Green, 4 runs

10.2
.

Patel to Green, 0 runs

10.1
.

Patel to Green, 0 runs

10.1
1

Patel to Green, wide

9.6
.

Hill to Patil, 0 runs

9.5
.

Hill to Patil, 0 runs

9.4
2

Hill to Patil, 2 runs

9.3
2

Hill to Patil, 2 runs

9.2
.

Hill to Patil, 0 runs

9.1
.

Hill to Patil, 0 runs

8.6
.

Geach to Green, 0 runs

8.5
4

Geach to Green, 4 runs

8.4
4

Geach to Green, 4 runs

8.3
.

Geach to Green, 0 runs

8.2
.

Geach to Green, 0 runs

8.1
W

Geach to Collis, appeal, wicket (caught - Collis)

7.6
1

Charlotte Emily Phillips to Collis, 1 run

7.5
1

Charlotte Emily Phillips to Patil, 1 run

7.4
1

Charlotte Emily Phillips to Collis, 1 run

7.3
1

Charlotte Emily Phillips to Patil, 1 run

7.2
1

Charlotte Emily Phillips to Collis, 1 run

7.1
1

Charlotte Emily Phillips to Patil, 1 run

6.6
1

Geach to Patil, 1 run

6.5
1

Geach to Collis, 1 run

6.4
.

Geach to Collis, 0 runs

6.3
1

Geach to Patil, 1 run

6.2
.

Geach to Patil, 0 runs

6.1
4

Geach to Patil, 4 runs

5.6
.

Story to Collis, 0 runs

5.5
1

Story to Patil, 1 run

5.4
4

Story to Patil, 4 runs

5.4
1

Story to Patil, wide

5.3
2

Story to Patil, 2 runs

5.3
3w

Wide. Patil defends for 3 wides.

5.2
1

Story to Collis, 1 run

5.1
.

Story to Collis, 0 runs

4.6
.

Bird to Patil, 0 runs

4.5
.

Bird to Patil, 0 runs

4.5
1

Bird to Patil, wide

4.4
1

Bird to Collis, 1 run

4.3
.

Bird to Collis, 0 runs

4.2
4

Bird to Collis, 4 runs

4.1
4

Bird to Collis, 4 runs

3.6
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Collis, 1 run

3.5
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Collis, 0 runs

3.4
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Collis, 0 runs

3.3
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Collis, 0 runs

3.2
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Collis, 0 runs

3.1
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Collis, 0 runs

2.6
.

Bird to Patil, 0 runs

2.5
2

Bird to Patil, 2 runs

2.4
.

Bird to Patil, 0 runs

2.3
4

Bird to Patil, 4 runs

2.2
W

Bird to Adams, appeal, wicket (caught - Adams)

2.1
1

Bird to Collis, 1 run

1.6
2

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Adams, 2 runs

1.5
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Adams, 0 runs

1.4
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Collis, leg bye

1.3
4

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Collis, 4 runs

1.2
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Collis, 0 runs

1.1
2

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Collis, 2 runs

0.6
.

Bird to Adams, 0 runs

0.5
.

Bird to Adams, 0 runs

0.4
1

Bird to Collis, 1 run

0.3
.

Bird to Collis, 0 runs

0.2
.

Bird to Collis, 0 runs

0.1
.

Bird to Collis, 0 runs

19.2
W

Stanley to Charlotte Rose Phillips, appeal, wicket (bowled - Charlotte Rose Phillips)

19.1
.

Stanley to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs

18.6
1

O'Neill to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 1 run

18.5
1

O'Neill to Bird, 1 run

18.4
1

O'Neill to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 1 run

18.3
1

O'Neill to Bird, 1 run

18.2
1

O'Neill to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 1 run

18.1
.

O'Neill to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs

17.6
.

Johnson to Bird, 0 runs

17.5
.

Johnson to Bird, 0 runs

17.4
1

Johnson to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 1 run

17.3
1

Johnson to Bird, leg bye

17.3
1

Johnson to Bird, wide

17.2
.

Johnson to Bird, 0 runs

17.1
1

Johnson to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 1 run

16.6
2

Stanley to Bird, 2 runs

16.5
.

Stanley to Bird, 0 runs

16.4
.

Stanley to Bird, 0 runs

16.3
1

Stanley to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 1 run

16.2
.

Stanley to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs

16.2
1

Stanley to Charlotte Rose Phillips, wide

16.1
.

Stanley to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs

15.6
.

Johnson to Bird, 0 runs

15.5
W

Johnson to Hill, appeal, wicket (caught - Hill)

15.4
1

Johnson to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 1 run

15.3
.

Johnson to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs

15.2
1

Johnson to Hill, 1 run

15.1
.

Johnson to Hill, 0 runs

14.6
.

O'Neill to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs

14.5
.

O'Neill to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs

14.4
.

O'Neill to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs

14.3
.

O'Neill to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs

14.2
1

O'Neill to Hill, 1 run

14.1
.

O'Neill to Hill, 0 runs

13.6
.

Bristowe to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs

13.5
1

Bristowe to Hill, 1 run

13.4
1

Bristowe to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 1 run

13.4
1

Bristowe to Charlotte Rose Phillips, wide

13.3
.

Bristowe to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs

13.3
1

Bristowe to Charlotte Rose Phillips, wide

13.2
2

Bristowe to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 2 runs

13.1
1

Bristowe to Hill, 1 run

12.6
.

Green to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs

12.5
1

Green to Hill, leg bye

12.4
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

12.3
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

12.2
.

Green to Hill, 0 runs

12.1
2

Green to Hill, 2 runs

11.6
.

Bristowe to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs

11.5
.

Bristowe to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs

11.4
.

Bristowe to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs

11.4
1

Bristowe to Charlotte Rose Phillips, wide

11.3
W

Bristowe to Geach, appeal, wicket (bowled - Geach)

11.2
1

Bristowe to Hill, 1 run

11.1
1

Bristowe to Geach, 1 run

10.6
W

Green to Charlotte Emily Phillips, appeal, wicket (bowled - Charlotte Emily Phillips)

10.5
.

Green to Charlotte Emily Phillips, 0 runs

10.4
W

Green to Start, appeal, wicket (bowled - Start)

10.3
.

Green to Start, 0 runs

10.2
1

Green to Geach, 1 run

10.1
.

Green to Geach, 0 runs

9.6
.

O'Neill to Start, 0 runs

9.5
.

O'Neill to Start, 0 runs

9.4
.

O'Neill to Start, 0 runs

9.3
2

O'Neill to Start, 2 runs

9.2
1

O'Neill to Geach, 1 run

9.1
1

O'Neill to Start, 1 run

8.6
2

Johnson to Geach, 2 runs

8.5
4

Johnson to Geach, 4 runs

8.4
.

Johnson to Geach, 0 runs

8.3
2

Johnson to Geach, 2 runs

8.2
.

Johnson to Geach, 0 runs

8.1
1

Johnson to Start, 1 run

7.6
.

O'Neill to Geach, 0 runs

7.5
1

O'Neill to Start, 1 run

7.4
.

O'Neill to Start, 0 runs

7.3
1

O'Neill to Geach, 1 run

7.2
1

O'Neill to Start, 1 run

7.1
.

O'Neill to Start, 0 runs

6.6
1

Stanley to Start, 1 run

6.5
.

Stanley to Start, 0 runs

6.4
W

Stanley to Storrar, appeal, wicket (bowled - Storrar)

6.3
2

Stanley to Storrar, 2 runs

6.2
1

Stanley to Geach, 1 run

6.1
.

Stanley to Geach, 0 runs

5.6
.

Docherty to Storrar, 0 runs

5.5
4

Docherty to Storrar, 4 runs

5.1
2

Docherty to Storrar, 2 runs

4.6
2

Stanley to Geach, 2 runs

4.5
.

Stanley to Geach, 0 runs

4.4
4

Stanley to Geach, 4 runs

4.3
.

Stanley to Geach, 0 runs

4.2
.

Stanley to Geach, 0 runs

4.1
W

Stanley to Geach, appeal, wicket (run out - Patel)

3.6
.

Docherty to Patel, 0 runs

3.6
1

Docherty to Patel, wide

3.5
W

Docherty to Halliday, appeal, wicket (caught - Halliday)

3.4
.

Docherty to Halliday, 0 runs

3.3
1

Docherty to Geach, 1 run

3.2
.

Docherty to Geach, 0 runs

3.1
.

Docherty to Geach, 0 runs

3.1
5

Docherty to Geach, 5 wides

2.6
1

Green to Geach, 1 run

2.5
.

Green to Geach, 0 runs

2.4
1

Green to Halliday, 1 run

2.3
1

Green to Geach, 1 run

2.2
.

Green to Geach, 0 runs

2.1
W

Green to Story, appeal, wicket (caught - Story)

1.6
1

Mullins to Story, 1 run

1.5
4

Mullins to Story, 4 runs

1.4
1

Mullins to Halliday, 1 run

1.3
.

Mullins to Halliday, 0 runs

1.2
4

Mullins to Halliday, 4 runs

1.1
.

Mullins to Halliday, 0 runs

0.6
.

Green to Story, 0 runs

0.5
.

Green to Story, 0 runs

0.4
W

Green to Munday, appeal, wicket (caught - Munday)

0.3
.

Green to Munday, 0 runs

0.2
.

Green to Munday, 0 runs

0.1
1

Green to Halliday, 1 run

0.1
1

Green to Halliday, wide