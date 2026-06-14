Highlights Sussex Sharks vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 14.06.2026
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Patil, 6 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Patil, 0 runs
Charlotte Emily Phillips to Johnson, 0 runs
Charlotte Emily Phillips to Johnson, 0 runs
Charlotte Emily Phillips to Johnson, 0 runs
Charlotte Emily Phillips to Johnson, 2 runs
Charlotte Emily Phillips to Johnson, 0 runs
Charlotte Emily Phillips to Johnson, 2 leg byes
Hill to Patil, 0 runs
Hill to Johnson, 1 run
Hill to Patil, 1 run
Hill to Johnson, 1 run
Hill to Patil, 1 run
Hill to Patil, 4 runs
Patel to Johnson, 0 runs
Patel to Johnson, 2 runs
Patel to Green, appeal, wicket (bowled - Green)
Patel to Green, 4 runs
Patel to Green, 0 runs
Patel to Green, 0 runs
Patel to Green, wide
Hill to Patil, 0 runs
Hill to Patil, 0 runs
Hill to Patil, 2 runs
Hill to Patil, 2 runs
Hill to Patil, 0 runs
Hill to Patil, 0 runs
Geach to Green, 0 runs
Geach to Green, 4 runs
Geach to Green, 4 runs
Geach to Green, 0 runs
Geach to Green, 0 runs
Geach to Collis, appeal, wicket (caught - Collis)
Charlotte Emily Phillips to Collis, 1 run
Charlotte Emily Phillips to Patil, 1 run
Charlotte Emily Phillips to Collis, 1 run
Charlotte Emily Phillips to Patil, 1 run
Charlotte Emily Phillips to Collis, 1 run
Charlotte Emily Phillips to Patil, 1 run
Geach to Patil, 1 run
Geach to Collis, 1 run
Geach to Collis, 0 runs
Geach to Patil, 1 run
Geach to Patil, 0 runs
Geach to Patil, 4 runs
Story to Collis, 0 runs
Story to Patil, 1 run
Story to Patil, 4 runs
Story to Patil, wide
Story to Patil, 2 runs
Wide. Patil defends for 3 wides.
Story to Collis, 1 run
Story to Collis, 0 runs
Bird to Patil, 0 runs
Bird to Patil, 0 runs
Bird to Patil, wide
Bird to Collis, 1 run
Bird to Collis, 0 runs
Bird to Collis, 4 runs
Bird to Collis, 4 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Collis, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Collis, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Collis, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Collis, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Collis, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Collis, 0 runs
Bird to Patil, 0 runs
Bird to Patil, 2 runs
Bird to Patil, 0 runs
Bird to Patil, 4 runs
Bird to Adams, appeal, wicket (caught - Adams)
Bird to Collis, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Adams, 2 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Adams, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Collis, leg bye
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Collis, 4 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Collis, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Collis, 2 runs
Bird to Adams, 0 runs
Bird to Adams, 0 runs
Bird to Collis, 1 run
Bird to Collis, 0 runs
Bird to Collis, 0 runs
Bird to Collis, 0 runs
Stanley to Charlotte Rose Phillips, appeal, wicket (bowled - Charlotte Rose Phillips)
Stanley to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs
O'Neill to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 1 run
O'Neill to Bird, 1 run
O'Neill to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 1 run
O'Neill to Bird, 1 run
O'Neill to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 1 run
O'Neill to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs
Johnson to Bird, 0 runs
Johnson to Bird, 0 runs
Johnson to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 1 run
Johnson to Bird, leg bye
Johnson to Bird, wide
Johnson to Bird, 0 runs
Johnson to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 1 run
Stanley to Bird, 2 runs
Stanley to Bird, 0 runs
Stanley to Bird, 0 runs
Stanley to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 1 run
Stanley to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs
Stanley to Charlotte Rose Phillips, wide
Stanley to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs
Johnson to Bird, 0 runs
Johnson to Hill, appeal, wicket (caught - Hill)
Johnson to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 1 run
Johnson to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs
Johnson to Hill, 1 run
Johnson to Hill, 0 runs
O'Neill to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs
O'Neill to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs
O'Neill to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs
O'Neill to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs
O'Neill to Hill, 1 run
O'Neill to Hill, 0 runs
Bristowe to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs
Bristowe to Hill, 1 run
Bristowe to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 1 run
Bristowe to Charlotte Rose Phillips, wide
Bristowe to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs
Bristowe to Charlotte Rose Phillips, wide
Bristowe to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 2 runs
Bristowe to Hill, 1 run
Green to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs
Green to Hill, leg bye
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 0 runs
Green to Hill, 2 runs
Bristowe to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs
Bristowe to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs
Bristowe to Charlotte Rose Phillips, 0 runs
Bristowe to Charlotte Rose Phillips, wide
Bristowe to Geach, appeal, wicket (bowled - Geach)
Bristowe to Hill, 1 run
Bristowe to Geach, 1 run
Green to Charlotte Emily Phillips, appeal, wicket (bowled - Charlotte Emily Phillips)
Green to Charlotte Emily Phillips, 0 runs
Green to Start, appeal, wicket (bowled - Start)
Green to Start, 0 runs
Green to Geach, 1 run
Green to Geach, 0 runs
O'Neill to Start, 0 runs
O'Neill to Start, 0 runs
O'Neill to Start, 0 runs
O'Neill to Start, 2 runs
O'Neill to Geach, 1 run
O'Neill to Start, 1 run
Johnson to Geach, 2 runs
Johnson to Geach, 4 runs
Johnson to Geach, 0 runs
Johnson to Geach, 2 runs
Johnson to Geach, 0 runs
Johnson to Start, 1 run
O'Neill to Geach, 0 runs
O'Neill to Start, 1 run
O'Neill to Start, 0 runs
O'Neill to Geach, 1 run
O'Neill to Start, 1 run
O'Neill to Start, 0 runs
Stanley to Start, 1 run
Stanley to Start, 0 runs
Stanley to Storrar, appeal, wicket (bowled - Storrar)
Stanley to Storrar, 2 runs
Stanley to Geach, 1 run
Stanley to Geach, 0 runs
Docherty to Storrar, 0 runs
Docherty to Storrar, 4 runs
Docherty to Storrar, 2 runs
Stanley to Geach, 2 runs
Stanley to Geach, 0 runs
Stanley to Geach, 4 runs
Stanley to Geach, 0 runs
Stanley to Geach, 0 runs
Stanley to Geach, appeal, wicket (run out - Patel)
Docherty to Patel, 0 runs
Docherty to Patel, wide
Docherty to Halliday, appeal, wicket (caught - Halliday)
Docherty to Halliday, 0 runs
Docherty to Geach, 1 run
Docherty to Geach, 0 runs
Docherty to Geach, 0 runs
Docherty to Geach, 5 wides
Green to Geach, 1 run
Green to Geach, 0 runs
Green to Halliday, 1 run
Green to Geach, 1 run
Green to Geach, 0 runs
Green to Story, appeal, wicket (caught - Story)
Mullins to Story, 1 run
Mullins to Story, 4 runs
Mullins to Halliday, 1 run
Mullins to Halliday, 0 runs
Mullins to Halliday, 4 runs
Mullins to Halliday, 0 runs
Green to Story, 0 runs
Green to Story, 0 runs
Green to Munday, appeal, wicket (caught - Munday)
Green to Munday, 0 runs
Green to Munday, 0 runs
Green to Halliday, 1 run
Green to Halliday, wide