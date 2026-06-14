Match details Sussex Sharks vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 14.06.2026

T20

SUS
SUS

90

GLO
GLO

89

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Gloucestershire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 14, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sussex Sharks Squad

PlayersCollis Izzy, Adams Mollie, Johnson Bella, Green Chiara Marisa, Wilkinson Phoebe, Patil Shristi, Stanley Talitha, O'Neill Eve, Mullins Faye, Doherty Kali-Ann, Bristowe Eliza, Clarke Darcey, Tulloch Poppy
BenchBeck SA, Buckle Anna, Champion Maya, Curling Lottie, Gentry Indigo, Gibb Daisy, Harman Nancy, Harvey Beth, Joseph Tia, Khan Regina Suddahazai Isabella, King Rachel, Lee Ava Georgina, Lewis Anna, Mullan Daisy, Mullins Hope, Noakes Alice, Norgrove Abigale, Pedley Georgie, Phillipson EF, Taylor Maisie, Taylor Mary, Taylor Millie, Western Lucy, Westley Jasmine

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersHalliday Becca, Munday Amelie, Story Melissa, Geach Emily, Patel Izzy, Storrar Izzy, Cant Georgina, Hill Alice Victoria, Phillips Charlotte, Phillips Charlotte Rose, Bird Alice
BenchAhearne Megan, Barnard Chloe, Belcher Cailin, Bhat Bhoomika, Brewer Chloe, Bryan Abi, Bull Lucy, Daniels Liv, Dolman Katie, Feast Daisy, Hazell Jess, Herring Bella, Hill Alice, Jones Katie, Macleod Alice, Macleod Lissy, Moledina Laila, Phillips Charley, Reddy Prarthana, Skelton Chloe, Smith-Graham Sophie, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, White Maddie

Venue Guide

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