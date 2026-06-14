Squads Sussex Sharks vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 14.06.2026

T20

SUS
SUS

90

GLO
GLO

89

Playing

SUS
SUS
GLO
GLO
First TeamSecond Team
Halliday Becca

no information yet

Adams Mollie

wicket keeper

Munday Amelie

no information yet

Johnson Bella

no information yet

Story Melissa

no information yet

Geach Emily

all rounder

Wilkinson Phoebe

all rounder

Patel Izzy

all rounder

Patil Shristi

no information yet

Storrar Izzy

no information yet

Stanley Talitha

no information yet

Cant Georgina

no information yet

O'Neill Eve

no information yet

Mullins Faye

no information yet

Doherty Kali-Ann

no information yet

Bristowe Eliza

no information yet

Bird Alice

batsman

Clarke Darcey

no information yet

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Bench

SUS
SUS
GLO
GLO
First TeamSecond Team
Beck SA

no information yet

Ahearne Megan

no information yet

Buckle Anna

no information yet

Barnard Chloe

no information yet

Champion Maya

no information yet

Belcher Cailin

no information yet

Curling Lottie

no information yet

Bhat Bhoomika

no information yet

Gentry Indigo

no information yet

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Bryan Abi

no information yet

Bull Lucy

no information yet

Harvey Beth

no information yet

Daniels Liv

no information yet

Joseph Tia

no information yet

Feast Daisy

no information yet

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Hazell Jess

no information yet

Lee Ava Georgina

all rounder

Herring Bella

no information yet

Lewis Anna

no information yet

Hill Alice

no information yet

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

Mullins Hope

no information yet

Noakes Alice

no information yet

Macleod Lissy

no information yet

Moledina Laila

no information yet

Pedley Georgie

no information yet

Phillipson EF

no information yet

Reddy Prarthana

no information yet

Taylor Maisie

no information yet

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Smith-Graham Sophie

no information yet

Taylor Millie

no information yet

Western Lucy

no information yet

White Maddie

no information yet

Westley Jasmine

no information yet