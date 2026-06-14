Squads Sussex Sharks vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 14.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Collis Izzy
batsman
Halliday Becca
no information yet
Adams Mollie
wicket keeper
Munday Amelie
no information yet
Johnson Bella
no information yet
Story Melissa
no information yet
Green Chiara Marisa
all rounder
Geach Emily
all rounder
Wilkinson Phoebe
all rounder
Patel Izzy
all rounder
Patil Shristi
no information yet
Storrar Izzy
no information yet
Stanley Talitha
no information yet
Cant Georgina
no information yet
O'Neill Eve
no information yet
Hill Alice Victoria
all rounder
Mullins Faye
no information yet
Phillips Charlotte
all rounder
Doherty Kali-Ann
no information yet
Phillips Charlotte Rose
bowler
Bristowe Eliza
no information yet
Bird Alice
batsman
Clarke Darcey
no information yet
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Beck SA
no information yet
Ahearne Megan
no information yet
Buckle Anna
no information yet
Barnard Chloe
no information yet
Champion Maya
no information yet
Belcher Cailin
no information yet
Curling Lottie
no information yet
Bhat Bhoomika
no information yet
Gentry Indigo
no information yet
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Bryan Abi
no information yet
Harman Nancy
bowler
Bull Lucy
no information yet
Harvey Beth
no information yet
Daniels Liv
no information yet
Joseph Tia
no information yet
Dolman Katie
bowler
Khan Regina Suddahazai Isabella
all rounder
Feast Daisy
no information yet
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Hazell Jess
no information yet
Lee Ava Georgina
all rounder
Herring Bella
no information yet
Lewis Anna
no information yet
Hill Alice
no information yet
Mullan Daisy
batsman
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
Mullins Hope
no information yet
Macleod Alice
batsman
Noakes Alice
no information yet
Macleod Lissy
no information yet
Norgrove Abigale
batsman
Moledina Laila
no information yet
Pedley Georgie
no information yet
Phillips Charley
batsman
Phillipson EF
no information yet
Reddy Prarthana
no information yet
Taylor Maisie
no information yet
Skelton Chloe
bowler
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Smith-Graham Sophie
no information yet
Taylor Millie
no information yet
Surenkumar Amuruthaa
bowler
Western Lucy
no information yet
White Maddie
no information yet
Westley Jasmine
no information yet