Results Score Sussex Sharks vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 14.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Patil Shristi
|38
|28
|4
|1
|135.71
|Collis Izzybatsman
|23
|28
|3
|0
|82.14
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Bird Alicebatsman
|3
|0
|18
|1
|6
|1
|0
|Phillips Charlotte Rosebowler
|2.2
|0
|15
|0
|6.43
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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13.2
6
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Patil, 6 runs
13.1
.
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Patil, 0 runs
12.6
.
Charlotte Emily Phillips to Johnson, 0 runs