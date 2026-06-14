Results Score Sussex Sharks vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 14.06.2026

T20

SUS
SUS

90

GLO
GLO

89

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Patil Shristi382841135.71
Collis Izzybatsman23283082.14
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Bird Alicebatsman30181610
Phillips Charlotte Rosebowler2.201506.4300

Latest Highlights

13.2
6

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Patil, 6 runs

13.1
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Patil, 0 runs

12.6
.

Charlotte Emily Phillips to Johnson, 0 runs

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