Highlights Sussex Sharks vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026
Marriott to Wilkinson, wide
Marriott to Wilkinson, 2 wides
Marriott to Wilkinson, wide
Marriott to Johnson, 1 run
Marriott to Wilkinson, leg bye
Marriott to Wilkinson, wide
Marriott to Johnson, 1 run
Robinson to Wilkinson, 1 run
FOUR! Johnson plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
Johnson plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Marriott to Wilkinson, 2 wides
Robinson to Johnson, 1 run
Robinson to Johnson, 4 runs
Marriott to Johnson, 1 run
Wilkinson plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Marriott to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Marriott to Collis, appeal, wicket (caught - Collis)
Marriott to Johnson, 1 run
Sims to Johnson, 1 run
Sims to Collis, 1 run
Sims to Johnson, 1 run
Sims to Johnson, 6 runs
Sims to Johnson, 2 runs
Sims to Johnson, 0 runs
Phillips to Collis, 0 runs
Phillips to Johnson, 1 run
Phillips to Johnson, 0 runs
Phillips to Collis, 1 run
Phillips to Johnson, 1 run
Phillips to Collis, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Johnson, 4 runs
Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Collis, 1 run
Phillips to Green, appeal, wicket (stumped - Green)
Phillips to Green, 0 runs
Phillips to Green, 0 runs
Phillips to Collis, 1 run
Phillips to Green, 1 run
Phillips to Collis, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Collis, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Green, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Green, 2 runs
Anisha Patel to Green, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Collis, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Green, 1 run
Sims to Collis, 4 runs
Sims to Collis, 0 runs
Sims to Green, 1 run
Sims to Green, 0 runs
Sims to Green, appeal
Sims to Green, 0 runs
Thaker to Collis, 4 runs
Thaker to Collis, 4 runs
Thaker to Collis, wide
Thaker to Green, 1 run
Thaker to Green, 0 runs
Thaker to Patil, wicket (caught - Patil)
Thaker to Collis, 1 run
Sims to Patil, appeal
Sims to Patil, 4 runs
Sims to Patil, 0 runs
Sims to Collis, 1 run, appeal
Sims to Collis, 4 runs
Sims to Collis, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Collis, 3 runs
Anisha Patel to Patil, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Patil, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Collis, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Collis, 4 runs
Anisha Patel to Patil, 1 run
Thaker to Patil, 1 run
Thaker to Patil, 4 runs
Thaker to Patil, 0 runs
Thaker to Patil, 0 runs
Thaker to Patil, 0 runs
Thaker to Collis, 1 run
Thaker to Collis, wide
Anisha Patel to Patil, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Collis, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Patil, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Collis, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Patil, 3 runs
Anisha Patel to Patil, 0 runs
Thaker to Patil, leg bye, appeal
Thaker to Patil, 0 runs
Thaker to Patil, 2 runs
Thaker to Patil, 0 runs
Thaker to Collis, 1 run
Thaker to Patil, 1 run
Robinson to Collis, 0 runs
Robinson to Patil, leg bye
Robinson to Patil, 4 leg byes
Robinson to Patil, 0 runs
Robinson to Adams, appeal, wicket (caught - Adams)
Robinson to Adams, 6 runs
Phillips to Adams, 1 run
Phillips to Adams, wide
Phillips to Collis, 1 run
Phillips to Adams, 1 run
Phillips to Collis, 1 run
Phillips to Collis, 0 runs
Phillips to Collis, 0 runs
Robinson to Adams, 0 runs
Robinson to Adams, 2 runs
Robinson to Adams, 0 runs
Robinson to Adams, 4 runs
Robinson to Adams, 2 runs
Robinson to Adams, 0 runs
Phillips to Adams, 1 run
Phillips to Collis, 1 run
Phillips to Adams, 1 run, appeal
Phillips to Collis, 1 run
Phillips to Collis, 0 runs
Phillips to Collis, 0 runs
Robinson to Adams, 0 runs
Robinson to Collis, 1 run
Robinson to Collis, 0 runs
Robinson to Collis, 0 runs
Robinson to Collis, 0 runs
Robinson to Collis, 0 runs
Docherty to Sims, appeal, wicket (caught - Sims)
Sims defends for 2 runs.
Docherty to Sims, 2 runs
Docherty to Sims, 0 runs
Docherty to Sims, wide
Docherty to Sims, 4 runs
Docherty to Thaker, 1 run
Clarke to Sims, 4 runs
Clarke to Thaker, 1 run
Clarke to Sims, 1 run
Clarke to Thaker, 1 run
Clarke to Sims, leg bye
Clarke to Thaker, 1 run
Green to Sims, 4 runs
Green to Thaker, 1 run
Green to Sims, 1 run
Green to Sims, 4 runs
Green to Sims, 4 runs
Green to Sims, 2 runs
O'Neill to Sims, 1 run
O'Neill to Thaker, 1 run
O'Neill to Thaker, 2 runs
O'Neill to Thaker, 2 runs, appeal
O'Neill to Sims, 1 run
O'Neill to Sims, 0 runs
Lee to Thaker, 2 runs
Lee to Sims, 1 run
Lee to Sims, 4 runs
Lee to Sims, 0 runs
Lee to Thaker, 1 run
Lee to Sims, 1 run
Clarke to Thaker, 0 runs
Clarke to Phillips, appeal, wicket (caught - Phillips)
Clarke to Phillips, 0 runs
Clarke to Phillips, 0 runs
Clarke to Hill, appeal, wicket (caught - Hill)
Clarke to Sims, 1 run
Lee to Sims, 1 run
Lee to Hill, 1 run
Lee to Hill, 0 runs
Lee to Hill, 4 runs
Lee to Sims, 1 run
Lee to Sims, 0 runs
Clarke to Hill, 0 runs
Clarke to Sims, 1 run
Clarke to Hill, 1 run
Clarke to Sims, 1 run
Clarke to Sims, 0 runs
Clarke to Presland, appeal, wicket (bowled - Presland)
Johnson to Hill, 0 runs
Johnson to Hill, 4 runs
Johnson to Hill, 0 runs
Johnson to Hill, 0 runs
Johnson to Hill, appeal
Johnson to Presland, 1 run
O'Neill to Presland, 1 run
O'Neill to Hill, 1 run
O'Neill to Clive, wicket (stumped - Clive)
O'Neill to Clive, 4 runs
Clive plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.
O'Neill to Presland, 1 run
Lee to Clive, 0 runs
Lee to Presland, 1 run
Lee to Presland, wide
Lee to Presland, appeal
Lee to Clive, 1 run
Lee to Presland, leg bye
Lee to Presland, 0 runs
O'Neill to Clive, 4 runs
O'Neill to Presland, 1 run
O'Neill to Presland, 0 runs
O'Neill to Presland, 0 runs
O'Neill to Presland, 0 runs
O'Neill to Clive, 1 run
Lee to Clive, 1 run
Lee to Clive, appeal
Lee to Clive, 0 runs
Lee to Presland, 1 run
Lee to Kemp, wicket (stumped - Kemp)
Lee to Kemp, 0 runs
Green to Clive, 2 runs
Green to Clive, 0 runs
Green to Clive, 2 runs
Green to Clive, 2 runs
Green to Clive, 0 runs
Green to Clive, 2 runs
Johnson to Kemp, 4 runs
Johnson to Clive, 1 run
Johnson to Kemp, 1 run
Johnson to Kemp, 0 runs
Johnson to Kemp, 2 runs
Johnson to Kemp, appeal
Docherty to Clive, 4 runs
Docherty to Clive, 4 runs
Docherty to Clive, 0 runs
Docherty to Clive, 0 runs
Docherty to Clive, 0 runs
Docherty to Clive, 4 runs
Johnson to Kemp, 0 runs
Johnson to Clive, 1 run
Johnson to Drinkell, wicket (stumped - Drinkell)
Johnson to Kemp, 1 run
Johnson to Kemp, 0 runs
Johnson to Kemp, 0 runs
Docherty to Drinkell, 0 runs
Docherty to Kemp, 1 run
Docherty to Drinkell, 1 run
Docherty to Kemp, 1 run
Docherty to Drinkell, 1 run
Docherty to Drinkell, 0 runs
Johnson to Kemp, 2 runs
Johnson to Drinkell, 1 run
Johnson to Drinkell, 0 runs
Johnson to Marriott, appeal, wicket (caught - Marriott)
Johnson to Marriott, 0 runs
Johnson to Marriott, 4 runs
Green to Kemp, 0 runs
Green to Kemp, 0 runs
Green to Marriott, 1 run
Green to Kemp, 1 run
Green to Kemp, 0 runs
Green to Marriott, 1 run