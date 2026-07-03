Highlights Sussex Sharks vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026

T20

SUS
SUS

133

NOR
NOR

132

19.4
1

Marriott to Wilkinson, wide

19.4
2

Marriott to Wilkinson, 2 wides

19.4
1

Marriott to Wilkinson, wide

19.3
1

Marriott to Johnson, 1 run

19.2
1

Marriott to Wilkinson, leg bye

19.2
1

Marriott to Wilkinson, wide

19.1
1

Marriott to Johnson, 1 run

18.6
1

Robinson to Wilkinson, 1 run

18.5
4

FOUR! Johnson plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

18.4
1

Johnson plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

18.3
1

Marriott to Wilkinson, 2 wides

18.2
1

Robinson to Johnson, 1 run

18.1
4

Robinson to Johnson, 4 runs

17.5
1

Marriott to Johnson, 1 run

17.4
1

Wilkinson plays a defensive stroke for a run.

17.3
.

Marriott to Wilkinson, 0 runs

17.2
W

Marriott to Collis, appeal, wicket (caught - Collis)

17.1
1

Marriott to Johnson, 1 run

16.6
1

Sims to Johnson, 1 run

16.5
1

Sims to Collis, 1 run

16.4
1

Sims to Johnson, 1 run

16.3
6

Sims to Johnson, 6 runs

16.2
2

Sims to Johnson, 2 runs

16.1
.

Sims to Johnson, 0 runs

15.6
.

Phillips to Collis, 0 runs

15.5
1

Phillips to Johnson, 1 run

15.4
.

Phillips to Johnson, 0 runs

15.3
1

Phillips to Collis, 1 run

15.2
1

Phillips to Johnson, 1 run

15.1
1

Phillips to Collis, 1 run

14.6
.

Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs

14.5
.

Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs

14.4
.

Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs

14.3
4

Anisha Patel to Johnson, 4 runs

14.2
.

Anisha Patel to Johnson, 0 runs

14.1
1

Anisha Patel to Collis, 1 run

13.6
W

Phillips to Green, appeal, wicket (stumped - Green)

13.5
.

Phillips to Green, 0 runs

13.4
.

Phillips to Green, 0 runs

13.3
1

Phillips to Collis, 1 run

13.2
1

Phillips to Green, 1 run

13.1
1

Phillips to Collis, 1 run

12.6
1

Anisha Patel to Collis, 1 run

12.5
1

Anisha Patel to Green, 1 run

12.4
2

Anisha Patel to Green, 2 runs

12.3
.

Anisha Patel to Green, 0 runs

12.2
1

Anisha Patel to Collis, 1 run

12.1
1

Anisha Patel to Green, 1 run

11.6
4

Sims to Collis, 4 runs

11.5
.

Sims to Collis, 0 runs

11.4
1

Sims to Green, 1 run

11.3
.

Sims to Green, 0 runs

11.2
.

Sims to Green, appeal

11.1
.

Sims to Green, 0 runs

10.6
4

Thaker to Collis, 4 runs

10.5
4

Thaker to Collis, 4 runs

10.5
1

Thaker to Collis, wide

10.4
1

Thaker to Green, 1 run

10.3
.

Thaker to Green, 0 runs

10.2
W

Thaker to Patil, wicket (caught - Patil)

10.1
1

Thaker to Collis, 1 run

9.6
.

Sims to Patil, appeal

9.5
4

Sims to Patil, 4 runs

9.4
.

Sims to Patil, 0 runs

9.3
1

Sims to Collis, 1 run, appeal

9.2
4

Sims to Collis, 4 runs

9.1
.

Sims to Collis, 0 runs

8.6
3

Anisha Patel to Collis, 3 runs

8.5
1

Anisha Patel to Patil, 1 run

8.4
.

Anisha Patel to Patil, 0 runs

8.3
1

Anisha Patel to Collis, 1 run

8.2
4

Anisha Patel to Collis, 4 runs

8.1
1

Anisha Patel to Patil, 1 run

7.6
1

Thaker to Patil, 1 run

7.5
4

Thaker to Patil, 4 runs

7.4
.

Thaker to Patil, 0 runs

7.3
.

Thaker to Patil, 0 runs

7.2
.

Thaker to Patil, 0 runs

7.1
1

Thaker to Collis, 1 run

7.1
1

Thaker to Collis, wide

6.6
.

Anisha Patel to Patil, 0 runs

6.5
1

Anisha Patel to Collis, 1 run

6.4
1

Anisha Patel to Patil, 1 run

6.3
1

Anisha Patel to Collis, 1 run

6.2
3

Anisha Patel to Patil, 3 runs

6.1
.

Anisha Patel to Patil, 0 runs

5.6
1lb

Thaker to Patil, leg bye, appeal

5.5
.

Thaker to Patil, 0 runs

5.4
2

Thaker to Patil, 2 runs

5.3
.

Thaker to Patil, 0 runs

5.2
1

Thaker to Collis, 1 run

5.1
1

Thaker to Patil, 1 run

4.6
.

Robinson to Collis, 0 runs

4.5
1

Robinson to Patil, leg bye

4.4
4

Robinson to Patil, 4 leg byes

4.3
.

Robinson to Patil, 0 runs

4.2
W

Robinson to Adams, appeal, wicket (caught - Adams)

4.1
6

Robinson to Adams, 6 runs

3.6
1

Phillips to Adams, 1 run

3.6
1

Phillips to Adams, wide

3.5
1

Phillips to Collis, 1 run

3.4
1

Phillips to Adams, 1 run

3.3
1

Phillips to Collis, 1 run

3.2
.

Phillips to Collis, 0 runs

3.1
.

Phillips to Collis, 0 runs

2.6
.

Robinson to Adams, 0 runs

2.5
2

Robinson to Adams, 2 runs

2.4
.

Robinson to Adams, 0 runs

2.3
4

Robinson to Adams, 4 runs

2.2
2

Robinson to Adams, 2 runs

2.1
.

Robinson to Adams, 0 runs

1.6
1

Phillips to Adams, 1 run

1.5
1

Phillips to Collis, 1 run

1.4
1

Phillips to Adams, 1 run, appeal

1.3
1

Phillips to Collis, 1 run

1.2
.

Phillips to Collis, 0 runs

1.1
.

Phillips to Collis, 0 runs

0.6
.

Robinson to Adams, 0 runs

0.5
1

Robinson to Collis, 1 run

0.4
.

Robinson to Collis, 0 runs

0.3
.

Robinson to Collis, 0 runs

0.2
.

Robinson to Collis, 0 runs

0.1
.

Robinson to Collis, 0 runs

19.6
W

Docherty to Sims, appeal, wicket (caught - Sims)

19.5
2

Sims defends for 2 runs.

19.4
2

Docherty to Sims, 2 runs

19.3
.

Docherty to Sims, 0 runs

19.3
1

Docherty to Sims, wide

19.2
4

Docherty to Sims, 4 runs

19.1
1

Docherty to Thaker, 1 run

18.6
4

Clarke to Sims, 4 runs

18.5
1

Clarke to Thaker, 1 run

18.4
1

Clarke to Sims, 1 run

18.3
1

Clarke to Thaker, 1 run

18.2
1

Clarke to Sims, leg bye

18.1
1

Clarke to Thaker, 1 run

17.6
4

Green to Sims, 4 runs

17.5
1

Green to Thaker, 1 run

17.4
1

Green to Sims, 1 run

17.3
4

Green to Sims, 4 runs

17.2
4

Green to Sims, 4 runs

17.1
2

Green to Sims, 2 runs

16.6
1

O'Neill to Sims, 1 run

16.5
1

O'Neill to Thaker, 1 run

16.4
2

O'Neill to Thaker, 2 runs

16.3
2

O'Neill to Thaker, 2 runs, appeal

16.2
1

O'Neill to Sims, 1 run

16.1
.

O'Neill to Sims, 0 runs

15.6
2

Lee to Thaker, 2 runs

15.5
1

Lee to Sims, 1 run

15.4
4

Lee to Sims, 4 runs

15.3
.

Lee to Sims, 0 runs

15.2
1

Lee to Thaker, 1 run

15.1
1

Lee to Sims, 1 run

14.6
.

Clarke to Thaker, 0 runs

14.5
W

Clarke to Phillips, appeal, wicket (caught - Phillips)

14.4
.

Clarke to Phillips, 0 runs

14.3
.

Clarke to Phillips, 0 runs

14.2
W

Clarke to Hill, appeal, wicket (caught - Hill)

14.1
1

Clarke to Sims, 1 run

13.6
1

Lee to Sims, 1 run

13.5
1

Lee to Hill, 1 run

13.4
.

Lee to Hill, 0 runs

13.3
4

Lee to Hill, 4 runs

13.2
1

Lee to Sims, 1 run

13.1
.

Lee to Sims, 0 runs

12.6
.

Clarke to Hill, 0 runs

12.5
1

Clarke to Sims, 1 run

12.4
1

Clarke to Hill, 1 run

12.3
1

Clarke to Sims, 1 run

12.2
.

Clarke to Sims, 0 runs

12.1
W

Clarke to Presland, appeal, wicket (bowled - Presland)

11.6
.

Johnson to Hill, 0 runs

11.5
4

Johnson to Hill, 4 runs

11.4
.

Johnson to Hill, 0 runs

11.3
.

Johnson to Hill, 0 runs

11.2
.

Johnson to Hill, appeal

11.1
1

Johnson to Presland, 1 run

10.6
1

O'Neill to Presland, 1 run

10.5
1

O'Neill to Hill, 1 run

10.4
W

O'Neill to Clive, wicket (stumped - Clive)

10.3
4

O'Neill to Clive, 4 runs

10.2
2

Clive plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

10.1
1

O'Neill to Presland, 1 run

9.6
.

Lee to Clive, 0 runs

9.5
1

Lee to Presland, 1 run

9.5
1

Lee to Presland, wide

9.4
.

Lee to Presland, appeal

9.3
1

Lee to Clive, 1 run

9.2
1

Lee to Presland, leg bye

9.1
.

Lee to Presland, 0 runs

8.6
4

O'Neill to Clive, 4 runs

8.5
1

O'Neill to Presland, 1 run

8.4
.

O'Neill to Presland, 0 runs

8.3
.

O'Neill to Presland, 0 runs

8.2
.

O'Neill to Presland, 0 runs

8.1
1

O'Neill to Clive, 1 run

7.6
1

Lee to Clive, 1 run

7.5
.

Lee to Clive, appeal

7.4
.

Lee to Clive, 0 runs

7.3
1

Lee to Presland, 1 run

7.2
W

Lee to Kemp, wicket (stumped - Kemp)

7.1
.

Lee to Kemp, 0 runs

6.6
2

Green to Clive, 2 runs

6.5
.

Green to Clive, 0 runs

6.4
2

Green to Clive, 2 runs

6.3
2

Green to Clive, 2 runs

6.2
.

Green to Clive, 0 runs

6.1
2

Green to Clive, 2 runs

5.6
4

Johnson to Kemp, 4 runs

5.5
1

Johnson to Clive, 1 run

5.4
1

Johnson to Kemp, 1 run

5.3
.

Johnson to Kemp, 0 runs

5.2
2

Johnson to Kemp, 2 runs

5.1
.

Johnson to Kemp, appeal

4.6
4

Docherty to Clive, 4 runs

4.5
4

Docherty to Clive, 4 runs

4.4
.

Docherty to Clive, 0 runs

4.3
.

Docherty to Clive, 0 runs

4.2
.

Docherty to Clive, 0 runs

4.1
4

Docherty to Clive, 4 runs

3.6
.

Johnson to Kemp, 0 runs

3.5
1

Johnson to Clive, 1 run

3.4
W

Johnson to Drinkell, wicket (stumped - Drinkell)

3.3
1

Johnson to Kemp, 1 run

3.2
.

Johnson to Kemp, 0 runs

3.1
.

Johnson to Kemp, 0 runs

2.6
.

Docherty to Drinkell, 0 runs

2.5
1

Docherty to Kemp, 1 run

2.4
1

Docherty to Drinkell, 1 run

2.3
1

Docherty to Kemp, 1 run

2.2
1

Docherty to Drinkell, 1 run

2.1
.

Docherty to Drinkell, 0 runs

1.6
2

Johnson to Kemp, 2 runs

1.5
1

Johnson to Drinkell, 1 run

1.4
.

Johnson to Drinkell, 0 runs

1.3
W

Johnson to Marriott, appeal, wicket (caught - Marriott)

1.2
.

Johnson to Marriott, 0 runs

1.1
4

Johnson to Marriott, 4 runs

0.6
.

Green to Kemp, 0 runs

0.5
.

Green to Kemp, 0 runs

0.4
1

Green to Marriott, 1 run

0.3
1

Green to Kemp, 1 run

0.2
.

Green to Kemp, 0 runs

0.1
1

Green to Marriott, 1 run