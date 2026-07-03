Squads Sussex Sharks vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026

T20

SUS
SUS

133

NOR
NOR

132

Playing

SUS
SUS
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Marriott Gemma

all rounder

Adams Mollie

wicket keeper

Kemp Amelia

no information yet

Patil Shristi

no information yet

Drinkell Mary

no information yet

Johnson Bella

no information yet

Clive Ava

no information yet

Wilkinson Phoebe

all rounder

Stanley Talitha

no information yet

Hill Chloe

batsman

Clarke Darcey

no information yet

Lee Ava Georgina

all rounder

Thaker Clara

no information yet

Doherty Kali-Ann

no information yet

Phillips Ella

no information yet

Bench

SUS
SUS
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Beck SA

no information yet

Buckle Anna

no information yet

Austin Meg

batsman

Champion Maya

no information yet

Butcher Abby

no information yet

Curling Lottie

no information yet

Denman Rebecca

no information yet

Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Gentry Indigo

no information yet

Gibbs Emma

no information yet

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Groves Emily

no information yet

Howarth Bella

all rounder

Harvey Beth

no information yet

Joseph Tia

no information yet

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Lewis Anna

no information yet

Turner Erica

wicket keeper

Mullins Faye

no information yet

Mullins Hope

no information yet

Noakes Alice

no information yet

Pedley Georgie

no information yet

Phillipson EF

no information yet

Taylor Maisie

no information yet

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Taylor Millie

no information yet

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Western Lucy

no information yet

Westley Jasmine

no information yet