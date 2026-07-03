Squads Sussex Sharks vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Collis Izzy
batsman
Marriott Gemma
all rounder
Adams Mollie
wicket keeper
Kemp Amelia
no information yet
Patil Shristi
no information yet
Patel Anisha
bowler
Green Chiara Marisa
all rounder
Drinkell Mary
no information yet
Johnson Bella
no information yet
Clive Ava
no information yet
Wilkinson Phoebe
all rounder
Presland Alicia Demi
all rounder
Stanley Talitha
no information yet
Hill Chloe
batsman
Clarke Darcey
no information yet
Sims Ilenia
bowler
Lee Ava Georgina
all rounder
Thaker Clara
no information yet
Doherty Kali-Ann
no information yet
Robinson Bethan
bowler
O'Neill Eve
bowler
Phillips Ella
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Beck SA
no information yet
Ascott Bethany
bowler
Buckle Anna
no information yet
Austin Meg
batsman
Champion Maya
no information yet
Butcher Abby
no information yet
Curling Lottie
no information yet
Carpenter Emily
bowler
Denman Rebecca
no information yet
Dowse Ariana
wicket keeper
Gentry Indigo
no information yet
Gibbs Emma
no information yet
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Groves Josie
bowler
Groves Emily
no information yet
Howarth Bella
all rounder
Harman Nancy
bowler
Kirk Michaela
batsman
Harvey Beth
no information yet
Reid Mabel
bowler
Joseph Tia
no information yet
Russell Liz
bowler
Khan Regina Suddahazai Isabella
all rounder
Smart Poppy
batsman
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Speed Katherine
batsman
Lewis Anna
no information yet
Turner Erica
wicket keeper
Mullan Daisy
batsman
Mullins Faye
no information yet
Mullins Hope
no information yet
Noakes Alice
no information yet
Norgrove Abigale
batsman
Pedley Georgie
no information yet
Phillipson EF
no information yet
Taylor Maisie
no information yet
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Taylor Millie
no information yet
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Western Lucy
no information yet
Westley Jasmine
no information yet