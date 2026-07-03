Match details Sussex Sharks vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026

T20

SUS
SUS

133

NOR
NOR

132

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Northamptonshire Steelbacks won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, July 03, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sussex Sharks Squad

PlayersCollis Izzy, Adams Mollie, Patil Shristi, Green Chiara Marisa, Johnson Bella, Wilkinson Phoebe, Stanley Talitha, Clarke Darcey, Lee Ava Georgina, Doherty Kali-Ann, O'Neill Eve
BenchBeck SA, Buckle Anna, Champion Maya, Curling Lottie, Denman Rebecca, Gentry Indigo, Gibb Daisy, Groves Emily, Harman Nancy, Harvey Beth, Joseph Tia, Khan Regina Suddahazai Isabella, King Rachel, Lewis Anna, Mullan Daisy, Mullins Faye, Mullins Hope, Noakes Alice, Norgrove Abigale, Pedley Georgie, Phillipson EF, Taylor Maisie, Taylor Mary, Taylor Millie, Tulloch Poppy, Western Lucy, Westley Jasmine

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Squad

PlayersMarriott Gemma, Kemp Amelia, Patel Anisha, Drinkell Mary, Clive Ava, Presland Alicia Demi, Hill Chloe, Sims Ilenia, Thaker Clara, Robinson Bethan, Phillips Ella, Sims Lenny
BenchAscott Bethany, Austin Meg, Butcher Abby, Carpenter Emily, Dowse Ariana, Gibbs Emma, Groves Josie, Howarth Bella, Kirk Michaela, Reid Mabel, Russell Liz, Smart Poppy, Speed Katherine, Turner Erica

Venue Guide

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