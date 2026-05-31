Highlights Worcestershire Rapids vs Derbyshire Falcons T20 T20 Blast, Women 31.05.2026
Roberts to Duckworth, 4 runs
Roberts to Duckworth, 4 runs
Roberts to Duckworth, 4 runs
Roberts to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Bishop to Duckworth, 0 runs
Bishop to Kenvyn, 1 run
Bishop to Duckworth, 1 run
Bishop to Duckworth, 4 runs
Bishop to Kenvyn, 1 run
Bishop to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Roberts to Duckworth, 4 runs
Roberts to Duckworth, 0 runs
Roberts to Kenvyn, 1 run
Roberts to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Roberts to Duckworth, 1 run
Roberts to Kenvyn, 1 run
Gillgrass to Duckworth, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Duckworth, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Duckworth, 4 runs
Gillgrass to Duckworth, 4 runs
Gillgrass to Duckworth, 4 runs
Gillgrass to Duckworth, 0 runs
Boycott to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Boycott to Duckworth, 1 run
Boycott to Duckworth, 0 runs
Boycott to Duckworth, 4 runs
Boycott to Duckworth, 0 runs
Boycott to Kenvyn, 1 run
Gillgrass to Kenvyn, 1 run
Gillgrass to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Duckworth, 1 run
Gillgrass to Duckworth, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Duckworth, 2 runs
Gillgrass to Kenvyn, 1 run
Boycott to Duckworth, 0 runs
Boycott to Duckworth, 2 runs
Boycott to Duckworth, 0 runs
Boycott to Kenvyn, 1 run
Boycott to Duckworth, 1 run
Boycott to Kenvyn, leg bye
Gillgrass to Duckworth, 4 runs
Gillgrass to Duckworth, 4 runs
Gillgrass to Kenvyn, 1 run
Gillgrass to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Boycott to Duckworth, 0 runs
Boycott to Duckworth, appeal
Boycott to Duckworth, 0 runs
Boycott to Duckworth, 0 runs
Boycott to Kenvyn, 1 run
Boycott to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Bishop to Kenvyn, 1 run
Bishop to Duckworth, 1 run
Bishop to Duckworth, 0 runs
Bishop to Kenvyn, 1 run
Bishop to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Bishop to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Maund to Duckworth, 4 runs
Maund to Duckworth, 0 runs
Maund to Duckworth, 0 runs
Maund to Kenvyn, 1 run
Maund to Duckworth, 1 run
Maund to Duckworth, 0 runs
Bishop to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Bishop to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Bishop to Duckworth, 1 run
Bishop to Duckworth, 0 runs
Bishop to Duckworth, 0 runs
Bishop to Lonsdale, wicket (caught - Lonsdale)
Maund to Lonsdale, 1 run
Maund to Kenvyn, leg bye
Maund to Lonsdale, leg bye
Maund to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Maund to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Maund to Kenvyn, leg bye
Maund to Kenvyn, 3 wides
Baker-Smith to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Lonsdale, 2 runs
Baker-Smith to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Lonsdale, 4 runs
Baker-Smith to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Beach to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Beach to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Beach to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Beach to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Beach to Kenvyn, 2 runs
Beach to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Baker-Smith to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Lonsdale, 4 runs
Baker-Smith to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Fackrell, appeal, wicket (caught - Fackrell)
Baker-Smith to Fackrell, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Fackrell, 0 runs
Beach to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Beach to Allen, appeal, wicket (bowled - Allen)
Beach to Fackrell, 1 run
Beach to Fackrell, 0 runs
Beach to Allen, 1 run
Beach to Allen, 4 runs
Darlow to Roberts, 1 run
Darlow to Roberts, 0 runs
Darlow to Maund, appeal, wicket (bowled - Maund)
Darlow to Boycott, appeal, wicket (stumped - Boycott)
Darlow to Beach, 1 run
Darlow to Boycott, 1 run
Fackrell to Boycott, 1 run
Fackrell to Beach, 1 run
Fackrell to Beach, 2 runs
Fackrell to Beach, 0 runs
Fackrell to Boycott, 1 run
Fackrell to Beach, 1 run
Darlow to Beach, 1 run
Darlow to Baker-Smith, appeal, wicket (bowled - Baker-Smith)
Darlow to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Darlow to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Darlow to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Darlow to Baker-Smith, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Boycott, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Baker-Smith, 1 run
Kenvyn to Bishop, wicket (caught - Bishop)
Kenvyn to Bishop, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Bishop, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Boycott, leg bye
Knowling-Davies to Bishop, 4 runs
Knowling-Davies to Boycott, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Boycott, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Boycott, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Boycott, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Boycott, 4 runs
Clarke to Boycott, 1 run
Clarke to Boycott, 0 runs
Clarke to Boycott, 0 runs
Clarke to Bishop, 1 run
Clarke to Mitchell, appeal, wicket (caught - Mitchell)
Clarke to Mitchell, 4 runs
Clarke to Mitchell, wide
Kenvyn to Boycott, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Boycott, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Boycott, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Boycott, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Mitchell, 1 run
Kenvyn to Mitchell, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Boycott, 4 runs
Knowling-Davies to Boycott, 4 runs
Knowling-Davies to Boycott, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Boycott, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Tweats, appeal, wicket (caught - Tweats)
Knowling-Davies to Tweats, 0 runs
Fackrell to Mitchell, 0 runs
Fackrell to Mitchell, 0 runs
Fackrell to Tweats, 1 run
Fackrell to Mitchell, 1 run
Fackrell to Tweats, 1 run
Fackrell to Mitchell, 1 run
Bedi to Mitchell, 1 run
Bedi to Tweats, 1 run
Bedi to Tweats, 2 runs
Bedi to Mitchell, 1 run
Bedi to Mitchell, 4 runs
Bedi to Mitchell, 4 runs
Darlow to Tweats, 2 runs
Darlow to Tweats, 0 runs
Darlow to Tweats, 4 runs
Darlow to Mitchell, 1 run
Darlow to Tweats, 1 run
Darlow to Tweats, 0 runs
Bedi to Tweats, 1 run
Bedi to Tweats, 0 runs
Bedi to Mitchell, 1 run
Bedi to Tweats, 1 run
Bedi to Tweats, 0 runs
Bedi to Mitchell, 1 run
Darlow to Tweats, 0 runs
Darlow to Mitchell, 1 run
Darlow to Mitchell, 0 runs
Darlow to Gillgrass, wicket (lbw - Gillgrass)
Darlow to Tweats, 1 run
Darlow to Gillgrass, 1 run
Fackrell to Gillgrass, 1 run
Fackrell to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Fackrell to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Fackrell to Tweats, 1 run
Fackrell to Tweats, wide
Fackrell to Tweats, 0 runs
Fackrell to Beech, wicket (caught - Beech)
Clarke to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Clarke to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Clarke to Gillgrass, 4 runs
Clarke to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Clarke to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Clarke to Beech, 1 run
Fackrell to Beech, 1 run
Fackrell to Beech, 4 runs
Fackrell to Beech, 0 runs
Fackrell to Beech, 4 runs
Fackrell to Gillgrass, 1 run
Fackrell to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Clarke to Beech, 0 runs
Clarke to Beech, 0 runs
Clarke to Beech, 0 runs
Clarke to Beech, 6 runs
Clarke to Beech, 0 runs
Clarke to Beech, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Gillgrass, 4 runs
Tennakoon to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Gillgrass, wide
Tennakoon to Gillgrass, wide
Tennakoon to Gillgrass, 4 runs
Tennakoon to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Gillgrass, wide
Clarke to Beech, 4 runs
Clarke to Beech, 0 runs
Clarke to Beech, 0 runs
Clarke to Pollard, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pollard)
Clarke to Pollard, 0 runs
Clarke to Pollard, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Gillgrass, wide
Tennakoon to Gillgrass, wide
Tennakoon to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Gillgrass, wide