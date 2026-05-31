Highlights Worcestershire Rapids vs Derbyshire Falcons T20 T20 Blast, Women 31.05.2026

T20

WOR
WOR

109

DER
DER

112

16.6
4

Roberts to Duckworth, 4 runs

16.5
4

Roberts to Duckworth, 4 runs

16.4
4

Roberts to Duckworth, 4 runs

16.1
4

Roberts to Kenvyn, 4 runs

15.6
.

Bishop to Duckworth, 0 runs

15.5
1

Bishop to Kenvyn, 1 run

15.4
1

Bishop to Duckworth, 1 run

15.3
4

Bishop to Duckworth, 4 runs

15.2
1

Bishop to Kenvyn, 1 run

15.1
.

Bishop to Kenvyn, 0 runs

14.6
4

Roberts to Duckworth, 4 runs

14.5
.

Roberts to Duckworth, 0 runs

14.4
1

Roberts to Kenvyn, 1 run

14.3
.

Roberts to Kenvyn, 0 runs

14.2
1

Roberts to Duckworth, 1 run

14.1
1

Roberts to Kenvyn, 1 run

13.6
.

Gillgrass to Duckworth, 0 runs

13.5
.

Gillgrass to Duckworth, 0 runs

13.4
4

Gillgrass to Duckworth, 4 runs

13.3
4

Gillgrass to Duckworth, 4 runs

13.2
4

Gillgrass to Duckworth, 4 runs

13.1
.

Gillgrass to Duckworth, 0 runs

12.6
.

Boycott to Kenvyn, 0 runs

12.5
1

Boycott to Duckworth, 1 run

12.4
.

Boycott to Duckworth, 0 runs

12.3
4

Boycott to Duckworth, 4 runs

12.2
.

Boycott to Duckworth, 0 runs

12.1
1

Boycott to Kenvyn, 1 run

11.6
1

Gillgrass to Kenvyn, 1 run

11.5
.

Gillgrass to Kenvyn, 0 runs

11.4
1

Gillgrass to Duckworth, 1 run

11.3
.

Gillgrass to Duckworth, 0 runs

11.2
2

Gillgrass to Duckworth, 2 runs

11.1
1

Gillgrass to Kenvyn, 1 run

10.6
.

Boycott to Duckworth, 0 runs

10.5
2

Boycott to Duckworth, 2 runs

10.4
.

Boycott to Duckworth, 0 runs

10.3
1

Boycott to Kenvyn, 1 run

10.2
1

Boycott to Duckworth, 1 run

10.1
1

Boycott to Kenvyn, leg bye

9.6
4

Gillgrass to Duckworth, 4 runs

9.5
4

Gillgrass to Duckworth, 4 runs

9.4
1

Gillgrass to Kenvyn, 1 run

9.3
.

Gillgrass to Kenvyn, 0 runs

9.2
.

Gillgrass to Kenvyn, 0 runs

9.1
.

Gillgrass to Kenvyn, 0 runs

8.6
.

Boycott to Duckworth, 0 runs

8.5
.

Boycott to Duckworth, appeal

8.4
.

Boycott to Duckworth, 0 runs

8.3
.

Boycott to Duckworth, 0 runs

8.2
1

Boycott to Kenvyn, 1 run

8.1
.

Boycott to Kenvyn, 0 runs

7.6
1

Bishop to Kenvyn, 1 run

7.5
1

Bishop to Duckworth, 1 run

7.4
.

Bishop to Duckworth, 0 runs

7.3
1

Bishop to Kenvyn, 1 run

7.2
.

Bishop to Kenvyn, 0 runs

7.1
.

Bishop to Kenvyn, 0 runs

6.6
4

Maund to Duckworth, 4 runs

6.5
.

Maund to Duckworth, 0 runs

6.4
.

Maund to Duckworth, 0 runs

6.3
1

Maund to Kenvyn, 1 run

6.2
1

Maund to Duckworth, 1 run

6.1
.

Maund to Duckworth, 0 runs

5.6
.

Bishop to Kenvyn, 0 runs

5.5
.

Bishop to Kenvyn, 0 runs

5.4
1

Bishop to Duckworth, 1 run

5.3
.

Bishop to Duckworth, 0 runs

5.2
.

Bishop to Duckworth, 0 runs

5.1
W

Bishop to Lonsdale, wicket (caught - Lonsdale)

4.6
1

Maund to Lonsdale, 1 run

4.5
1

Maund to Kenvyn, leg bye

4.4
1

Maund to Lonsdale, leg bye

4.3
.

Maund to Lonsdale, 0 runs

4.2
.

Maund to Lonsdale, 0 runs

4.1
1

Maund to Kenvyn, leg bye

4.1
3

Maund to Kenvyn, 3 wides

3.6
.

Baker-Smith to Lonsdale, 0 runs

3.5
.

Baker-Smith to Lonsdale, 0 runs

3.4
2

Baker-Smith to Lonsdale, 2 runs

3.3
.

Baker-Smith to Lonsdale, 0 runs

3.2
4

Baker-Smith to Lonsdale, 4 runs

3.1
.

Baker-Smith to Lonsdale, 0 runs

2.6
4

Beach to Kenvyn, 4 runs

2.5
.

Beach to Kenvyn, 0 runs

2.4
.

Beach to Kenvyn, 0 runs

2.3
.

Beach to Kenvyn, 0 runs

2.2
2

Beach to Kenvyn, 2 runs

2.1
4

Beach to Kenvyn, 4 runs

1.6
.

Baker-Smith to Lonsdale, 0 runs

1.5
4

Baker-Smith to Lonsdale, 4 runs

1.4
.

Baker-Smith to Lonsdale, 0 runs

1.3
W

Baker-Smith to Fackrell, appeal, wicket (caught - Fackrell)

1.2
.

Baker-Smith to Fackrell, 0 runs

1.1
.

Baker-Smith to Fackrell, 0 runs

0.6
.

Beach to Kenvyn, 0 runs

0.5
W

Beach to Allen, appeal, wicket (bowled - Allen)

0.4
1

Beach to Fackrell, 1 run

0.3
.

Beach to Fackrell, 0 runs

0.2
1

Beach to Allen, 1 run

0.1
4

Beach to Allen, 4 runs

19.6
1

Darlow to Roberts, 1 run

19.5
.

Darlow to Roberts, 0 runs

19.4
W

Darlow to Maund, appeal, wicket (bowled - Maund)

19.3
W

Darlow to Boycott, appeal, wicket (stumped - Boycott)

19.2
1

Darlow to Beach, 1 run

19.1
1

Darlow to Boycott, 1 run

18.6
1

Fackrell to Boycott, 1 run

18.5
1

Fackrell to Beach, 1 run

18.4
2

Fackrell to Beach, 2 runs

18.3
.

Fackrell to Beach, 0 runs

18.2
1

Fackrell to Boycott, 1 run

18.1
1

Fackrell to Beach, 1 run

17.6
1

Darlow to Beach, 1 run

17.5
W

Darlow to Baker-Smith, appeal, wicket (bowled - Baker-Smith)

17.4
.

Darlow to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

17.3
.

Darlow to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

17.2
.

Darlow to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

17.1
.

Darlow to Baker-Smith, 0 runs

16.6
.

Kenvyn to Boycott, 0 runs

16.5
1

Kenvyn to Baker-Smith, 1 run

16.4
W

Kenvyn to Bishop, wicket (caught - Bishop)

16.3
.

Kenvyn to Bishop, 0 runs

16.2
.

Kenvyn to Bishop, 0 runs

16.1
1

Kenvyn to Boycott, leg bye

15.6
4

Knowling-Davies to Bishop, 4 runs

15.5
1

Knowling-Davies to Boycott, 1 run

15.4
.

Knowling-Davies to Boycott, 0 runs

15.3
.

Knowling-Davies to Boycott, 0 runs

15.2
.

Knowling-Davies to Boycott, 0 runs

15.1
4

Knowling-Davies to Boycott, 4 runs

14.6
1

Clarke to Boycott, 1 run

14.5
.

Clarke to Boycott, 0 runs

14.4
.

Clarke to Boycott, 0 runs

14.3
1

Clarke to Bishop, 1 run

14.2
W

Clarke to Mitchell, appeal, wicket (caught - Mitchell)

14.1
4

Clarke to Mitchell, 4 runs

14.1
1

Clarke to Mitchell, wide

13.6
.

Kenvyn to Boycott, 0 runs

13.5
.

Kenvyn to Boycott, 0 runs

13.4
.

Kenvyn to Boycott, 0 runs

13.3
.

Kenvyn to Boycott, 0 runs

13.2
1

Kenvyn to Mitchell, 1 run

13.1
.

Kenvyn to Mitchell, 0 runs

12.6
4

Knowling-Davies to Boycott, 4 runs

12.5
4

Knowling-Davies to Boycott, 4 runs

12.4
.

Knowling-Davies to Boycott, 0 runs

12.3
.

Knowling-Davies to Boycott, 0 runs

12.2
W

Knowling-Davies to Tweats, appeal, wicket (caught - Tweats)

12.1
.

Knowling-Davies to Tweats, 0 runs

11.6
.

Fackrell to Mitchell, 0 runs

11.5
.

Fackrell to Mitchell, 0 runs

11.4
1

Fackrell to Tweats, 1 run

11.3
1

Fackrell to Mitchell, 1 run

11.2
1

Fackrell to Tweats, 1 run

11.1
1

Fackrell to Mitchell, 1 run

10.6
1

Bedi to Mitchell, 1 run

10.5
1

Bedi to Tweats, 1 run

10.4
2

Bedi to Tweats, 2 runs

10.3
1

Bedi to Mitchell, 1 run

10.2
4

Bedi to Mitchell, 4 runs

10.1
4

Bedi to Mitchell, 4 runs

9.6
2

Darlow to Tweats, 2 runs

9.5
.

Darlow to Tweats, 0 runs

9.4
4

Darlow to Tweats, 4 runs

9.3
1

Darlow to Mitchell, 1 run

9.2
1

Darlow to Tweats, 1 run

9.1
.

Darlow to Tweats, 0 runs

8.6
1

Bedi to Tweats, 1 run

8.5
.

Bedi to Tweats, 0 runs

8.4
1

Bedi to Mitchell, 1 run

8.3
1

Bedi to Tweats, 1 run

8.2
.

Bedi to Tweats, 0 runs

8.1
1

Bedi to Mitchell, 1 run

7.6
.

Darlow to Tweats, 0 runs

7.5
1

Darlow to Mitchell, 1 run

7.4
.

Darlow to Mitchell, 0 runs

7.3
W

Darlow to Gillgrass, wicket (lbw - Gillgrass)

7.2
1

Darlow to Tweats, 1 run

7.1
1

Darlow to Gillgrass, 1 run

6.6
1

Fackrell to Gillgrass, 1 run

6.5
.

Fackrell to Gillgrass, 0 runs

6.4
.

Fackrell to Gillgrass, 0 runs

6.3
1

Fackrell to Tweats, 1 run

6.3
1

Fackrell to Tweats, wide

6.2
.

Fackrell to Tweats, 0 runs

6.1
W

Fackrell to Beech, wicket (caught - Beech)

5.6
.

Clarke to Gillgrass, 0 runs

5.5
.

Clarke to Gillgrass, 0 runs

5.4
4

Clarke to Gillgrass, 4 runs

5.3
.

Clarke to Gillgrass, 0 runs

5.2
.

Clarke to Gillgrass, 0 runs

5.1
1

Clarke to Beech, 1 run

4.6
1

Fackrell to Beech, 1 run

4.5
4

Fackrell to Beech, 4 runs

4.4
.

Fackrell to Beech, 0 runs

4.3
4

Fackrell to Beech, 4 runs

4.2
1

Fackrell to Gillgrass, 1 run

4.1
.

Fackrell to Gillgrass, 0 runs

3.6
.

Clarke to Beech, 0 runs

3.5
.

Clarke to Beech, 0 runs

3.4
.

Clarke to Beech, 0 runs

3.3
4

Clarke to Beech, 6 runs

3.2
.

Clarke to Beech, 0 runs

3.1
.

Clarke to Beech, 0 runs

2.6
.

Tennakoon to Gillgrass, 0 runs

2.5
4

Tennakoon to Gillgrass, 4 runs

2.4
.

Tennakoon to Gillgrass, 0 runs

2.3
.

Tennakoon to Gillgrass, 0 runs

2.3
1

Tennakoon to Gillgrass, wide

2.3
1

Tennakoon to Gillgrass, wide

2.2
4

Tennakoon to Gillgrass, 4 runs

2.1
.

Tennakoon to Gillgrass, 0 runs

2.1
1

Tennakoon to Gillgrass, wide

1.6
4

Clarke to Beech, 4 runs

1.5
.

Clarke to Beech, 0 runs

1.4
.

Clarke to Beech, 0 runs

1.3
W

Clarke to Pollard, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pollard)

1.2
.

Clarke to Pollard, 0 runs

1.1
.

Clarke to Pollard, 0 runs

0.6
.

Tennakoon to Gillgrass, 0 runs

0.5
.

Tennakoon to Gillgrass, 0 runs

0.5
1

Tennakoon to Gillgrass, wide

0.5
1

Tennakoon to Gillgrass, wide

0.4
.

Tennakoon to Gillgrass, 0 runs

0.3
.

Tennakoon to Gillgrass, 0 runs

0.2
.

Tennakoon to Gillgrass, 0 runs

0.1
.

Tennakoon to Gillgrass, 0 runs

0.1
1

Tennakoon to Gillgrass, wide