Squads Worcestershire Rapids vs Derbyshire Falcons T20 T20 Blast, Women 31.05.2026

T20

WOR
WOR

109

DER
DER

112

Playing

WOR
WOR
DER
DER
First TeamSecond Team
Gillgrass Bryony

no information yet

Beech Sophie

no information yet

Kenvyn Lauren

all rounder

Boycott Clare

all rounder

Mitchell Sophia

no information yet

Bishop Megan

no information yet

Tennakoon Malisha

no information yet

Baker-Smith C

no information yet

Beach Jess

no information yet

Maund Amy

batsman

Roberts Charlotte

no information yet

Pollard Elicia

all rounder

Clarke Francesca

no information yet

Bench

WOR
WOR
DER
DER
First TeamSecond Team
Bishop Meg

no information yet

Andrews Maria

no information yet

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Couser Jessica Alice

no information yet

Davies Gwenan

wicket keeper

Crosby Erynn

no information yet

Davies Poppy

wicket keeper

Gray Millie

no information yet

Davis Ruby

batsman

Hardwick Pagan

no information yet

Egerton Daisy

no information yet

Hughes Emily

no information yet

Gough Olivia

no information yet

Khan Aamna

no information yet

McCollum Sophia

no information yet

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

McDonald Caitlin

no information yet

Harris Lucy

no information yet

Hill Chloe

batsman

Parkin Harriet

no information yet

Hill Imogen

no information yet

Pittman Megan

no information yet

Rose Gemma

no information yet

Shaw Lara

all rounder

Windeatt Madison

no information yet

Slater Beth

no information yet

Wright Maisie

no information yet