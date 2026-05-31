Squads Worcestershire Rapids vs Derbyshire Falcons T20 T20 Blast, Women 31.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Gillgrass Bryony
no information yet
Allen Natasha
batsman
Beech Sophie
no information yet
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Tweats Ebony Jade
bowler
Kenvyn Lauren
all rounder
Boycott Clare
all rounder
Lonsdale Frances
batsman
Mitchell Sophia
no information yet
Duckworth Rebecca
batsman
Bishop Megan
no information yet
Tennakoon Malisha
no information yet
Baker-Smith C
no information yet
Darlow Adrianna
batsman
Beach Jess
no information yet
Gater Matilda Atherton
all rounder
Maund Amy
batsman
Bedi Prisha
bowler
Roberts Charlotte
no information yet
Knowling-Davies Rhiannon
bowler
Pollard Elicia
all rounder
Clarke Francesca
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bertwhistle Flora
all rounder
Adams Gemma
batsman
Bishop Meg
no information yet
Andrews Maria
no information yet
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Baker Olivia
bowler
Churms Emily
batsman
Couser Jessica Alice
no information yet
Davies Gwenan
wicket keeper
Crosby Erynn
no information yet
Davies Poppy
wicket keeper
Gray Millie
no information yet
Davis Ruby
batsman
Hardwick Pagan
no information yet
Egerton Daisy
no information yet
Hughes Emily
no information yet
Gough Olivia
no information yet
Khan Aamna
no information yet
Griffiths Amy
batsman
McCollum Sophia
no information yet
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
McDonald Caitlin
no information yet
Harris Lucy
no information yet
Nightingale Ellie M
all rounder
Hill Chloe
batsman
Parkin Harriet
no information yet
Hill Imogen
no information yet
Pittman Megan
no information yet
Khurana Sanya
bowler
Porter Ella
batsman
Samarakoon Samadhi
all rounder
Rose Gemma
no information yet
Wheeler Amy
bowler
Shaw Lara
all rounder
Windeatt Madison
no information yet
Slater Beth
no information yet
Wright Maisie
no information yet