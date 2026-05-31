Match details Worcestershire Rapids vs Derbyshire Falcons T20 T20 Blast, Women 31.05.2026

T20

WOR
WOR

109

DER
DER

112

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Derbyshire Falcons won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 31, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Worcestershire Rapids Squad

PlayersGillgrass Bryony, Beech Sophie, Tweats Ebony Jade, Boycott Clare, Mitchell Sophia, Bishop Megan, Baker-Smith C, Beach Jess, Maund Amy, Roberts Charlotte, Pollard Elicia
BenchBertwhistle Flora, Bishop Meg, Brett Phoebe, Churms Emily, Davies Gwenan, Davies Poppy, Davis Ruby, Egerton Daisy, Gough Olivia, Griffiths Amy, Hardwick Hannah, Harris Lucy, Hill Chloe, Hill Imogen, Khurana Sanya, Samarakoon Samadhi, Wheeler Amy, Windeatt Madison, Wright Maisie

Derbyshire Falcons Squad

PlayersAllen Natasha, Fackrell Ria, Kenvyn Lauren, Lonsdale Frances, Duckworth Rebecca, Tennakoon Malisha, Darlow Adrianna, Gater Matilda Atherton, Bedi Prisha, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Clarke Francesca
BenchAdams Gemma, Andrews Maria, Baker Olivia, Couser Jessica Alice, Crosby Erynn, Gray Millie, Hardwick Pagan, Hughes Emily, Khan Aamna, McCollum Sophia, McDonald Caitlin, Nightingale Ellie M, Parkin Harriet, Pittman Megan, Porter Ella, Rose Gemma, Shaw Lara, Slater Beth

Venue Guide

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