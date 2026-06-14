Highlights Worcestershire Rapids vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast, Women 14.06.2026
Solomon to Beech, 4 runs
Solomon to Beech, 0 runs
Solomon to Gillgrass, 1 run
Solomon to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Solomon to Gillgrass, no ball
Solomon to Beech, 1 run
Solomon to Beech, 0 runs
HR Francis to Gillgrass, 0 runs
HR Francis to Gillgrass, wide
HR Francis to Gillgrass, 0 runs
HR Francis to Beech, 1 run
HR Francis to Beech, 4 byes
HR Francis to Beech, 4 runs
HR Francis to Beech, 0 runs
Horley to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Horley to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Horley to Beech, 1 run
Horley to Beech, 4 runs
Horley to Beech, 4 runs
Horley to Gillgrass, 1 run
Routledge to Gillgrass, 1 run
Routledge to Beech, 1 run
Routledge to Beech, 4 byes
Routledge to Beech, 4 runs
Routledge to Beech, 4 runs
Routledge to Gillgrass, 1 run
Horley to Beech, 0 runs
Horley to Beech, 2 runs
Horley to Windeatt, appeal, wicket (caught - Windeatt)
Horley to Windeatt, 0 runs
Horley to Windeatt, 0 runs
Horley to Windeatt, 0 runs
MAXIMUM! Gillgrass plays a defensive stroke for a half dozen runs.
Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 4 runs
Cambampaty to Windeatt, 1 run
Cambampaty to Windeatt, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 1 run
Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Routledge to Windeatt, 0 runs
Routledge to Gillgrass, 1 run
Routledge to Windeatt, 1 run
Routledge to Gillgrass, 1 run
Routledge to Gillgrass, 6 runs
Routledge to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Horley to Gillgrass, 1 run
Horley to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Horley to Gillgrass, 4 runs
Horley to Windeatt, 1 run
Horley to Gillgrass, 1 run
Horley to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Pearson to Gillgrass, 1 run
Pearson to Gillgrass, wide
Pearson to Windeatt, 1 run
Pearson to Windeatt, 2 runs
Pearson to Windeatt, 4 runs
Pearson to Windeatt, 0 runs
Pearson to Gillgrass, 1 run
Pearson to Gillgrass, wide
Patel to Windeatt, 0 runs
Patel to Gillgrass, 1 run
Patel to Gillgrass, 2 runs
Patel to Windeatt, 1 run
Patel to Windeatt, 2 runs
Pearson to Gillgrass, 2 runs
Pearson to Windeatt, 1 run
Pearson to Windeatt, 4 runs
Pearson to Windeatt, 0 runs
Pearson to Gillgrass, 1 run
Pearson to Gillgrass, 4 runs
Patel to Windeatt, 0 runs
Patel to Windeatt, 0 runs
Patel to Windeatt, 0 runs
Patel to Gillgrass, 1 run
Patel to Gillgrass, 4 runs
Patel to Windeatt, 1 run
Pearson to Windeatt, 1 run
Pearson to Windeatt, 0 runs
Pearson to Windeatt, 0 runs
Pearson to Windeatt, 0 runs
Pearson to Windeatt, 0 runs
Pearson to Gillgrass, 1 run
Patel to Windeatt, 0 runs
Patel to Windeatt, 0 runs
Patel to Gillgrass, 1 run
Patel to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Patel to Windeatt, 1 run
Patel to Gillgrass, 1 run
Maund to Pearson, 4 runs
Maund to Pearson, wide
Maund to Pearson, 2 runs
Maund to HR Francis, 1 run
Maund to HR Francis, 0 runs
Maund to HR Francis, 0 runs
Maund to HR Francis, wide
Maund to HR Francis, 0 runs
Beach to HR Francis, 1 run
Beach to HR Francis, wide
Beach to Patel, appeal, wicket (run out - Patel)
Beach to Pearson, 1 run
Beach to Patel, 1 run
Beach to Pearson, 1 run
Beach to Pearson, 0 runs
Bishop to Pearson, 1 run
Bishop to Patel, 1 run
Bishop to Pindoria, appeal, wicket (caught - Pindoria)
Bishop to Pindoria, 0 runs
Bishop to Pearson, 1 run
Bishop to Pearson, 0 runs
Boycott to Pearson, 1 run
Boycott to Pearson, 0 runs
Boycott to Pearson, wide
Boycott to Pindoria, 0 runs
Boycott to Pearson, 1 run
0 runs
Bishop to Pindoria, appeal, wicket (run out - Whybrow)
Bishop to Whybrow, 1 run
Bishop to Pindoria, 1 run
Bishop to Whybrow, 1 run
Bishop to Whybrow, 0 runs
Bishop to Whybrow, 0 runs
Boycott to Whybrow, leg bye
Boycott to Whybrow, 0 runs
Boycott to Whybrow, 0 runs
Boycott to Whybrow, 0 runs
Boycott to Routledge, appeal, wicket (stumped - Routledge)
Gillgrass to Routledge, appeal, wicket (run out - Horley)
Gillgrass to Horley, 1 run
Gillgrass to Horley, 4 runs
Gillgrass to Routledge, 1 run
Gillgrass to Horley, 1 run
Gillgrass to Routledge, 1 run
Boycott to Routledge, 1 run
Boycott to Horley, 1 run
Boycott to Horley, 0 runs
Boycott to Routledge, 1 run
Boycott to Horley, 1 run
Boycott to Horley, 4 runs
Gillgrass to Horley, 1 run
Gillgrass to Routledge, 1 run
Gillgrass to Horley, 1 run
Gillgrass to Routledge, 1 run
Gillgrass to Horley, 1 run
Gillgrass to Horley, 4 runs
Horley plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Boycott to Routledge, 1 run
Boycott to Routledge, 0 runs
Boycott to Routledge, 0 runs
Boycott to Routledge, 0 runs
Boycott to Horley, 1 run
Gillgrass to Routledge, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Horley, 1 run
Gillgrass to Horley, 4 runs
Gillgrass to Horley, 2 runs
Gillgrass to Horley, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Horley, 4 runs
Bishop to Horley, 1 run
Bishop to Routledge, 1 run
Bishop to Horley, wide
Bishop to Horley, 4 runs
Bishop to Horley, 2 runs
Bishop to Horley, 2 leg byes
Baker-Smith to Routledge, 4 runs
Baker-Smith to Routledge, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Routledge, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Routledge, 4 runs
Baker-Smith to Horley, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Routledge, 1 run
Bishop to Routledge, 1 run
Bishop to Horley, 1 run
Bishop to Routledge, 1 run
Bishop to Horley, 1 run
Bishop to Routledge, 1 run
Bishop to Routledge, 0 runs
Maund to Horley, 0 runs
Maund to Routledge, 1 run
Maund to Routledge, 0 runs
Maund to Routledge, wide
Maund to Routledge, wide
Maund to Routledge, 0 runs
Maund to Horley, 1 run
Beach to Horley, 1 run
Beach to Horley, 0 runs
Beach to Horley, 0 runs
Beach to Routledge, 1 run
Beach to Horley, 1 run
Beach to Horley, 0 runs
Maund to Routledge, 0 runs
Maund to Routledge, 0 runs
Maund to Horley, 1 run
Maund to Horley, wide
Maund to Downer, appeal, wicket (bowled - Downer)
Maund to Routledge, 1 run
Maund to Routledge, wide
Maund to Routledge, 0 runs
Beach to Downer, 0 runs
Beach to Downer, 0 runs
Beach to Hughes, appeal, wicket (caught - Hughes)
Beach to Hughes, 0 runs
Beach to Routledge, 1 run
Beach to Routledge, 0 runs
Maund to Hughes, 0 runs
Maund to Hughes, 0 runs
Maund to Routledge, 1 run
Maund to Routledge, wide
Maund to Routledge, 0 runs
Maund to Routledge, 0 runs
Maund to Routledge, 4 runs
Beach to Routledge, 1 run
Beach to Routledge, 0 runs
Beach to Routledge, 0 runs
Beach to Hughes, 1 run
Beach to Hughes, 0 runs
Beach to Hughes, 0 runs