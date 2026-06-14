Highlights Worcestershire Rapids vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast, Women 14.06.2026

T20

WOR
WOR

114

MID
MID

110

13.6
4

Solomon to Beech, 4 runs

13.5
.

Solomon to Beech, 0 runs

13.4
1

Solomon to Gillgrass, 1 run

13.3
.

Solomon to Gillgrass, 0 runs

13.3
1

Solomon to Gillgrass, no ball

13.2
1

Solomon to Beech, 1 run

13.1
.

Solomon to Beech, 0 runs

12.6
.

HR Francis to Gillgrass, 0 runs

12.6
1

HR Francis to Gillgrass, wide

12.5
.

HR Francis to Gillgrass, 0 runs

12.4
1

HR Francis to Beech, 1 run

12.3
4

HR Francis to Beech, 4 byes

12.2
4

HR Francis to Beech, 4 runs

12.1
.

HR Francis to Beech, 0 runs

11.6
.

Horley to Gillgrass, 0 runs

11.5
.

Horley to Gillgrass, 0 runs

11.4
1

Horley to Beech, 1 run

11.3
4

Horley to Beech, 4 runs

11.2
4

Horley to Beech, 4 runs

11.1
1

Horley to Gillgrass, 1 run

10.6
1

Routledge to Gillgrass, 1 run

10.5
1

Routledge to Beech, 1 run

10.4
4

Routledge to Beech, 4 byes

10.3
4

Routledge to Beech, 4 runs

10.2
4

Routledge to Beech, 4 runs

10.1
1

Routledge to Gillgrass, 1 run

9.6
.

Horley to Beech, 0 runs

9.5
2

Horley to Beech, 2 runs

9.4
W

Horley to Windeatt, appeal, wicket (caught - Windeatt)

9.3
.

Horley to Windeatt, 0 runs

9.2
.

Horley to Windeatt, 0 runs

9.1
.

Horley to Windeatt, 0 runs

8.6
6

MAXIMUM! Gillgrass plays a defensive stroke for a half dozen runs.

8.5
4

Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 4 runs

8.4
1

Cambampaty to Windeatt, 1 run

8.3
.

Cambampaty to Windeatt, 0 runs

8.2
1

Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 1 run

8.1
.

Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 0 runs

7.6
.

Routledge to Windeatt, 0 runs

7.5
1

Routledge to Gillgrass, 1 run

7.4
1

Routledge to Windeatt, 1 run

7.3
1

Routledge to Gillgrass, 1 run

7.2
6

Routledge to Gillgrass, 6 runs

7.1
.

Routledge to Gillgrass, 0 runs

6.6
1

Horley to Gillgrass, 1 run

6.5
.

Horley to Gillgrass, 0 runs

6.4
4

Horley to Gillgrass, 4 runs

6.3
1

Horley to Windeatt, 1 run

6.2
1

Horley to Gillgrass, 1 run

6.1
.

Horley to Gillgrass, 0 runs

5.6
1

Pearson to Gillgrass, 1 run

5.6
1

Pearson to Gillgrass, wide

5.5
1

Pearson to Windeatt, 1 run

5.4
2

Pearson to Windeatt, 2 runs

5.3
4

Pearson to Windeatt, 4 runs

5.2
.

Pearson to Windeatt, 0 runs

5.1
1

Pearson to Gillgrass, 1 run

5.1
1

Pearson to Gillgrass, wide

4.6
.

Patel to Windeatt, 0 runs

4.5
1

Patel to Gillgrass, 1 run

4.4
2

Patel to Gillgrass, 2 runs

4.2
1

Patel to Windeatt, 1 run

4.1
2

Patel to Windeatt, 2 runs

3.6
2

Pearson to Gillgrass, 2 runs

3.5
1

Pearson to Windeatt, 1 run

3.4
4

Pearson to Windeatt, 4 runs

3.3
.

Pearson to Windeatt, 0 runs

3.2
1

Pearson to Gillgrass, 1 run

3.1
4

Pearson to Gillgrass, 4 runs

2.6
.

Patel to Windeatt, 0 runs

2.5
.

Patel to Windeatt, 0 runs

2.4
.

Patel to Windeatt, 0 runs

2.3
1

Patel to Gillgrass, 1 run

2.2
4

Patel to Gillgrass, 4 runs

2.1
1

Patel to Windeatt, 1 run

1.6
1

Pearson to Windeatt, 1 run

1.5
.

Pearson to Windeatt, 0 runs

1.4
.

Pearson to Windeatt, 0 runs

1.3
.

Pearson to Windeatt, 0 runs

1.2
.

Pearson to Windeatt, 0 runs

1.1
1

Pearson to Gillgrass, 1 run

0.6
.

Patel to Windeatt, 0 runs

0.5
.

Patel to Windeatt, 0 runs

0.4
1

Patel to Gillgrass, 1 run

0.3
.

Patel to Gillgrass, 0 runs

0.2
1

Patel to Windeatt, 1 run

0.1
1

Patel to Gillgrass, 1 run

19.6
4

Maund to Pearson, 4 runs

19.6
1

Maund to Pearson, wide

19.5
2

Maund to Pearson, 2 runs

19.4
1

Maund to HR Francis, 1 run

19.3
.

Maund to HR Francis, 0 runs

19.2
.

Maund to HR Francis, 0 runs

19.2
1

Maund to HR Francis, wide

19.1
.

Maund to HR Francis, 0 runs

18.6
1

Beach to HR Francis, 1 run

18.6
1

Beach to HR Francis, wide

18.5
W

Beach to Patel, appeal, wicket (run out - Patel)

18.4
1

Beach to Pearson, 1 run

18.3
1

Beach to Patel, 1 run

18.2
1

Beach to Pearson, 1 run

18.1
.

Beach to Pearson, 0 runs

17.6
1

Bishop to Pearson, 1 run

17.5
1

Bishop to Patel, 1 run

17.4
W

Bishop to Pindoria, appeal, wicket (caught - Pindoria)

17.3
.

Bishop to Pindoria, 0 runs

17.2
1

Bishop to Pearson, 1 run

17.1
.

Bishop to Pearson, 0 runs

16.6
1

Boycott to Pearson, 1 run

16.5
.

Boycott to Pearson, 0 runs

16.5
1

Boycott to Pearson, wide

16.4
.

Boycott to Pindoria, 0 runs

16.2
1

Boycott to Pearson, 1 run

16.1
.

0 runs

15.6
W

Bishop to Pindoria, appeal, wicket (run out - Whybrow)

15.5
1

Bishop to Whybrow, 1 run

15.4
1

Bishop to Pindoria, 1 run

15.3
1

Bishop to Whybrow, 1 run

15.2
.

Bishop to Whybrow, 0 runs

15.1
.

Bishop to Whybrow, 0 runs

14.6
1

Boycott to Whybrow, leg bye

14.5
.

Boycott to Whybrow, 0 runs

14.4
.

Boycott to Whybrow, 0 runs

14.2
.

Boycott to Whybrow, 0 runs

14.1
W

Boycott to Routledge, appeal, wicket (stumped - Routledge)

13.6
W

Gillgrass to Routledge, appeal, wicket (run out - Horley)

13.5
1

Gillgrass to Horley, 1 run

13.4
4

Gillgrass to Horley, 4 runs

13.3
1

Gillgrass to Routledge, 1 run

13.2
1

Gillgrass to Horley, 1 run

13.1
1

Gillgrass to Routledge, 1 run

12.6
1

Boycott to Routledge, 1 run

12.5
1

Boycott to Horley, 1 run

12.4
.

Boycott to Horley, 0 runs

12.3
1

Boycott to Routledge, 1 run

12.2
1

Boycott to Horley, 1 run

12.1
4

Boycott to Horley, 4 runs

11.6
1

Gillgrass to Horley, 1 run

11.5
1

Gillgrass to Routledge, 1 run

11.4
1

Gillgrass to Horley, 1 run

11.3
1

Gillgrass to Routledge, 1 run

11.2
1

Gillgrass to Horley, 1 run

11.1
4

Gillgrass to Horley, 4 runs

10.6
1

Horley plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

10.5
1

Boycott to Routledge, 1 run

10.4
.

Boycott to Routledge, 0 runs

10.3
.

Boycott to Routledge, 0 runs

10.2
.

Boycott to Routledge, 0 runs

10.1
1

Boycott to Horley, 1 run

9.6
.

Gillgrass to Routledge, 0 runs

9.5
1

Gillgrass to Horley, 1 run

9.4
4

Gillgrass to Horley, 4 runs

9.3
2

Gillgrass to Horley, 2 runs

9.2
.

Gillgrass to Horley, 0 runs

9.1
4

Gillgrass to Horley, 4 runs

8.6
1

Bishop to Horley, 1 run

8.5
1

Bishop to Routledge, 1 run

8.4
1

Bishop to Horley, wide

8.3
4

Bishop to Horley, 4 runs

8.2
2

Bishop to Horley, 2 runs

8.1
2

Bishop to Horley, 2 leg byes

7.6
4

Baker-Smith to Routledge, 4 runs

7.5
.

Baker-Smith to Routledge, 0 runs

7.4
.

Baker-Smith to Routledge, 0 runs

7.3
4

Baker-Smith to Routledge, 4 runs

7.2
1

Baker-Smith to Horley, 1 run

7.1
1

Baker-Smith to Routledge, 1 run

6.6
1

Bishop to Routledge, 1 run

6.5
1

Bishop to Horley, 1 run

6.4
1

Bishop to Routledge, 1 run

6.3
1

Bishop to Horley, 1 run

6.2
1

Bishop to Routledge, 1 run

6.1
.

Bishop to Routledge, 0 runs

5.6
.

Maund to Horley, 0 runs

5.4
1

Maund to Routledge, 1 run

5.3
.

Maund to Routledge, 0 runs

5.3
1

Maund to Routledge, wide

5.3
1

Maund to Routledge, wide

5.2
.

Maund to Routledge, 0 runs

5.1
1

Maund to Horley, 1 run

4.6
1

Beach to Horley, 1 run

4.5
.

Beach to Horley, 0 runs

4.4
.

Beach to Horley, 0 runs

4.3
1

Beach to Routledge, 1 run

4.2
1

Beach to Horley, 1 run

4.1
.

Beach to Horley, 0 runs

3.6
.

Maund to Routledge, 0 runs

3.5
.

Maund to Routledge, 0 runs

3.4
1

Maund to Horley, 1 run

3.4
1

Maund to Horley, wide

3.3
W

Maund to Downer, appeal, wicket (bowled - Downer)

3.2
1

Maund to Routledge, 1 run

3.2
1

Maund to Routledge, wide

3.1
.

Maund to Routledge, 0 runs

2.6
.

Beach to Downer, 0 runs

2.5
.

Beach to Downer, 0 runs

2.4
W

Beach to Hughes, appeal, wicket (caught - Hughes)

2.3
.

Beach to Hughes, 0 runs

2.2
1

Beach to Routledge, 1 run

2.1
.

Beach to Routledge, 0 runs

1.6
.

Maund to Hughes, 0 runs

1.5
.

Maund to Hughes, 0 runs

1.4
1

Maund to Routledge, 1 run

1.4
1

Maund to Routledge, wide

1.3
.

Maund to Routledge, 0 runs

1.2
.

Maund to Routledge, 0 runs

1.1
4

Maund to Routledge, 4 runs

0.6
1

Beach to Routledge, 1 run

0.5
.

Beach to Routledge, 0 runs

0.4
.

Beach to Routledge, 0 runs

0.3
1

Beach to Hughes, 1 run

0.2
.

Beach to Hughes, 0 runs

0.1
.

Beach to Hughes, 0 runs