Match details Worcestershire Rapids vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast, Women 14.06.2026

T20

WOR
WOR

114

MID
MID

110

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Middlesex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 14, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Worcestershire Rapids Squad

PlayersGillgrass Bryony, Windeatt Madison, Beech Sophie, Tweats Ebony Jade, Gough Olivia, Boycott Clare, Bishop Megan, Baker-Smith C, Beach Jess, Maund Amy, Egerton Daisy
BenchBertwhistle Flora, Bishop Meg, Brett Phoebe, Churms Emily, Davies Gwenan, Davies Poppy, Davis Ruby, Griffiths Amy, Hardwick Hannah, Harris Lucy, Hill Chloe, Hill Imogen, Khurana Sanya, Mitchell Sophia, Pollard Elicia, Roberts Charlotte, Samarakoon Samadhi, Wheeler Amy, Wright Maisie

Middlesex Squad

PlayersRoutledge Issy, Hughes Scarlett, Downer Artemis, Horley Saskia, Pindoria Riva, Whybrow Abbie, Pearson Sarah, Patel Sonali, Francis Hannah R, Cambampaty Rachana, Solomon Victoria
BenchBlofield Jenny, Dattani Naomi, Davis Hannah, Dissanayake Anisha Kulendri, Dowse Ariana, Gole Gayatri, Irving Georgia, Judge Layla, Kibler Olivia, Miles Natasha, Patel Ananya, Porter Lucy, Rogers Mia, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Trussler Finty, Turner Lauren, Tyson Bex, Tyson Rebecca, Whitmore Alice, Wolfe Katie

Venue Guide

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