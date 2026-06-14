Squads Worcestershire Rapids vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast, Women 14.06.2026

T20

WOR
WOR

114

MID
MID

110

Playing

WOR
WOR
MID
MID
First TeamSecond Team
Gillgrass Bryony

no information yet

Routledge Issy

no information yet

Windeatt Madison

no information yet

Hughes Scarlett

wicket keeper

Beech Sophie

no information yet

Downer Artemis

no information yet

Gough Olivia

no information yet

Boycott Clare

all rounder

Whybrow Abbie

wicket keeper

Bishop Megan

no information yet

Pearson Sarah

no information yet

Baker-Smith C

no information yet

Beach Jess

no information yet

Francis Hannah R

all rounder

Maund Amy

batsman

Cambampaty Rachana

no information yet

Egerton Daisy

no information yet

Solomon Victoria

no information yet

Bench

WOR
WOR
MID
MID
First TeamSecond Team
Blofield Jenny

no information yet

Bishop Meg

no information yet

Dattani Naomi

all rounder

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Davis Hannah

all rounder

Davies Gwenan

wicket keeper

Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Davies Poppy

wicket keeper

Davis Ruby

batsman

Irving Georgia

no information yet

Judge Layla

no information yet

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Kibler Olivia

no information yet

Harris Lucy

no information yet

Hill Chloe

batsman

Patel Ananya

no information yet

Hill Imogen

no information yet

Porter Lucy

all rounder

Rogers Mia

wicket keeper

Mitchell Sophia

no information yet

Sproul Pippa Nancy

wicket keeper

Pollard Elicia

all rounder

Roberts Charlotte

no information yet

Turner Lauren

no information yet

Tyson Bex

no information yet

Wright Maisie

no information yet

Whitmore Alice

no information yet