Squads Worcestershire Rapids vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast, Women 14.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Gillgrass Bryony
no information yet
Routledge Issy
no information yet
Windeatt Madison
no information yet
Hughes Scarlett
wicket keeper
Beech Sophie
no information yet
Downer Artemis
no information yet
Tweats Ebony Jade
bowler
Horley Saskia
batsman
Gough Olivia
no information yet
Pindoria Riva
bowler
Boycott Clare
all rounder
Whybrow Abbie
wicket keeper
Bishop Megan
no information yet
Pearson Sarah
no information yet
Baker-Smith C
no information yet
Patel Sonali
bowler
Beach Jess
no information yet
Francis Hannah R
all rounder
Maund Amy
batsman
Cambampaty Rachana
no information yet
Egerton Daisy
no information yet
Solomon Victoria
no information yet
Bench