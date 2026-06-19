Match details Capital Strikers vs Chandigarh Kings T20 T20 Chandigarh Premier League 19.06.2026

T20

CAP
CAP

118

CHA
CHA

238

Match Info

Match:T20 Chandigarh Premier League 2026
Date:Monday, June 08, 2026 - Friday, June 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, June 19, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Capital Strikers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Chandigarh Kings Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet