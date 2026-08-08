Match details The Blaze vs Lancashire Thunder T20 T20 County Cup, Women 22.08.2026

T20

BLA
BLA
LAT
LAT

Match Info

Match:T20 County Cup, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, June 21, 2026 - Saturday, August 29, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, August 22, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

The Blaze Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Lancashire Thunder Squad

PlayersJohnson Grace M
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet