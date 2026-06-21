Match details Derbyshire Falcons vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks T20 T20 County Cup, Women 21.06.2026

T20

DER
DER

120

NOR
NOR

195

Match Info

Match:T20 County Cup, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, June 21, 2026 - Saturday, August 29, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, June 21, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Derbyshire Falcons Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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