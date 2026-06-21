Match details Yorkshire vs Somerset T20 T20 County Cup, Women 21.06.2026

T20

YOR
YOR

174

SOM
SOM

183

Match Info

Match:T20 County Cup, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, June 21, 2026 - Saturday, August 29, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, June 21, 2026 12:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Somerset Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet