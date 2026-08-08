Squads Purani Delhi 6 vs East Delhi Riders T20 T20 Delhi Premier League 25.08.2026

T20

PUR
PUR
EAS
EAS

Playing

PUR
PUR
EAS
EAS
First TeamSecond Team
Lakra Dev

all rounder

Bench

PUR
PUR
EAS
EAS

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet