Squads Purani Delhi 6 vs North Delhi Strikers T20 T20 Delhi Premier League 18.08.2026

T20

PUR
PUR
NOR
NOR

Playing

PUR
PUR
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Lakra Dev

all rounder

Bench

PUR
PUR
NOR
NOR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet